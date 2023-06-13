Heritage-listed Sir Miles Warren flats renovated to reveal Mid-century charm

This beautifully restored 50sqm flat in the heritage-listed Dorset Street Flats in Christchurch has been publicly listed for sale for the first time.

One of the most significant post-earthquake restorations in Christchurch is an architectural Mid-century gem designed by the late architect Sir Miles Warren for himself and three friends – the Dorset Street Flats built in 1956-1957.

The block is not large; it’s probably unrecognised by most Cantabrians, but it’s important enough to have been awarded a Category I Historic Place listing by Heritage New Zealand as a leading example of the “Christchurch School” of post-war architecture.

The listing says the flats marked “the emergence of a new kind of residential living in New Zealand, that is, a small-scale group of purpose-designed, modern, modest-sized one-bedroom city flats for minimal living”.

First National Dorset Street Flats, a small 1950s block in Christchurch designed by Sir Miles Warren for himself and three friends, has a Category 1 Historic Place listing. A massive post-earthquake restoration was completed last year.

And it’s not surprising owners of the eight flats are inclined to hang onto them. All the more, now that extensive post-earthquake renovations, designed by Young Architects, have finally been completed.

The flats have their own website that explains the block was “in limbo” following the earthquakes, pending restoration, but that has now been completed after two-and-a-half years of construction. Craig Garlick, the owner of the flat that was occupied by Sir Miles himself says he is thrilled at the positive outcome: “It's been a long slog, frustrating at times, but totally worth it to achieve such a great result. These buildings are such an important part of our national story in terms of design and architecture, and even in the way urban people chose to live.”

First National Number 14, the ground-floor flat originally owned by one of the friends, architect Greg Young, has been publicly listed for the first time.

Now, one of the flats built for Sir Miles’ architect friend Michael Weston has been publicly listed for the first time – over the past 65 years it has been passed through the extended family.

Katharine Burrell of First National, who holds the listing with James Abell, says the restoration was designed to preserve all the original character. For example, the kitchen still features open shelving with sliding doors and cut-out finger pulls. The original painted concrete block walls remain, plus a wall of timber shelving with a built-in writing desk. Other interior walls feature board-formed concrete.

First National Because the fireplace was existing, it was able to be retained.

First National Original features have been restored in keeping with the era, including the timber ceiling and built-in furniture.

“A lot of thought went into the design back in 1956, and it’s so relevant for today,” Burrell says. “I gather Sir Miles was really thrilled when he found the land for this project, because it has a wide street frontage, so all the flats, which are slightly elevated, face the street. The original stables behind have been rebuilt as garaging, and there are communal laundry facilities.”

Burrell says the flat will go to auction, as it’s difficult to put a value on it: “Its value is well beyond the bricks and mortar. It has been really tricky to know what it might be worth – it’s not just a sunny one-bedroom unit that’s nice and central in Christchurch; there’s also the value of the heritage aspect.”

The auction of the flat at 14 Dorset Street will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

First National Even the kitchen retains the original Mid-century styling and cabinetry.

First National Every detail, including the colour palette, had been carefully thought through.

First National Board-formed concrete walls feature on interior walls, while the exterior retains the original painted blockwork.

First National Although just 50sqm, the flat has been designed to maximise space and light.