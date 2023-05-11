Art Moderne home is likely to be a 'niche buy' for aficionado

This Art Moderne house in St Johns Hill, Whanganui has a classic exterior. The house dates back to 1949-50, but the top floor was added in the 1980s.

It's the pink house on the hill in Whanganui – a local landmark "just sitting up there waiting for the right buyer".

This Art Moderne home on St Johns Hill will be a niche buy, says listing agent Shona Howe of Property Brokers. And she predicts it will be an out-of-town buyer who snaps it up: “If you can generalise, Whanganui buyers do tend to be quite conservative and don’t want to buy something that’s a bit quirky or different.

“It will sell to someone who has an appreciation of the era and the style.”

Property Brokers Listing agent Shona Howe says the St Johns Hill location is a "premier" location in Whanganui.

The house dates back to the late ‘40s, early ‘50s when many houses were built in the Art Deco style that first appeared in New Zealand in the early ‘30s. But back then, it was just a single storey, Howe says, as post-war regulations limited the size of new builds.

The second storey was added in the 1980s, which explains the colonial-style balustrading. There are other mixed periods evident on the interior, due to a later renovation, with the kitchen being the most recent makeover.

Property Brokers Howe believes the property is likely to sell to an out-of-town aficionado who appreciates the era.

For an aficionado, the house provides an opportunity to transform the interior to match the exterior.

“The house has very good bones,” Howe says. “There is nothing wrong with it. But it is one of those more unique homes – you don’t see many two-level houses in this style. It would have cost the owners a lot more to build the second level to this style in the ‘80s.”

At 239m², the house is large, with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main bedroom, originally designed as a living room, opens to a large terrace that’s part of the original roof.

Property Brokers The Moderne influence is not as obvious inside, partly due to the fact the stairs are an '80s addition.

Property Brokers A buyer might like to transform the interior to match the era of the exterior.

Howe says the current owners have introduced double glazing to the kitchen and dining area, and a heat transfer system to maximise the benefits of the woodburner in the formal living room.

In keeping with the era, there’s a circular driveway that provides easy entry and exit. Outbuildings include the double garaging, plus a studio room and basement storage. Although Howe says new owners might like to landscape the rear.

“The current owners have loved living here, but now there are just two of them at home they are downsizing and moving out of Whanganui.”

The 1138m² property, at 12 Rawhiti Place, Whanganui, is for sale by negotiation, with offers invited over $879,000. The RV is $890,000.

Property Brokers The kitchen is a more recent renovation - with double glazing.

Property Brokers With doors opening to a wrap-around balcony, the large main bedroom on the top floor is light-filled, and positioned to maximise the views.

Property Brokers Curved walls are a feature of all the corner rooms.