Best royal memorabilia includes tea set from coronation that never happened
- It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.
- The coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Follow Stuff's live blog of the event from 6pm on Saturday.
- After the service, the royals return to Buckingham Palace where it all wraps up with the balcony appearance.
- Stuff will have a full round up of the events on Sunday morning including news, colourful coverage and style.
When Queen Elizabeth II died last August, royal memorabilia for sale ramped up hugely online. Just hours after her death, Trade Me said there had been 2450 searches for Queen Elizabeth, more than 500 times the normal number of searches.
And now, with on the weekend of the Coronation of King Charles III the number of royal memorabilia listed for sale there are hundreds of items surfacing for sale.
We have taken a look and highlight we think are the most significant treasures on Trade Me, and if you’re a royalist, you might just have a field day, and grab a bargain. It’s a fun thing to do, and a lot cheaper than a return flight to London. And no, it’s not all spoons. There’s even a super memento of the coronation that never happened. What price do you put on that?
Queen Elizabeth II Coronation and Wedgwood Tour tea-set
A very rare and excellently presented Wedgwood jasperware tea set including a teapot, sugar bowl and jug. The teapot is light blue & was produced to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as well as the Royal visit of New Zealand 1953-54. The sugar bowl & jug are a darker blue, produced solely for the Royal visit. The jug still has its original label from D.I.C. in Christchurch from when it was purchased there. Buy now $400.
1953 Punch Coronation magazine
A slice of written history – this 66-page special edition of Punch magazine of the Queen’s coronation in 1953 features many colour drawing and related advertisements. The seller says it’s in very good condition and has been kept in dry storage. The staples are rusty, but the pages are all good. Starting price $20
Queen Elizabeth II coronation brooch
This one’s a goodie, seemingly in perfect condition. It’s in royal blue and has a starting price of $35.
Rare HRH Prince Charles booklet
This is a royal family album from the days of Queen Victoria to H.R.H. Prince Charles of Edinburgh.
The spine has been taped in an effort to repair loose section of the magazine, as pictured. The seller says there are no missing pages and (apart from the loose section in the middle) the pages and photos are undamaged (no tears) and good condition considering age.
“Jam packed with Royal family photographs.” Starting price $15.
Two Queen Elizabeth II glasses
These glasses date back to Queen Elizabeth’s first royal visit to New Zealand in 1953. They’ve been used, but we are told there are no cracks or chips. Buy now $5.
Rare silver gilt model of coronation chair
This model, by Toye Kenning & Spencer Ltd is mounted on a marble base and remains in its original box. There’s even a removable stone of scone (which we will see in the coronation.)
The seller says one of these sold recently at auction in the UK for £350 (NZ$705). It is said to be in excellent condition, but could do with a silver polish. Buy now at $455.
What price this momento for the coronation that never happened?
The seller of this charming piece of non-history has plenty to say: “A rare and highly collectable cup and saucer set commemorating the Coronation of King Edward VIII in May 1937, made by Shelley, in Longton, Staffordshire, in the very heartland of quality china production in England in the good old days.
What makes this set a true collector or even museum piece is that this coronation never took place.... based on a real royal love story.
“The British establishment did not appreciate his love for a twice-divorced American (Wallis Simpson); lots of constitutional problems arose. Preparations for the May coronation had already begun and souvenirs were on sale when Edward VIII decided to abdicate on 11 December 1936. His coronation was cancelled and the coronation of George VI was held instead... what a beautiful script for yet another TV series.
“Still, this rare set can soon be yours for your collection and as a talking point with your friends enjoying a high tea.” Buy now price is $70.
Coronation Loving Cup by Royal Brierley
We saved the best for last. The seller tells us this engraved glass loving cup (big enough for two to drink) in #27 of only 50 made to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.
It is also called a commonwealth cup, and it is heavily engraved with the words: “I declare... that my whole life shall be devoted to your service.”