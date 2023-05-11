Epitome of a modern beach house catches eye of awards jury

This dream of a contemporary beach house in Canterbury, winner of an NZIA Housing Award, was designed by Sheppard & Rout Architects.

Every now and then we come across the perfect small holiday home. Not to put down the traditional bach, which has a nostalgia and charm all of its own. But a contemporary house built from natural materials designed to make everyone feel welcome, relaxed and rejuvenated.

This is such a house. The design team at Sheppard & Rout Architects in Christchurch call it the Sandhill House, and it has just won a Housing Award in the Canterbury Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Awards on May 10, 2023 (you can see the full list of winners on The Press website).

In announcing the award, the NZIA jury said Sandhill House is a prime example of an affordable, space-efficient and aesthetically pleasing timber beach house.

Christopher Collie Timber ply lines the walls and ceilings, and structural elements are exposed.

“The focus on key architectural elements, such as natural lighting, an open floorplan, and efficient use of space, maximises potential while minimising costs. Sustainability practices and the use of cost-effective materials further demonstrate the integration of quality design within budget constraints.”

The jury said the building's adaptability and the way the design anticipated future needs reflect its practical functionality. “Early collaboration with builders and a cost-effective structural solution provided by the engineer resulted in the project’s successful completion within budget and on time.”

Sandhill House also won a Resene Colour Award, with the judges praising the way the colour scheme is imbued with a “youthful, exuberant spirit”.

“A yellow laundry and highlighted panels that conceal truss fixings create a playful atmosphere, which is perfectly balanced by natural timber finishes.

“The resulting composition is a celebration of colour and materiality, blending functionality with a sense of joy and delight.”

Christopher Collie The NZIA awards jury praised the cost-effective materials and sustainability practices evident in the build.

Christopher Collie Essentially a "closed book" viewed from the street, all the action happens at the rear.