Next generation farmhouse celebrated in architecture awards

Tapuae House by Gibbons Architects is a Taranaki coastal farmhouse on a cattle farm. It received a Housing Award in the NZIA Western architecture awards.

A new coastal farmhouse on the outskirts of New Plymouth is the latest example of the architectural changes that are changing the look and functionality of the traditional New Zealand farmhouse.

Tapuae House by Gibbons Architects is one of two Housing Award winners in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects awards for the Western region, which encompasses New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Whanganui and National Park.

The architects say the house, on a 60ha cattle farm, was designed to reveal little about itself on the approach and only when you reach the entry does the house open itself up to reveal its relationship to its context, and the idea of exposure and enclosure.

Jason Mann On the seaward side of the house, the living pavilion opens out to a long deck.

The awards jury made special mention of the way the mounga (dormitory) and seaward (living) pavilions form a sheltered central courtyard, complete with a swimming pool.

“The operable timber brise soleil offers refuge from wind and glare from the Tasman Sea. This delightful building is pragmatic in nature, but music for the soul.”

The other Housing Award winner was Kanuka Drive Home by Hyndman Taylor Architects, a Palmerston North house on a compact urban site beside Manawatū Golf Course.

Jason Mann There is a semi-enclosed, sheltered courtyard between the living and dormitory pavilions that incorporates a swimming pool in the Tapuae House.

The house was designed around a progression of shifting angles that direct views across the fairway, and differentiate internal spaces.

In the Education category there were three winners. Ardern Peters Architects’ four-classroom block at Puketapu School, a building that features steep pitched roof forms and traditional marae typologies, took out an award.

Green School’s kina-shaped classroom and community building on a 60-hectare farm also caught the eye of the jury.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff Green School, Koru, Taranaki

Charlotte Curd Kina patterns feature on the curved interior linings in this Green School classroom.

Created by Boon, the innovative structure incorporates neuro-architecture (features designed to enhance cognitive function and emotional wellbeing) and provides a wall-less environment for learning.

Tāwharau Ora – School of Veterinary Sciences by Lab-works Architecture and CCM Architects in association, was the other Education category winner, featuring sleek and glass-encased teaching laboratories for Massey University veterinary students.

And a heritage building familiar to most New Zealanders was lauded – the neo-Georgian Chateau Tongariro Hotel (1929) by Hall & Marchant, Architect Herbert W Hall won the Enduring Architecture Award.

Charlie McKay The Chateau Tongariro Hotel (1929) by Hall & Marchant, Architect Herbert W Hall won an Enduring Architecture Award.

“The Chateau represents architectural excellence in an era when the country was uncertain about its vernacular, but aspired to showcase its wonder,” the jury said.

The Chateau, built by Fletcher Construction, closed permanently in February this year due to seismic risk and safety concerns.

Awards jury convenor Thanh Nguyen of Beca Architects said the level of detail and consideration that went into all the design responses – both the functional and construction details – was impressive.

“All of them really considered the context that they sit in, whether that was surrounding buildings, landform or urban context, and we were delighted by the level of passion put into the projects across the board.”

The full list of winners is as follows:

Sam Hartnett Kanuka Drive Home by Hyndman Taylor Architects won a Housing Award.

Housing

Tapuae House by Gibbons Architects

Kanuka Drive Home by Hyndman Taylor Architects

Commercial Architecture

Higgins Family Holdings Head Office by Novak+Middleton

Education

Puketapu School Roll Growth Classrooms by Ardern Peters Architects

Green School New Zealand Kina by Boon

Tāwharau Ora – School of Veterinary Sciences by Lab-works Architecture and CCM Architects in association

Sandra Henderson/Stuff Puketapu School Roll Growth Classrooms by Ardern Peters Architects

Enduring Architecture

Chateau Tongariro Hotel (1929) by Hall & Marchant, Architect Herbert W. Hall

Public Architecture

Whanganui Mumu – Whanganui By Design by Dalgleish Architects

Renal Unit – Taranaki Base Hospital by Warren and Mahoney Architects

Novak Middleton Higgins Family Holdings Head Office in Palmerston North, by Novak Middleton, won a Commercial Architecture Award.