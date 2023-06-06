Couple 'stuff up everything' but manage to self-build their dream home in Central Otago

Dave and Chanelle O’Sullivan, pictured with children Izzy, 11, and Hunter, 8, are building themselves a 28m2 cabin in Central Otago.

Many people dream of building an off-grid cabin in the woods, leaving the rat race behind and living sustainably off the land.

But Glenorchy-based Chanelle O’Sullivan, husband Dave O’Sullivan, and their children Izzy, 11, and Hunter, 8, are actually doing it.

The couple are self-building their 28m² cabin in their backyard with only YouTube and the odd obliging friend for guidance. Once completed, the cabin will be transported to the 12-hectare block at Cambrian, Central Otago, that they purchased last year.

The project started out as a weekender, with the thought that “one day” they may move there permanently.

But “one day” will now happen in six weeks time after Dave was made redundant from his farm management job and the couple decided this was the plot twist they needed to make the move permanent.

Dave has managed high country stations for the past 20 years and the couple had spent their working lives shifting between properties, always building and improving someone else’s dream and land, Chanelle says.

Chanelle O'Sullivan It started as a weekend project, but became more urgent when Dave O’Sullivan’s farm management job ended.

After Dave’s last job ended abruptly they decided now was the time to start doing things for themselves.

As is common in the farming community, farm manager’s roles often came with a house, but it all disappeared when you left the job, Chanelle says.

“As soon as you change jobs you lose everything and need to start over.”

So the couple had been investing off-farm for a number of years with some strategic moves to realise their dream of buying a lifestyle block of their own.

Chanelle O'Sullivan While small, the cabin has two bedrooms, a living/kitchen area, a bathroom, and loft spaces for storage or extra sleeping.

In 2015, they bought a 110-year-old property in Pleasant Point, South Canterbury, which they sold for a profit a few years later and invested back into a 4.5ha block and new build in Twizel, renting it out on Airbnb to pay its way.

When accommodation options dried up during Covid border closures, they sold the property and walked away with “five times as much cash” as they had invested.

They found their dream block in the small gold-mining town of Cambrian, 50km north of Alexandra.

Chanelle says the property fits most of their criteria.

“We wanted to be isolated-ish and we’ve always loved Central Otago. It also had water and trees and we wanted as much land as we could afford.”

Chanelle designed the cabin, which incorporates two bedrooms, a living/kitchen area, a bathroom, two loft spaces for storage and extra sleeping, and a butlers pantry/laundry.

It has been built with as many recycled and untreated materials as possible and will run off solar power, a chemical toilet and spring-fed water.

The menagerie so far includes bees, horses, dogs, chickens, geese and a donkey.

No stranger to DIY, Chanelle built a chicken coop last year before the idea of the cabin was planted.

“I thought – Oh, I built a chicken coop so I can build a house,” she laughs.

But the reality of the cabin build has been far from easy and Chanelle says they have “stuffed up pretty much everything at least once”.

When they move at the end of July, they will take with them two horses, three dogs, too many chickens to count, a gaggle of geese and a donkey.

Their four beehives producing more than 40kg of honey have already been shifted to the block.

Chanelle, a project establishment director who works from home, will continue her role after the move and Dave had casual work with neighbouring farms.

The O’Sullivans had some experience of living off the land. The past few years Chanelle has kept a 250m² vegetable garden, which was still feeding them into winter, and they ate mostly wild caught meat.

“We’re trying to be more disciplined from now on.”

They plan to grow oats to make their own flour and eventually use the land to grow a sustainable income-producing crop such as saffron, peonies or lavender.

Supplied The O'Sullivans picked up many of their building skills on YouTube.

While the cabin is still to be completed, Chanelle hopes the total budget will be under $50,000.

They have scavenged, recycled and reclaimed as many materials as possible, both in terms of an economic decision but also a commitment to the amount of wastage they see in the building industry.

Amongst their finds, they scored a pallet of larch timber floor panelling for $400, a house lot of windows for the same price and near new French doors for a box of beer, a block of chocolate and a packet of chips.

Chanelle then stripped all the mismatched doors and windows and painted them black.

And instead of investing in a nail gun, they have driven thousands of nails by hand.

A qualified electrician would do the final wiring, but Chanelle says she’s determined to be there alongside the process to learn.

While their personalities are different – she is a self-described “close-enough” type of builder while Dave is a perfectionist – their values and what they wanted to achieve have always been aligned, Chanelle says.

It was important for them to be able to build their life working from their own land and having everything back in their control.

“It (living sustainably) just makes good sense. When I drew the plans up in September last year, I didn’t actually expect to be moving into it.

“But I know we are on the right path”.