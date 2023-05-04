Whimsical castle in Te Awamutu back on the market after 'bittersweet' decision

This solid concrete and brick castle for sale in Te Awamutu offers a slice of medieval life, with all mod cons. This video was prepared in late December 2019 for the last sale - the castle is no longer owned by the Jones family and is not an Airbnb.

It doesn’t date back to mediaeval times, but this enchanting fortress in Te Awamutu is about as close as you can get for a building constructed this century.

The castle, a local landmark, is back on the market for the third time in its short history, having last sold in 2020, for $1.1 million – the video above was prepared at the time of the last sale.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, says the decision to sell has been an agonising one. “Even now, with it freshly on the market, it is a bittersweet decision that I wished I did not have to make. Life threw me some curve balls I didn't see coming, and selling the castle was something I had never intended to do. The direction my life has now taken involves my need to return home to the place I was born; a place where I have not lived for over twenty years.”

RAY WHITE With its four-storey solid brick and concrete crenellated tower this castle residence is a commanding presence in the small Waikato town of Te Awamutu.

The owner has a love of architecture that goes back to her student days. “I had always wanted to become an architect, however my all-girls’ school did not have this subject available to females back in the 70s.”

READ MORE:

* Former Centrepoint commune property for sale 'retains that patchouli vibe'

* What my father taught me about real estate, and what he got wrong

* Real estate king Garth Barfoot moves days before slip takes out driveway



She says watching a grand new house designed by her father taking shape on the family’s expansive front lawn was nothing short of magical – an experience that has stayed with her.

“When I saw the castle for sale in 2018, I was keen to see how another family had taken on such a magnificent feat in seeing their dreams come to fruition.”

RAY WHITE The castle offers 390-degree views, with an immediate outlook over the landscaped grounds.

“I was not in a position to purchase the castle at that time, however its beautiful ambience and spiritual presence never left me. So when it came on to the market in 2020, I seized the opportunity to purchase it.”

The owner says she was completely blown away by the original owners Helen and Howard Bright's achievement. “It was not hard to fall in love with their grand design, right down to the mediaeval gargoyles that can be found in almost every corner guarding the castle.”

Defined by its four-storey crenellated tower, the tower has many other mediaeval features, including flagstone floors and Gothic-style windows that march around the tower ensuring every window has a view of the pastoral landscape. And the concrete, brick and slate give it a solid feel and a strong sense of permanence.

RAY WHITE/Stuff The sense of solidity and permanence continues on the interior.

At 337m², the castle is large – there are five living areas, five bedrooms, a study and three bathrooms. The main open-plan living area features expansive redwood timber ceilings, a large woodburner within a deep fireplace, and doors that open to a large deck with a huge outdoor fireplace.

A perfect spot for alfresco dining, the deck overlooks the mature trees and gardens on the 4980m² site.

Other special features include a timber staircase, mezzanine balcony and a large main suite with a grand dressing room and ensuite.

RAY WHITE Attention to detail defines every aspect of the interior.

RAY WHITE Exposed redwood timbers feature throughout the main living area on the ground floor.

For added whimsy, there’s a drop-down staircase in the top-floor living area that provides access to the crenellated roof deck, which offers 360-degree views. There’s a pergola, and a large tub for outdoor bathing under the stars.

Other amenities include a swimming pool, and a separate three-car garage in keeping with the mediaeval vernacular.

"I have always considered my time at the castle as an absolute privilege,” the current owner says. “I was humbled by its architectural excellence, which I came to appreciate far more when living in it. Helen and Howard built an experience that touches everyone who enters the castle and spends time here, soaking it all in.”

RAY WHITE Large flagstones and timber cabinetry reinforce the character.

The last owners ran the castle as an Airbnb, and sold with a view to retirement. The current owner says this remains an option for buyers. The castle has also been used as a wedding venue.

Listing agent Gillian van der Veeken of Ray White (Rosetown Realty) says there has been plenty of interest already in the property at 39 Moxham Rd, Te Awamutu, which is for sale by negotiation. It has an RV of $1.2 million.

RAY WHITE A pull-down stair leads from the top-floor living room to the tower rooftop terrace.

RAY WHITE There are expansive views from the crenellated tower rooftop terrace, which boasts a plumbed outdoor bathtub, perfect for stargazing while bathing.