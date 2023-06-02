How to protect yourself and your money when buying a tiny home

Bethan Collings had a rocky start to living in a tiny house when the builder went under. But she loves the lifestyle.

Tiny home owner Bethan Collings of rural South Auckland is one of the lucky ones – but not so lucky that she got a fully completed, well-finished tiny house.

She did manage to get her tiny home delivered, however, with Classwall builders rushing to finish the build as best as they could before the company went under. But because the build was incomplete, Collings’ tradies couldn’t connect the water or power. For several weeks, she struggled on her remote rural site without power, water and with no toilet.

Her story, which featured on Stuff in April, was not unusual, with many tiny house buyers finding themselves out of pocket when builders go into liquidation. And in some cases, as with the liquidation this week of Amazing Spaces NZ, buyers have lost entire deposits, often in the region of $100,000 to $130,000.

In the past two years, many tiny home builders have gone under, one of the most notable being NZ Tiny Homes in New Plymouth, which would normally have 12 homes under construction at any one time.

For anyone planning to buy a tiny home, these business failures are alarming. But there are ways to protect yourself.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Bethan Collings added a large deck to her tiny house, which functions like an additional room. She says she is finally feeling settled, but is still disappointed at the finishing in her tiny home following the collapse of Classwall.

Sharla May of Collab Developments, founder of Tiny House Hub is across developments in the industry daily. She says the increasing popularity of the tiny living lifestyle has attracted both genuine professionals and individuals who see an opportunity to make money but may lack the necessary skills and funding to make a business work in a rapidly changing market.

The growing number of company failures prompted the hub to take proactive steps to protect tiny home buyers. “Every individual embarking on their dream tiny house project deserves transparency and peace of mind,” May says.

With this in mind, the Tiny House Hub has prepared a continually updated comprehensive document called the Tiny House Builder Report. Designed to help buyers find trustworthy builders in the industry, the report provides information on a building company's credit score, a history of multiple company openings and liquidations, as well as any Disputes Tribunal involvement.

“It lets potential buyers make an informed decision.”

supplied Tiny House Expo director Sharla May's own tiny home is a converted school bus. (File photo)

May says referrals and word of mouth are good ways to find a builder.

“Reach out to other tiny house owners to ask about their experience with their builders. Thanks to social media, it is now very easy to find tiny house people. Just make sure the information and recommendations are coming from happy homeowners, not business owners and salespeople”

“But, no matter how good some of the reviews are that you're hearing from happy customers, you should always do your own research. Google is an excellent place to start. If there are any major red flags or past news articles about this builder, they will usually show up quickly.”

The hub offers a list of questions to ask builders, including how long the company has been in business, questions about fixed-price contracts, warranties, insurance policies and trade certifications for electrical and gas work.

It also suggests checking the Licensed Building Practitioner register, and requesting to see a tiny home that has been built for at least a year, by which time defects are likely to be evident.

Supplied Carol Wright. 80, was left $198,000 out of pocket and effectively homeless after NZ Tiny Homes went into liquidation two weeks out from finishing her home. She was one of six purchasers who went to court and won the right to remove her uncompleted tiny home from the builder’s site.(File photo)

Lawyer Andrew Skinner, a partner in Urlich Milne Lawyers, says it’s important to have a robust, written contract for the purchase of a tiny house. And he agrees it’s important to do due diligence on a business to protect yourself.

“If you are dealing with a new tiny house builder you should consider the position regarding ownership of the tiny house while the tiny house is under construction,” he says. “We would normally expect you will make staged payments to the tiny house builder for materials and when particular milestones are reached.

“Your contract should confirm that you own the tiny house as it is being constructed. In addition, we also recommend that you carry out checks on the Personal Properties Securities Register (PPSR) in the tiny house builder’s name to see what security interests have been registered over the assets of the tiny house builder.

“If there are security interests registered that could potentially cover the tiny house under construction, you then need to obtain comfort from those secured parties that their security will not cover your tiny house once you have made the staged payments. We recommend that you ask your lawyer to confirm this point and review the build contract.”

Supplied Tiny homes builder Amazing Spaces NZ has gone into voluntary liquidation, one of several companies to have hit the wall over the past year. This tiny home was supplied to the Tiny House Expo in 2020.

What if you are buying an existing tiny house?

Skinner also offers advice on buying an existing tiny house.

“When buying an existing tiny house, you will need to consider the type of tiny house you are buying, which will have an impact on the checks you carry out. Firstly, you will need the following basic information from the vendor: (a) The vendor’s full legal name. If the vendor is an individual, you should request to see their personal identification (i.e. driver’s licence) to confirm their full legal name. If the vendor is a company, the full legal name should be checked online at Companies Office; and (b) If the tiny house is registered as a vehicle with the New Zealand Transport Agency, you should obtain the registration number for the vehicle and confirm the vendor is the owner.

“Once you have this information, you can carry out checks to see if there is any security registered over the tiny house that indicates there may be some money owing to a creditor.

“The first check is on the PPSR. This is effectively an online publicly available notice board where creditors can register a claim to personal property and therefore interested persons can check if there is any debt or obligation attached to the goods that they wish to buy.”

Skinner says it’s important to check both the vendor’s full name, and the registration number for the vehicle.

“If either of these searches shows results that indicate that a secured party has an interest in the tiny house (called a financing statement), then you are on notice to discuss this security interest with the vendor and confirm that this will be removed as part of the settlement payment that you will make.

“Interpreting financing statements and whether they cover a tiny house can be difficult, so we recommend you get your lawyer to advise you.”

Not all tiny houses are classified as vehicles and some may be attached to land. In those circumstances, Skinner says it is also important to carry out a search of the title to the land at Land Information New Zealand to confirm that the vendor is the owner, and to see if a mortgage or other encumbrance has been registered against the title (which may secure the tiny house).

“You will need a lawyer to assist you with this search, and if there are any mortgages or other encumbrances registered over the land on which the tiny house is situated, you are again on notice to request that the vendor obtain confirmation from the mortgagee that their security over the tiny house will be released upon payment of the settlement amount.”