Tiny 17sqm beach hut with 'clip-ons' catches jury's eye

Beach Hut on the Coromandel Peninsula, by SGA - Strachan Group Architects, won a Small Project Architecture Award in the regional NZIA Architecture Awards.

It’s about as small as it comes, but this 17m² cabin on the Coromandel coastline packs plenty of punch.

Beach Hut, designed by SGA-Strachan Group Architects is one of two tiny cabins to win Small Project Architecture Awards in the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Awards.

The other tiny cabin is the Urban Tramping Hut, a minimalist studio in Rotorua by Bellbird Architect.

Beach Hut was built off site on a tiny house trailer, using steel stud framing. It was then towed to an elevated site in an ancient pōhutukawa forest and placed on simple foundations. The “pop-top”, decks, screens and canopies are all clip-ons, which allows for easy transportation, yet greatly expands the cabin’s functionality.

Robust, lightweight materials chosen for the hut include a naturally silvered Japanese cedar rainscreen over a vapour permeable membrane, aluminium joinery, and a ColorSteel roof. The architects say these help to provide a very low-maintenance “envelope”.

Inside, the wall linings and cabinetry are plywood, chosen for its lightness, visual appeal and durability. Space-saving features include a ladder to a mezzanine sleeping area, and open shelving in front of a window.

The NZIA awards jury said the hut, which provides supplementary accommodation for the owners, exemplified the architects’ expertise in prefabricated and transportable micro dwellings. “While the technical achievements of portability are inherent, its formal gestures are architecturally dynamic and refined.

“Material curation and detail further distinguish the building as a laudable, human-centred structure that is intimately connected to its surroundings, rather than a mere functional unit on wheels.”

Ross Keane Lightweight materials include the use of plywood wall linings throughout.

Ross Keane The NZIA awards jury praised the way the hut was intimately connected to its surroundings.

The Urban Tramping Hut by Bellbird Architect is a cabin studio on a rear 500m² section in Tamahere. Architect Mary Campbell says the hut sits in an old orchard, and most of the trees have been retained, thanks to the small footprint.

“The Urban Tramping hut is my thesis in built form – seeing our everyday suburbia with new eyes, as one would an outsider or a tourist. [The idea is] to encourage guests to tramp and enjoy, not just nature but our everyday built environment.”

Campbell calls the concept “luxe minimalism – paring it right back to essentials similar to what a tramping hut does”.

Anthony Jacobson The Urban Tramping Hut by Bellbird Architect sits within an old orchard on a rear section of a Rotorua house.

“For example, using the beauty of local materials such as macrocarpa decking as internal wall lining. This is intended to have minimal maintenance, so life can be enjoyed here.”

The awards jury praised the way the hut embodies a playful and experimental approach to architecture.

“Inspired by quintessential tramping huts, it features self-built components and celebrated imperfection and thrifting. The discreet and unassuming exterior gives way to a well-considered layout suitable for a variety of uses, proving that even with limited space, a building can still be full of character and charm.

Stuff There's an outdoor tub, and a kitchenette. The interior is lined with macrocarpa.

“The project explores what can be achieved on a tight section, while still providing a close connection to the outdoors, and achieving a feeling of seclusion in a suburban context.”

‘Drinks break’

A third Small Project Award winner was Deep Cover, a small cricket pavilion in Tamahere by Edwards White Architects. The architects say the design of the deep veranda was inspired by the concept of the “drinks break” in cricket – it connects the opposing teams’ spaces, extending an invitation to stay and play while watching a long game.

Simon Wilson Deep Cover by Edwards White Architects is a new cricket pavilion in Tamahere. It won a Small Project Architecture Award.

Simon Wilson Deep Cover by Edwards White Architects is lined with ply.