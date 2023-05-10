Derelict Reefton cottage sells at auction for bargain price

This derelict abandoned cottage in Reefton has sold at auction for $77,000.

It was all about the land of course, but there’s something special about this totally derelict cottage in Reefton, which has just sold at auction for a mere $77,000. The rates, however, are not so much a bargain at $2943.80.

The three-bedroom Buller Rd villa, which dates back to the 1910s, must have been home to successive generations and many families over the years, till it was no longer required and abandoned.

Only exterior photos showed in the listing, by Ray White Westport, because you can’t get inside easily. There’s no flooring and some walls are missing.

Trade Me Some windows are boarded up, and the house will likely be demolished.

The green-painted weatherboards have gradually weathered to grey, and there are sheets of rusted corrugated iron covering holes or openings. Creepers are making a lot of headway up the walls and into the windows.

READ MORE:

* Derelict houses still sell, as these rundown 'do-ups' have shown

* Derelict homestead that's 'home to the pigeons' sells under the hammer

* Derelict stone pub in Canterbury sells at auction for $470,000



There is a big plus, however. The agency said the site is in “an excellent, elevated part of Reefton”. “This would be a great section for someone looking to build a holiday home in this thriving part of the West Coast; so many activities on hand; one of best places to be in if you are into the outdoors.”

Trade Me With its bay window, the villa is likely to also have had a veranda and fretwork originally.

The listing acknowledged the house would most likely need to be demolished.

Council records show the 2019 RV is $125,000. The property was last sold in 2007 for $100,000.

Trade Me The site measures 607 square metres.