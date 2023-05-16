Christchurch couple sell up and head to the UK to escape 'New Zealand’s crazy house prices'

The Pezaros want to help their son into the property market.

A Christchurch couple are selling up their much-loved historic Cashmere home and moving to the UK, motivated at least in part by a desire to help their son get on the property ladder in New Zealand.

Sarah and Carlton Pezaro have lived in their 100-plus-year-old Kidson Terrace home for 16 years, and have renovated it extensively in that time.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 910m² has an August 2022 RV of $1.3 million, and will soon be listed for sale, although an agent is not yet confirmed. The property has a recent homes.co.nz sale price estimate of $1.67 million.

The main house is 175m² and there is also a fully consented apartment above the garage, which has a bathroom, bedroom and living area.

Jasmine Moody Carlton and Sarah Pezaro love their renovated Cashmere home of 16 years, but they’re heading to the UK, Sarah’s home.

Sarah Pezaro, 51, says she and her husband love the house, but now is the time to go.

“She’s a good old girl,” Sarah says. “But my husband is a year off 60. We could continue to constantly work on this house, or we could pass it on to somebody else to love.”

Supplied The Pezaros have had an offer accepted on this thatched roof cottage in Hampshire, England.

The couple have had an offer accepted on a 250-year-old thatched cottage in Hampshire, South East England.

“New Zealand’s crazy house prices mean we’re moving to the UK,” Sarah says, adding that her son (who is Carlton’s stepson), Callum, who is 25 and a retail worker, will benefit from the sale.

“One of the reasons we’re going to sell is it will give us the ability to help him onto his property,” she says.

Supplied The kitchen redesign was completed in the past six months, with the help of friend Stuart Gemmill.

“We sat there and thought, what are we going to do. If we sell it and downsize, the main reason would be to help him. Otherwise, he has to wait until he’s in his 50s to get his inheritance.

“He knows we’re going to help him, but I don’t think he believes us. We will help him get on the ladder when he is ready.”

Sarah says they’ve enjoyed the house so much, it’s “actually ended up stopping us doing a lot of things”.

“We went to Fiordland Lodge​ and yeah, it was nice, it was OK. The lodge was lovely and you looked out over some water, but the fact is that what we have here is absolutely stunning.”

She says it’s even hard to go to a cafe when it’s so pleasant to stay in their own home.

“There’s a beautiful massive magnolia in the back of the garden: It’s shaped so you can have a whole group of you under there, and you look out over the whole city ... as far as Sumner and the Kaikōura Ranges ... You can see the alps and the sea below.”

Supplied Sarah says the view over the city is one of her favourite things about the home. Five sets of double windows look over the city from the lounge.

Sarah says the house itself did well in the Christchurch earthquakes but a lot of land remediation was required. The surrounding embankment, which drops 4m onto the road, was “geo-meshed and rock-bolted”, she says.

“Under the house it has a gravity-fed drainage system drilled into the rock face. So if there’s any water, it disappears. Then there’s a damp-proof barrier, then insulation everywhere.”

Sarah says although she is reluctant to sell, the time is right: “Because we’re coming to the end of the renovation, it’s in just lovely order. I see so many houses that do have issues, but this one has had so much work done to it, now is the time to downsize.

“It would be very hard for me to see somebody else in this house ...the only way I can leave it is if I never see it again.”

Supplied Nearly all the windows in the home are double-glazed.

Supplied Sarah Pezaro says their house was the "last house on Kidson Terrace" until the 1950s.

Supplied Plans have been drawn up to convert the garage block to three-bedroom, two-bathroom accommodation.

Supplied The home has been fully renovated but retains the charm of its era.