Selling: What do we get wrong when we do our own homestaging?

Even the outdoor furniture was homestaged for this 1910s villa in Onehunga listed by Carita Fenning.

You’ve spent a few years getting your home to look exactly as you want it, maybe even spent a lot of money on furnishings. Why, then, is your real estate agent suggesting it would be a good idea to call in the homestagers?

You only need to go to a few open homes to see the reason – you can spot the homestaged properties. They are the ones with minimal furniture in a clean, modern style.

These are the rooms with neutral throws, textured cushions and contemporary accessories, and then there are the beds. These are made up in a layered style with pillows and throws, and they look so beautiful you wonder how on earth they do it so perfectly (experience and steamers is the answer).

RAY WHITE Homestagers like to group similar colour-co-ordinated items, and they ensure a room looks spacious.

The properties that are not homestaged, on the other hand, are the ones with too much of everything – too much furniture, too much clutter, and dated decor.

Carita Fenning of Ray White Parnell sells property in a range of price brackets, and is convinced of the benefits of homestaging. “I think it’s a no-brainer,” she says. “I totally swear by them. You just get the money spent back 10-fold. If you spend $5000 on staging your house, you’ll get $50,000 more for sure.”

‘We get used to old things’

RAY WHITE This bedroom in the Onehunga villa is softly styled, with a fur throw, feathered cushions and a small sofa adding a touch of luxury.

Fenning says most of us over clutter our homes. “Hoarding is a big thing, and less is definitely more when you come to sell. I think we get used to old things and hold on to them – Grandad’s old reclining chair, for example. We don’t want to part with it, but it needs to go before a sale. If a home is cluttered, potential buyers may think you don’t have enough storage.

“Homestagers cast a fresh set of eyes over a home. So many people have lovely things, but don’t know how to group them. The stagers may group some of your items with something new and interesting. And they are so clever with the way they position furniture and co-ordinate colours. They work with the proportions of your rooms and make things cosy and inviting.”

Fenning says the Onehunga Mall house featured here has been transformed so much the owner didn’t recognise her own home.

“I sold my own property in Ōrākei last year, and the homestager kept my beds and couches, but brought in side and occasional tables, and added cushions and furs for the couches. And they brought in beautiful linen for the beds.”

BAYLEYS This home in Dryden St, Grey Lynn, listed by Blair Haddow, has been homestaged inside and out to complement the contemporary renovation.

The agent also says if you have an older house that’s not perfect, homestaging can ensure buyers’ eyes are focussed on the aesthetics and size of the room, rather than the foibles.

And homestaging is especially important for the photos of your home, because they’re what buyers see first – they need to be inspired to come and look through.

Fenning usually suggests her clients get a “couple of quotes”, and offers names of homestagers she has worked with in the past.

Blair Haddow of Bayleys Ponsonby sells high-end property in Ponsonby, Herne Bay and Grey Lynn, and the great majority of the houses he sells are home staged within an inch of their lives. And they look stunning, which Haddow also says adds value.

BAYLEYS Bedmaking is an art in itself. The homestaged Grey Lynn house features minimal furniture - a bed, oval timber bedside cabinets and lamps, matching ottoman seats, a plush sofa and wall-mounted TV. That's all that's needed.

“Some people don’t know how to present a house well for the market,” he says. “I have often asked clients to store the entire contents of their house and stage it completely. I have done that more times than I can even remember.

“Often it’s because the space is cluttered, the furniture is outdated, stained or badly worn. You want a space to be aspirational, somewhere people can imagine themselves living.”

Haddow says it is common for his clients to move out and rent short-term while their property is homestaged for sale.

He also says people will occasionally say no to paying for their house to be homestaged. “In these cases I recommend getting a stager in for a consultation on partial staging. Maybe they can re-dress some of the beds, for example.”

Tanya Northcott of True North Staging, who staged the Onehunga house, also says partial staging is common. She will usually advise removing heavy wooden furniture, such as a large dining table and chairs, and replace these with lighter versions that better show the space.

“Good homestaging isn’t about beautiful furniture; it’s all about the house, and scale and proportion. It’s the house you are selling, not the furniture.”

Northcott says many people have a perception that homestaging has to be really bland to appeal to as many people as possible. “I disagree. I think an interior needs a bit of personality, and I like to put that in there. I do see a lot of houses [listed] and I think, ‘this is so cookie-cutter, so devoid of personality’.”

The stager recently staged one of two identical apartments for sale by the same owner. “The staged apartment sold straight away, and the other one took a lot longer. But they were exactly the same.”

Supplied Before and after photos from Tanya Northcott show the difference homestaging can make.

What do you pay to homestage?

Northcott says her company is “middle-of-the-road” with pricing. “As our mothers would say, ‘you get what you pay for’. There are fly-by-nighters and cheaper stagers, but it’s not about filling a house with everything from Kmart or cheap knick-knacks.”

Quotes vary according to the ease of access to a property. But Northcott says True North Staging charges, on average, $2000 plus GST to homestage a two-bedroom home. While contracts generally run for five to six weeks, at present they are extending this at no extra cost to eight weeks, as properties are taking a little longer to sell in the current market.