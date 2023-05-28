Rare Auckland boatshed attracts interest, with agent's last one fetching $1.2075m

You may recognise this boatshed from David Lomas' Lost and Found TV show. Now it could be yours - and with a limited number of boatsheds in the bay, it's rare for one of the Ngāpipi Rd, Auckland landmarks to come on the market.

You probably have to be cashed up to buy this Ngāpipi Road boatshed in Ōrākei, Auckland, which you may recognise from David Lomas’ Lost and Found TV series.

And it won’t come cheap – the last renovated boatshed sold by the listing agent two-and-a-half years ago fetched $1.2075 million. Paul Sissons of NZ Sotheby’s International Realty says the iconic boatsheds beside Tāmaki Drive don’t come with titles, which prevents mortgage funding: “Essentially you are paying for a licence to occupy.”

The boatsheds, built in the 1930s, do come with a few rules, however, including the rule that you cannot sleep over, so there is no bathroom or bedroom. But there is a modern kitchen and plenty of space for dining, relaxing and entertaining. And this one comes with a wharf as well as a deck overlooking the water.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Boatshed 15 in Ngapipi Rd, Orakei has had media attention as the base for TV presenter David Lomas in his Lost and Found series. The fully renovated shed is going to auction.

White painted tongue-and-groove timber lining reinforces the relaxed coastal vibe, and there are large heaters to ensure it stays warm in winter.

“Our owners have had the boatshed for about six or seven years, and they’ve loved it,” Sissons says. “But their family has grown up, and the kids are moving overseas, so they have decided to sell. The wharf is a real bonus – this shed is pretty special.”

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The boatshed has the added benefit of a deck and wharf.

Sissons says boatsheds in the bay don’t come up for sale very often. “In the past five-to-six years there have been three or four sales, with two boatsheds that were completely refurbished with a lot of money spent on them, and one that was falling down. That one is currently being rebuilt next door to this one.

“This boatshed has only been listed for a few days, but already there have been many enquiries and four groups through. Our first open home is Sunday, May 28.”

Sissons says there were seven registered bidders at the last sale the company managed. “So six people missed out.”

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Listing agent Paul Sissons expects interest before auction day - the last boatshed here sold by the agency went for $1.2075m.

And despite the high price, there was another boatshed that sold the same year as the one by the agency, fetching $1.35 million. “Neither of those boatsheds had decks,” the agent says.

Boatshed 15, at 1 Ngapipi Road, Ōrākei, Auckland will be auctioned on June 24, 2023, if not sold prior. And Sissons expects offers are likely to come in before auction.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The 65sqm interior has been lined with white-painted tongue-and-groove boards.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The shed is designed as a quiet retreat - the sunsets are a drawcard.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Structural beams are exposed, and decking timbers left to weather naturally.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The current owners have had the boatshed for several years, but now their children have moved overseas, they say it's time to sell.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty There’s a modern kitchen at the rear, with plenty of storage.