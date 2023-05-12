Grand Designs 'stealth bomber' builder Scott Lawrie is quitting NZ

Scott Lawrie turned heads with his Grand Designs NZ house at Pakiri. Now he is selling his home and art gallery in a former steelworks in Mt Eden.

Just one year after establishing his new art gallery and home in a former steelworks in Mt Eden, Auckland, and seven years after building his “stealth bomber” Grand Designs house in Pakiri, art connoisseur Scott Lawrie is heading home to Scotland.

Lawrie has made a name for himself with his stunning, adventurous gallery exhibitions, including those in his former galleries, that have promoted dozens of established and emerging artists, with a focus on Pasifika art.

But Lawrie says ill health in the family back home in Edinburgh has prompted the decision: “It was quite a shock,” he says. “I was just getting back on my feet [with the business] after Covid. New Zealand is tough at the moment. I wonder how much more this wee country can take. We had the killings in Christchurch, earthquakes, eruptions and floods. We just need a break. I would like five years of boring in New Zealand.”

Barfoot & Thompson Lawrie's reception area and kitchen double as his living space. The original steel windows reinforce the character of the old brick building.

Lawrie told gallery fans of his intentions in an Instagram post that said: “As some of you know, I’m returning to Scotland in a few week’s time for family reasons, and I’m sad to say that the Mount Eden gallery will necessarily close on June 10th.

“Thank you so much for your support and faith in the gallery - especially the artists. I loved pushing boundaries with it, and I know we achieved something pretty special. We hosted over 150 shows in almost 6 years. Supported 127 artists. Made over 80 films. Commissioned 34 essays. Met some fascinating human beings. We broke norms.”

Barfoot & Thompson There's a large kitchen, although Lawrie admits he seldom cooks, preferring to visit one of the numerous local eateries.

Lawrie says he has really enjoyed running the gallery and making a contribution to the arts and community. “When you run a gallery, it can be a lot about privilege. I wanted to give a lift up to people in the community who have never had the chance to exhibit their work.

“I have coupled senior, established artists with unknown emerging artists in single exhibitions, for the first time. To get that dialogue going in the gallery was really good. It’s not all about exclusivity. You’ve got to open that door.”

Auckland Unlimited The owner of Grey Lynn gallery Scott Lawrie discusses art and his favourite places in the city. This video was first published in January 2021.

Barfoot & Thompson This is Lawrie's bedroom on the top floor overlooking the gallery.

Lawrie aims to return to New Zealand. “I will reassess everything after two years,” he says. “In the meantime I will be acting as an ambassador for New Zealand art in Edinburgh. I already have appointments lined up. I am going back to my patch, and know so many people I studied with that have done very well.”

In the meantime, his amazing gallery space that doubles as a home is listed with Reece Barragar of Barfoot & Thompson Auckland City. It is offered for sale by deadline treaty, and negotiations are already under way with potential buyers.

Barragar’s listing describes the property at 10/13 Coles Ave, Mt Eden as a “steelworks masterpiece” that is a “flawlessly presented 229m2 live/work, office/showroom space”.

Barfoot & Thompson The galley space wraps right around a central blade wall. Windows in the living quarters upstairs overlook the space.

The renovation of the space in the former steelworks was designed by architect Paul Clarke, who designed the Grand Designs NZ Pakiri house, which Lawrie sold in December 2019.

Stuff spoke to Lawrie when he first opened the gallery. “People say, ‘do you find it weird having no separation between work and life?’ I say, no, because when you’re in the arts there’s no switch-on, switch off. The arts is something you love and you do.

“Very few of us are in it for the money. We do it for passion, and to support young artists.

“I love living here, but it’s a very public space downstairs. You cannae leave your knickers on the washing line. There is no separation between public and private, apart from my bedroom upstairs.”

An exhibition held to raise money for artists whose homes have been flooded in this year’s rainstorms finishes on Saturday, May 13. The galley will not be taking commissions, so the money can go to the families.

A final exhibition featuring the works of Sefton Rani from the Cook Islands, and the late Daphne Mason will run from May 20 to June 10, when the gallery will close.

Scott Lawrie Gallery Works at the Scott Lawrie Gallery run from the small to the very large, in all media.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Scott Lawrie Gallery is one of several businesses in the Steelworks in Coles Ave, Mt Eden.

THECROSSINGPAKIRI.CO.NZ Flashback: The Crossing – the Grand Designs Pakiri house built by Scott Lawrie in 2015.