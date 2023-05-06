Best royal memorabilia includes tea set from coronation that never happened

Angela Thompson, who has spent her life collecting and preserving British royal family memorabilia, is devastated by the loss of her majesty Queen Elizbeth II. (Video first screened in September 2022),

It’s been 70 years since the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Now it’s the turn of her son, King Charles III.

After the service, the royals return to Buckingham Palace where it all wraps up with the balcony appearance.

Kin Cheung/AP Coronation plates and mugs are displayed for sale in a gift shop in London, Monday, April 24, 2023. Fans looking to remember the historic event can find everything from fine china to souvenir coins or even cardboard masks of Charles and Camilla.

When Queen Elizabeth II died last August, royal memorabilia for sale ramped up hugely online. Just hours after her death, Trade Me said there had been 2450 searches for Queen Elizabeth, more than 500 times the normal number of searches.

And now, with on the weekend of the Coronation of King Charles III the number of royal memorabilia listed for sale there are hundreds of items surfacing for sale.

We have taken a look and highlight we think are the most significant treasures on Trade Me, and if you’re a royalist, you might just have a field day, and grab a bargain. It’s a fun thing to do, and a lot cheaper than a return flight to London. And no, it’s not all spoons. There’s even a super memento of the coronation that never happened. What price do you put on that?

Trade Me/\ Rare Queen Elizabeth II coronation Wedgwood tea set.

Queen Elizabeth II Coronation and Wedgwood Tour tea-set

A very rare and excellently presented Wedgwood jasperware tea set including a teapot, sugar bowl and jug. The teapot is light blue & was produced to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as well as the Royal visit of New Zealand 1953-54. The sugar bowl & jug are a darker blue, produced solely for the Royal visit. The jug still has its original label from D.I.C. in Christchurch from when it was purchased there. Buy now $400.

1953 Punch Coronation magazine

Trade Me Punch Coronation magazine from 1953.

A slice of written history – this 66-page special edition of Punch magazine of the Queen’s coronation in 1953 features many colour drawing and related advertisements. The seller says it’s in very good condition and has been kept in dry storage. The staples are rusty, but the pages are all good. Starting price $20

Queen Elizabeth II coronation brooch

Trade Me Queen Elizabeth Coronation brooch, which appears to be set in silver.

This one’s a goodie, seemingly in perfect condition. It’s in royal blue and has a starting price of $35.

Rare HRH Prince Charles booklet

This is a royal family album from the days of Queen Victoria to H.R.H. Prince Charles of Edinburgh.

The spine has been taped in an effort to repair loose section of the magazine, as pictured. The seller says there are no missing pages and (apart from the loose section in the middle) the pages and photos are undamaged (no tears) and good condition considering age.

Trade Me The way we were - King Charles III's first days.

“Jam packed with Royal family photographs.” Starting price $15.

Two Queen Elizabeth II glasses

These glasses date back to Queen Elizabeth’s first royal visit to New Zealand in 1953. They’ve been used, but we are told there are no cracks or chips. Buy now $5.

Trade Me Rare glasses still in good condition - there are other similar glasses on Trade Me, including beer glasses.

Rare silver gilt model of coronation chair

This model, by Toye Kenning & Spencer Ltd is mounted on a marble base and remains in its original box. There’s even a removable stone of scone (which we will see in the coronation.)

The seller says one of these sold recently at auction in the UK for £350 (NZ$705). It is said to be in excellent condition, but could do with a silver polish. Buy now at $455.

Trade Me Here's a silver gilt model of the royal throne. There is even a removable model stone of scone, which plays a role in the coronation.

What price this momento for the coronation that never happened?

The seller of this charming piece of non-history has plenty to say: “A rare and highly collectable cup and saucer set commemorating the Coronation of King Edward VIII in May 1937, made by Shelley, in Longton, Staffordshire, in the very heartland of quality china production in England in the good old days.

What makes this set a true collector or even museum piece is that this coronation never took place.... based on a real royal love story.

Trade Me And here's a wonderful memento of a 1937 coronation that never happened - that of King Edward VIII who abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson before he was crowned.

“The British establishment did not appreciate his love for a twice-divorced American (Wallis Simpson); lots of constitutional problems arose. Preparations for the May coronation had already begun and souvenirs were on sale when Edward VIII decided to abdicate on 11 December 1936. His coronation was cancelled and the coronation of George VI was held instead... what a beautiful script for yet another TV series.

“Still, this rare set can soon be yours for your collection and as a talking point with your friends enjoying a high tea.” Buy now price is $70.

Coronation Loving Cup by Royal Brierley

Trade Me This heavily embossed coronation loving cup is one of just 50 made for the commonwealth.

We saved the best for last. The seller tells us this engraved glass loving cup (big enough for two to drink) in #27 of only 50 made to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

It is also called a commonwealth cup, and it is heavily engraved with the words: “I declare... that my whole life shall be devoted to your service.”

Buy now price is $1995.