Award-winning Te Aro house has perfect solution for inner-city privacy

A major renovation of this inner-city house in Te Aro, Wellington, by McKenzie Higham Architects has transformed both the exterior and interior. The new facade features glazing, anodized aluminium cladding and perforated screens.

It’s an age-old problem – how do you provide privacy for a house that sits right on the street front?

The Screen House by McKenzie Higham Architects is a renovation project that addresses this problem in an original way, all while using a variation on traditional screening techniques.

The project, in a regenerating area of inner-city Wellington, has just won a Housing Alterations & Additions Award in the Wellington Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architecture Awards.

Paul McCredie The renovation has ensured the residents now have privacy without sacrificing outdoor entertaining areas.

The NZIA jury praised the way the street-facade proportions of the multi-level urban house have been subtly rearranged and renewed to increase privacy, while also enriching the texture and materiality of its central city streetscape.

READ MORE:

* Grand Designs NZ house in Chatham Islands is a winner

* Grand Designs 'stealth bomber' builder Scott Lawrie is quitting NZ

* Epitome of a modern beach house catches eye of awards jury



“Subtle but successful exterior changes included raising the sill height of the top-level living-room window, and adding a randomised-pattern metal-screen breezeway along the main bedroom facade, creating mosaic-like sunlight effects on the first-level interior spaces.

“Inclusion of a catamaran net strung over the double-height entry volume provides a playful opportunity to inhabit air space.”

McKenzie Higham Architects says the replacement facade features blocks of glazing, anodized aluminium cladding and perforated screens. “It responds to its urban environment with a refined industrial edge. The screens, perforated with a randomised grid pattern, are a significant design element adding texture inside and out.

“On the exterior they are an eye-catching enhancement to the local streetscape; inside they provide privacy and refuge in the main bedroom, whilst creating a dynamic play of dappled light and shade.”

Paul McCredie A pass-through from the kitchen at the rear makes outdoor entertaining a breeze.

The architects say they also replaced the existing dark and unwelcoming entrance with a light-filled double height atrium featuring the net hammock floor (a fun space for resident teenagers), and a generous glazed panel. This floods both the entrance and upper level with daylight.

“The main bedroom, previously one excessively large space, can now be reconfigured by corner sliding doors to demarcate a portion of the room into a home office, creating a more enclosed and intimate bedroom area.

“A small under-utilised rear deck has been doubled in size to become a comfortable sociable space, connected to the lounge, and to the kitchen by a pass-through window.”

You can see all the 2023 NZIA Wellington winners here.