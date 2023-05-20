Grand Designs NZ house in Chatham Islands wins architecture award

A tough six months on a new build in the Chatham Islands - Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster catches up with John and Bridget Preece. (First published October 2022)

One of the most exciting builds in the last series of Grand Designs NZ was a windswept Chatham Islands house designed by architect Michael O’Sullivan of BOS Architecture.

The off-grid Kelp House, which Stuff voted the best of the series, has just won a Housing Award in the Wellington Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architecture Awards.

With its soaring roof form, the house references seabirds and the wind that shapes the amazing landscape. The inverted roof shape on the base gives the house the look of an ark. O’Sullivan has calls it “a poetic response to the landscape”.

TVNZ1 Grand Designs NZ presenter Tom Webster was blown away by this Chatham Islands build. The house, designed by architect Michael O'Sullivan, features a double butterfly roof reminiscent of seabirds in flight.

The house is anchored to the site by 10 sturdy steel portals and deep-set piles. And the materials are in keeping with the location – rugged steel on the exterior, and a beautiful kauri ply lining on the interior. The black kitchen cabinetry is a perfect contrast, and the built-in furniture is another plus.

Solar panels provide power to the house (there's a back-up generator). But the roof is not “interrupted” by solar panels – there are two large banks of these on the ground nearby.

The NZIA jury citation describes the house as “sculpturally distinctive, designed to accommodate island life and lashings of weather”.

TVNZ1 The base of the deck resembles an inverted roof form, bringing visual balance to the build.

TVNZ1 John and Bridget Preece and Tom Webster stand on the kwila decking that wraps around the house.

“This project’s realisation and level of architectural detail is remarkable considering the island’s isolation and lack of relevant resources. The client’s trust in the architect has resulted in the implementation of innovative ideas and experimentation, while allowing for the future adaption of this intergenerational house by its occupants.”

The build was also one of the most challenging projects we have seen on Grand Designs NZ, requiring exceptional planning and patience. And owners John and Bridget Preece didn't shirk – Bridget even cooked for the crew (many hours a day).

Supplied The house opens up to the outdoors, weather permitting.

“It’s been a long build, way more stressful than I ever imagined,” Bridget Preece said at the end of the build. “And (I was) wanting to give up, quite a few times. I think about six months ago I just wanted to set a match to it. I could have just walked out the driveway and just given up. Everything was just so hard. We lost my mum... I think this has been the hardest year of my life.”

The Preeces spent $1.3 million on the build, which is on family land. The cost included $120,000 of shipping costs. And it comes as no surprise, they said it was all worth it.

The project was included in the Wellington NZIA awards because consenting for the island is executed by Wellington City Council.

The full list of winners for these awards can be viewed on The Post website.

Supplied Designed to fit into the landscape, the house is reached by a long driveway up the hill.