Why women should resist having a perfect house and 'dragging ourselves back to the 1950s'

I’ve just spent an hour down a YouTube rabbit hole of women bleaching their pillows with bicarbonate of soda, decanting dry goods from their original packaging into neatly labelled Mason jars and sparking joy by cleaning lint out of their washing machines.

Welcome to the world of ‘cleanfluencers’, where largely white, attractive and affluent women elevate the art of housework into an aspirational lifestyle via sometimes slightly bizarre cleaning hacks and Olympic-style levels of organisation.

Women such as Mrs Hinch, a hairdresser from the UK, whose tips and tricks such as adding a capful of disinfectant to toilet brush holders so that they smell nice, has earned her 4.7 million Instagram followers, book deals and lots of money.

Mention the toilet brush hack to Kerri Sackville, 54, and she’ll laugh.

“It’s part of this whole ridiculous pursuit of perfection,” says the Australian columnist and author of five books, including her manifesto of imperfection, The Life Changing Magic of a Little Bit of Mess.

“Women have long been told that we need to be slim, age well, be perfect parents and cook nutritional meals. But now we’re being told that we have to have perfect homes as well.”

In 260 pages, Sackville amusingly skews the world of decluttering gurus, cleanfluencers and aspirational pantries, showing that there’s nothing wrong with a bit of mess.

As proof that she’s doing what influencers like to call “living their truth”, the Sydney-based Sackville is chatting to me from her daughter’s bedroom where, she says, the phone reception is better.

Supplied Author Kerri Sackville says women should resist the cleanfluencer trend to have a perfect house in her book The Life Changing Magic of a Bit of Mess

“My 24-year-son recently moved out and but I still have 22-year-old and 18-year-old daughters living with me and their rooms are unbelievably messy. I’m sitting here looking at crap everywhere!”

Sackville admits that she was tidy until having her third child. “But I was never obsessively tidy. I never had hospital-grade clean floors, because no-one’s eating off my floors, or hospital corners on the bed or perfectly folded fitted sheets because no-one’s looking at my fitted sheets.”

The social worker turned writer wants to be clear, though, that she isn’t endorsing dirt.

BRIAN SNYDER/Reuters Even author and creator of the KonMari method to declutter, Marie Kondo, gave in to mess after having her third child.

“I’m not embracing filth, bad smells or fungal infections, because no-one needs those. This is about accepting a bit of mess, which is a lot less stressful way to live than trying to have a perfectly pristine home all the time.”

The genesis of Sackville’s book came in 2020 when she was sent a cleaning book by a publisher.

“It was about a room-to-room guide of how to get every surface of your house sparkly clean. It was during lockdown and I was like, seriously? We were all trying to keep our heads above water, to home-school our kids, and deal with modern life, and now we’re supposed to have a perfect house too? I thought, I’m going to write a funny book about embracing mess, because we all need a bit of fun in our lives.”

Sackville says she isn’t knocking those who find cleaning soothing, particularly given the current state of the world.

“I used to be a mad declutterer whenever life felt a bit out of control, so I understand that urge to have some control over your wardrobe or your house when everything else seems out of control. If that’s helpful to you then great.

“But cleaning on a micro level, when we start getting obsessive about decanting stuff into jars, or having an aspirational pantry, that’s when we create a prison for ourselves and drag ourselves back to the 1950s housewife level, which isn’t helpful.”

Which brings us to Sackville’s other point – most of this obsession with cleaning is aimed at women, the ones who historically have, and still do, shoulder most of the housework burden. A 2018 report from the United Nations found that women do 2.6 times the amount of domestic work that men do.

“I know in Australia there are all these Facebook groups such as Mums who Clean which offer cleaning hacks and housework schedules.

“I did my research for this book and couldn’t find any Dads Who Clean or Dads Who Scrub groups because men aren’t buying into this trend. Women say to me, my husband doesn’t notice when I’ve cleaned the house and of course he doesn’t. Scratch a man’s car and he’ll notice but in my experience, most men don’t care if the house is a bit messy.”

Supplied Author Kerri Sackville says most of the obsession with cleaning is directed at women.

Sackville’s advice to Kiwi women is to learn to let go.

“Try it – instead of cleaning up madly after dinner, sit down and watch TV, go for a walk or spend time with your kids. The world won’t fall apart and you’ll have more time and energy to spend with the people and things you love.”

She has the same message for those who fall into the trap of posting pictures of their pristine homes and perfectly laid-out pantries on social media.

“Sure you might get some likes and admiration but admiration isn’t love. It won’t keep you warm and connected. I want to feel connected to my family and friends, to have wonderful experiences and laugh, not spend hours cleaning just so I can post a picture on social media. We need to think about why we’re getting sucked into this stuff and how we’re spending our time.”

And whatever you do, don’t wait until your house is tidy to invite guests over.

“People aren’t coming to your house to see how clean it is, they’re coming to see you and have a cup of tea and a chat. Seriously, no-one cares how clean your house is! I actually feel more comfortable in a messy house than sitting on a pristine white sofa worrying that I’m going to spill my tea. Embrace the mess – and remember that nobody got to the end of their life and worried that they’d spent more time cleaning, so let it go!”

*The Life Changing Magic of a Little Bit of Mess by Kerri Sackville (HarperCollins) is available as an e-book for $14.99.