Moving Houses: Couple rescue great-grandparents' rundown mansion nobody wants

REVIEW: Wow. The first look at this week’s house for removal is eye-opening – the historic two-storey mansion is enormous, old and dilapidated. It makes me exhausted just to look at it. It has character in abundance, but really, who would take this on?

Turns out it’s Anita and Mitch of Waiuku who have saved it from the wrecking ball. (One really has to wonder why, but more on that later).

The house is sitting in Craig Walker Building Removals’ yard in Kumeū, and it’s been there a few years waiting for a new owner. You can see the reason it’s been there so long. It’s the last house sitting in the yard (like the last dog in the pound) – the yard is for sale and the house must go.

TVNZ 1 Mitch and Anita found Mitch's great-grandparents' home languishing in a house removal company's yard. Of course they had to claim it.

“All I see are dollar signs, stress, and a phenomenal amount of work,” says presenter Clarke Gayford, who also calls it “rickety”. Mind-blowing.

Anita, a family researcher, home schools the four kids full-time, while Mitch runs an export company. They want to create a country haven on land they already own – a fabulous lifestyle block where they camp on the Āwhitu Peninsula. “It’s got to be Auckland’s best-kept secret,” Mitch says. “It gets the kids outdoors; gets them off those devices.”

Big secret – the reason why they chose this house

TVNZ 1 Moving Houses presenter Clarke Gayford (left) is pictured with Anita and Mitch outside the house at the yard. He says he sees "dollar signs, stress and a phenomenal amount of work".

TVNZ 1 Mitch and Anita stand on the porch in the Craig Walker Building Removals' yard. By the time the house left, it was the last one in the yard.

We soon hear the reason why they chose this house – it is actually Mitch’s great-grandparents’ house (Stephen and Daisy), which is amazing. Especially since Mitch and Anita have been looking for a house for two years. And none of Mitch’s family know – they want it to be a surprise. It’s a great secret.

Gayford describes the 120-year-old house that began life in Manukau Road, Royal Oak, as a “Victorian gothic charmer”. It is 255m², with six bedrooms. The couple stumbled across it on Trade Me, not knowing it had been sitting in a yard for three years – the removal yard thought they might have to put a bulldozer through it. So of course they have to rescue it. Mitch remembers playing around the house and garden.

He and Anita have renovated before, so they’re not novices. The first thing they want to do is remove an old clawfoot bathtub that, bizarrely, is sitting on the roof.

TVNZ 1 FLASHBACK: And this is the family home (with original Daimler) as it looked in Manukau Road, Royal Oak. Mitch’s great-grandparents moved into the house in 1946.

The four kids get a look through, and it’s a real mess. Mitch agrees it has had a long history of disrepair. “It has always been slightly patched up, but never done properly.”

The land, which they bought in 2015, cost them $207,500. The purchase and move (150km) will cost them $276,000. Their lifestyle block is perfectly situated, and there’s a great view. It seems like a great idea, if you’re up to all that hard work.

Anita gets stuck into some research and finds all sorts of documents, including photos of artworks by the original owner that show the view 120 years ago across to the Āwhitu Peninsula where they plan to move it.

Dave Haskins is in charge of the move, and he’s pleased to be getting rid of the house. It’s already in four pieces – two roof pieces and two lower floor volumes. The lift is a stress on the old house. It creaks and groans and it’s nerve-wracking.

They set out on the first trip with the two top floors on two trucks. It’s tricky with vehicles refusing to stop in advance and houses being moved the other way. This is what’s happening in the wee hours on roads all over greater Auckland – throw in grumpy road workers, and it is not smooth riding.

Drivers who won’t stop have to reverse nearly 1km

Then there are problems with low-hanging live wires, and drivers ignoring signs to stop. Several cars have to reverse nearly 1km in the dark. Next time, you guys, if a pilot vehicle says stop, there’s a reason.

The whole family is on site to see the first trucks arrive. Then the next night, the whole experience is repeated with the bulky, longer and wider portions of the house.

TVNZ 1 The loads on the second night are larger. The trucks just squeeze under the Takanini motorway overbridge (left), and the tilt at right ensures the house can clear other obstacles.

It’s great viewing, especially when you recognise bridges and corners. But it’s tiring for the drivers and Gayford, two nights in a row. Nothing like sausage rolls to keep you going.

The roadworks are a hassle again. “There’s a lot of knickers being twisted,” says Dave. Overhanging trees are in trouble – the trucks take out a few branches en route (great video, but damaging). The house is getting a battering. Just as well it’s not the new build we saw last week.

The house arrives on site on the exact date 76 years ago that Mitch’s great-grandparents purchased the house. Serendipity. But Mitch says it might take them another 76 years to finish it.

Time to spill the secret

Mitch’s mum arrives, and she is shocked, and emotional. She last lived in this house 45 years ago. She enters and says “Hello, Grandma, we are home.” This is the best story we have heard on Moving Houses.

TVNZ 1 The roof sections arrive on site first, just as the sun rises.

TVNZ 1 Home, and back together at last. The couple have managed to refit the veranda to the upper level, but are still some way off moving in.

Then it’s time for the reveal, nearly a year later, but they haven’t done much. The house is still just sitting there in a mown paddock, with a few scars, and they haven’t moved in. But the upstairs balcony has been reattached. They would have liked to be further ahead, but have been busy.

We hope to be able to follow their progress as they restore it, because this house does have so much potential, and there’s that emotional connection.

As Mitch says: “I think it’s preserving history [that makes this special], actually saving something that was destined for the scrapheap.”

“Grandma and Grandpop would have been absolutely smiling,” a cousin says. And another cousin presents them with the original light pendant from the lounge. Gayford’s present is a framed drawing of the house and their old Daimler.

This has been the best episode of the current series. What more can we say, except “watch this space”. And if anyone has free time on their hands...