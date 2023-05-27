Marlborough Sounds bach makeover with 'sleeping pods' is a winner

Opening up this Marlborough Sounds bach to the sun, and adding two new sleeping pods has transformed the property. Rural Workshop Architecture has won an NZIA Nelson-Marlborough Housing Alterations & Additions Award for the project.

Traditional baches and cribs may have been quaint, with their Fibrolite cladding (aka asbestos) and cast-off furniture, but modern-day holiday homes make it a lot easier, and a darned sight more comfortable to cater to extended family and friends.

This boatshed-style bach in the Marlborough Sounds was already relatively modern – it was built in the 1990s. But it was not well suited to the family’s needs, so it has undergone an intensive makeover by Rural Workshop Architecture, winning a Housing Alterations & Additions Award in the Nelson-Marlborough Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architecture (NZIA) Awards.

Situated on an old logging camp site, and only accessible by boat, the bach had been oriented to the wonderful view, but not the sun. The architects say an existing bunk room, a relic of the 1980s timber camp, loomed above the original bach on the steep bank on the north side, eliminating any possibility of summer outdoor living.

“The brief from our clients was to rectify this situation and rejig all the buildings on the property into a low-maintenance, thermally efficient and cohesive-looking whole. We removed the thinly built 1980s bunk house, and rebuilt this accommodation as two small cabins, sunk into the hillside and separated from one another.”

Grant Davis Timber lines the ceilings that follow the gabled roofline.

The architects say this provided an opportunity for a generous outdoor living space connecting the three buildings. It also enables precious winter sun to penetrate into the main bach – the team fully glazed the three existing gable ends on the northern side, and there are skylights.

“Reconfiguring the original triple-gabled bach internally has created a light-filled kitchen and living spaces that still benefit from the wonderful view from the head of the bay, while now connecting to the outdoor living on the sunny side of the house.”

Grant Davis The gable ends are now fully glazed on the north elevation, where decking steps up to the two new sleeping pods.

The architects say the difficult boat or barge-only access also influenced their design: “We had to consider how steel elements and large building components would be placed in position. And working with a steep site demanded careful consideration of the stepped levels, all while balancing the cost and logistics of retaining works.

“We sought to reuse as much of the existing bach buildings as possible. Original construction of walls and roofs was from Triboard, most of which was kept, with additional layers of PIR insulation added to the inside.

“The new buildings have a Formance SIPS panel construction, which enabled an element of prefabrication. Prebuilt panels were erected and sealed in a matter of days, unlike conventional framing.

“A heat recovery ventilation system has transformed the comfort and air quality in the main bach, while each of the cabins has its own Stiebel Eltron ventilation system to introduce and exhaust fresh air year round – in particular for the periods of time when the property is closed up.”

All buildings, existing and new, were clad in aluminium standing seam cladding, which was identified as best fit for the salty coastal environment.

The NZIA jury noted the sleeping pods were “well planned and crafted to ensure good use of space”.

Grant Davis Step lights make it easy to navigate the steps to the pods after dark.

“The positioning of the new pods creates a pleasant, stepped outdoor living place, sheltered from the southerly winds. Steps of varying heights create casual seating, while the timber decking serves to connect all buildings to each other and the foreshore.”

Rural Workshop Architecture also won a Housing Award for a “red shed” house on a hill, and a Commercial Architecture Award for office premises.

Grant Davis This sleeping pod has bifolds and a window seat to maximise the outlook.

Grant Davis An aerial view shows the triple-gable roof and the position of the pods; skylights also help to bring natural light into the living area; the bunk room has built-in beds.

Grant Davis The house nestles into the bush landscape.