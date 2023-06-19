First certified Passive House office building in NZ is in Wānaka

Dunlop Hub, the Wanaka headquarters for Dunlop Builders is the first certified Passive House office building in NZ. Operations manager Jess Nuttridge (left) stands with company owners Donnelle Dunlop and Bryce Dunlop on the sheltered terrace.

Certified Passive House construction has seen a huge surge in interest in recent years as homeowners look to build the most energy-efficient home possible. And now, Aotearoa New Zealand has its first certified Passive House office building – one of just five in the world.

Wānaka-based third-generation company Dunlop Builders built the office for its own headquarters, and it was purposely designed by PAC Studio to look and feel like a high-end Passive Home – the company builds residential houses. It is believed to be the only office building outside of France to be awarded the internationally recognised Passive House Plus certification.

Dunlop Builders managing director Bryce Dunlop says the firm wanted to set a benchmark for future builds.

The building has a Passive House Plus certification, which means it is not only highly energy efficient - it also generates a portion of its energy onsite from renewable sources.

“Everything from the design to the materials and interior was meticulously selected for its environmental credentials,” Dunlop says. “The end result is a fantastic warm, dry, and homely space that is a pleasure to work in.”

The official Passive House Plus certification signifies that a building not only meets the rigorous energy efficiency and comfort requirements of Passive House certification, but it also generates a portion of its energy onsite from renewable sources.

The building is an airtight envelope with thermally broken, triple-glazed windows and a mechanical ventilation system. This minimises heat loss.

The Dunlop Hub, as it is named, features a range of building enhancements, including timber portals, sequestered embodied carbon, timber triple-glazed German-designed windows, cork flooring, solar panels, provisions for electric vehicle charging, and extensive use of Abodo NZ thermally modified pine timber.

As well as collaborating with PAC Studio on the sustainable and contemporary design of the building, Dunlop Builders worked with VIA architecture and BMC Engineering.

VIA architecture director Elrond Burrell says a commitment to quality was evident through all stages of the groundbreaking project.

A central architectural shelving unit displays items that showcase the company's history.

Indoor temperature and air quality is maintained throughout the year.

“As the Passive House consultants, we focused on aspects such as thermal performance, glazing proportions, the efficiency of building services, and ensuring all construction standards were met to achieve the certification,” he says. “The project also fulfils some excellent benchmarks for low-embodied carbon and waste reduction.”

Passive House Institute New Zealand chair Murray Robertson says certified Passive House buildings must be designed to provide excellent comfort and indoor air quality, while at the same time being very energy efficient.

“A building must also be designed to limit overheating, and be a healthy, durable building. Typical features to achieve this are airtight construction, high levels of insulation, high performance windows, balanced ventilation with heat recovery and thermal bridge-free design.”

The boardroom is positioned on the other side of the shelving units.

In keeping with the desire to reflect the latest findings in good office design, the Dunlop Hub has a visually warm open-plan interior that features extensive timber sarking, wall panelling and architectural shelving with displays showcasing the history of the company. Timber screening on the exterior helps mitigate the sun’s heat in summer.

PAC Studio project architect Steven Lloyd says buildings such as the Dunlop Hub help to raise quality and standards within the construction industry.

“I feel this is a critical moment for the industry. Now that there is a completed and certified Passive House office building that people can experience, I expect we will soon see more follow suit.”

Sustainable cork flooring was specified for high-traffic areas.

Performance figures

Bryce Dunlop says it is early days for recording the energy recording data but so far, from March to Friday, June 16, the office has generated 2440kWh and consumed 1900kWh. That includes running the workshop at times.

“The highest consumption usage will be in the winter. Over the last two weeks the inside temperature has not gone below 18 degrees. In Wanaka’s inversion layer, which blocks the sun (currently it is 2deg outside at lunchtime), we have had the heating on between 5am and 9am only.

Dunlop says passive office performance differs slightly from a Passive House. With a house there would be some heat generated throughout the evening and the night as it would be occupied by people, and appliances would be used. As this is not the case in the office, we need a small heat boost on very cold mornings.

“The estimated performance of the photovoltaics (PV) is 10,859 kWh/year,” Dunlop says. “Studies used for the PHPP (Passive House Planning Package) estimate the heating demand to be 14KWh/m², which equates to 2058 kWh annually. Other energy demands, including hot water, office electricity and auxiliary electricity are calculated to be 7056 kWh, which makes a total building energy usage of 9114 kWh. e are generating 10,859kWh, so that’s a net gain of 1714 kWh.”