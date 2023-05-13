'As is, where is' Don Donnithorne Mid-century gem awaits new owner

This classic Don Donnithorne Mid-century house is a deceased estate in Fendalton in need of a major rebuild.

A contemporary of the late Sir Miles Warren and Peter Beaven, Don Donnithorne was one of the architects of the renowned Christchurch Style of architecture, sometimes called the Christchurch School.

The architect, who died in 2016 at the age of 90, was a fan of Frank Lloyd Wright – he also preferred to work with natural materials, with his houses following similar crisp, clean lines. In an obituary published by Stuff, Donnithorne’s son Martin said his dad went to the States quite a few times for tours of Frank Lloyd Wright's buildings. “He was a great expert on Frank Lloyd Wright; he could tell you anything about him."

Donnithorne, who took over his father's business, said his dad saw a kindred spirit in the unorthodox American architect. "Frank Lloyd Wright, as we all know, was quite eccentric and Dad was quite eccentric too.”

Donnithorne designed many Mid-century Modern homes around Christchurch, including this 1970s one in Fendalton, which has languished since the 2011 earthquake, and is now a deceased estate for sale “as is, where is”.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff The late architect Don Donnithorne was photographed in 2013, in the Upper Riccarton home he and his wife had lived in for 56 years. The architect passed away in 2016, aged 90.

The owners had been living in the house since the earthquakes, but listing agents Alison Aitken and Pauline Watson of Harcourts Grenadier say the house was damaged and needs re-levelling. The family has decided it’s time to let it go.

“It is very original,” Aitken says. “It has all the classic Donnithorne features, but no work has been carried out for a very long time. The owners weren’t the first owners, but they had been here more than 30 years.”

Stuff This classic Mid-century Modern house, designed by one of Christchurch's leading Modernist architects, Don Donnithorne, was sold in 2021 for the first time in 15 years. It has been preserved immaculately, and fetched $1,457,500.

Aitken says the house was “exceptionally well built by a renowned Christchurch builder at the time, for himself and his family, nothing was spared in the construction”.

The house is solid in concrete block and cedar with a slate roof. Board and batten is used extensively internally, and the doors of the triple garaging pay homage to the Japanese screen.

Restoration process could be ‘daunting’

“Rich dark hardwood timber lines the walls, and the use of copper nails are testimony to the lack of restraint in the building process,” the listing says. “However, this is a property which has sat unrepaired since the EQs, with elderly owners in residence, and the restoration process may be daunting for some.”

Harcourts There are concertina wood doors in the living area (left).

“Devotees of this era and style may well be exhilarated by the prospect, but we suspect the large corner site will be equally attractive to developers. At 830m² with a long north boundary, a property in this prominent prestigious position is always going to appeal to those looking to construct a new home.”

The property, at 1 Jacksons Rd, Fendalton, will be auctioned on June 1, 2023.

Harcourts The kitchen has been updated at some point.

Harcourts The Japanese influence is also evident in these bedroom windows.

Harcourts There is a massive main bedroom with a large bay window.

Harcourts The garden is on two different levels, and the site is large enough to appeal to developers.