After decades of renting, I finally have a place of my own - but it's not a regular house

Sue Powell moved into a tiny home in Huntly and says the small space is all she needs.

Waikato pensioner Sue Powell has never been able to afford to buy a house, but at age 66 she finally has a place of her own.

Powell, who works two days a week as a phlebotomist and also cares for her grandchildren two days a week, decided to end her renting life a few years after her husband died. She was on a good deal with a fixed-price rental in Western Heights, Hamilton: $260 a week for a two-storey, four-bedroom home rented from friends.

But, after finding the upkeep difficult on her own, and inspired by her husband’s youth spent living in a house truck, she decided to go tiny.

“He and I’d never been able to afford to buy a house,” Powell says. “I homeschooled my kids and that was our choice. We were pastoring churches and that’s never much money.

“After Pete died, it just became a huge undertaking to look after (the rental) as well. One daughter was living with me but I knew she’d be fine flatting. A tiny house grabbed me because of his experience: We had photos up of his (house truck) life: He was a real hippy.”

She managed to scrape together the $115,000 purchase price for a 7.2m by 2.4m tiny home after receiving a small inheritance from her husband after his death in 2012, then another from her parents five years later.

Her father-in-law topped up her funds with a gift of $50,000, “because he knew what I wanted to do and he wanted me to have enough to make a decent go of it”, she says.

Supplied Sue Powell moved into a tiny home in Huntly after multiple gifts from family, some inheritance etc

By December 2020, Build Tiny in Katikati had completed her home, but she had nowhere to put it. Until she remembered longtime friends with a beef and maize farm in Huntly.

She pays $100 a week to lease the land, which includes water and power. Her water heating is gas and she fills a 9kg gas bottle about every 42 days in summer, and every 30 days in winter.

She has a 2m by 3m deck to extend her living area outdoors.

Supplied The tiny home as a composting toilet, gas hot water, and is connected to power via a caravan-type connection.

She loves her new rural lifestyle. “I look straight out at Taupiri Mountain. Sometimes the cattle are here right beside me, sometimes they’re moved on, but I’m loving rural life. I was stuck here during Covid and I got to know the farm really well.”

Supplied Powell loves her view onto paddocks with Taupiri Mountain in the background.

She says getting rid of possessions to move was a gradual process.

“I’d attack one cupboard at a time; put things up for sale on Trade Me or Marketplace, give things away.

“Unpacking the garage was the hardest because Pete was a cabinetmaker and carpenter: He had some lovely wood carving stuff I’d forgotten he had.”

She gave many larger furniture items to a Hamilton church to distribute to the needy.

Supplied The home has a purple theme, as that is a colour Powell loves.

Powell wants others to know about the way she lives as a positive, accessible option.

“My passion is for more people to live this way, especially when there are many struggling to afford a home, their house is red-stickered, and so on. I’m not an alternative lifestyle person. I’m living in a home that’s affordable and all I need. You don't need a huge area.

”I get a little frustrated when I hear how people are struggling. Why don’t they just see that this is such a good way to go?”