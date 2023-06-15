Check out the OTT styling of Siegfried and Roy's Las Vegas jungle palace - complete with tiger cages

The spirit of the entertainers lives on in their sensational home.

It doesn’t get more glam than the lavish, life-long home of world-famous magicians and animal trainers Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn.

Meeting on a cruise ship, the pair connected over their shared love of animals and soon dreamed up a glittering, groundbreaking style of entertainment that would see them touring the world.

First invited to perform their show in Las Vegas, USA in 1967, the duo made the city their home for the rest of their lives.

eXp Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals Ever glamorous and just a little bit OTT, the pair’s love of animals is clear throughout the home’s decor.

Built in 1954 and purchased by the magicians in 1982, the compound known as both the Jungle Palace and Little Bavaria spans eight acres of mature palm tree studded grounds and contains three homes with impressive swimming pools and a series of large animal enclosures.

It is said that once upon a time, white tigers used to roam the gardens freely and even sleep in their beds.

The property was first listed after Roy’s death from cancer in 2021. Siegfried had succumbed to Covid the year before. In death as in life, the pair were never far apart.

eXp Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals An oasis in the Las Vegas desert, the Jungle Palace compound was as much a home to animals as it was to people.

Selling within days of listing to the owner of the Carden International Circus, Brett Carden, the property changed hands for NZ$4.9m.

At 812m², the sprawling main house and primary dwelling of the duo is bedecked in a bold and elegant style entirely befitting of the extravagant entertainers.

Rich and theatrical, the home features stained-glass windows, a gilded staircase, boldly tiled bathrooms, including one with a red bath tub, and murals of animals adorn many of the rooms, such as bedrooms with cheetah and elephant themes.

eXp Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals The main dwelling features multiple wall and ceiling murals.

Their love of the big cats that shaped their lives remains clear throughout the property, with lions and tigers featured in painting and statues throughout all three homes.

True appreciators of the exclusive and unique, during the pair’s lifetime, their home also reportedly displayed a collection that included a pair of Liberace’s cufflinks and a sword that had belonged to Genghis Khan.

The second-largest dwelling on the property is a comfortable three bedroom, two-bathroom villa of 181m².

eXp Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals Even the bathrooms boast lavish tropical style.

Amongst the lush gardens full of sculpture, winding paths connect the three residences and a massive water fountain takes centre stage.

A 10-car garage completes the Spanish Mission style property, surrounded by six electric gates. Complete with a bird sanctuary, cat sanctuary and extensive animal enclosures, the Jungle Palace is truly one of a kind and a legacy to the lives and loves of Siegfried and Roy.

eXp Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals The compound also contains a domestic cat sanctuary.

eXp Realty/TopTenRealEstateDeals Considering their animals to be part of their family, the Jungle Palace contains extensive big cat enclosures for Siegfried and Roy’s beloved lions and tigers.

Top Ten has received permission from agents and owners to share this article and the photos.