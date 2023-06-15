'Rough as guts' Beach Haven home could go for half its RV

The Ray White agent listing this Beach Haven property pulls no punches with his marketing, saying it's not a project for the faint-hearted.

If you’re despairing of house prices in Auckland, perhaps the answer lies in tackling the ultimate do-up.

This property in Beach Haven is being advertised as “rough as guts”, because that’s what it is – there is no pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes in this marketing campaign by Charlie Brothers of Ray White Manukau.

“The owner’s kids live in the house, and it hasn’t been looked after. All the doors have holes in them,” Brothers says. “The front door is broken, as are some of the windows. It’s a full renovation and not a job for the faint-hearted.”

RAY WHITE This small two-bedroom house in Beach Haven could be a bargain for someone looking to put in a lot of hard work - or for someone looking for a flat section close to amenities.

But Brothers says he has already had interest in the property, which will be auctioned, and expects it to sell “cheap”, enabling someone to grab a bargain if they are prepared to put in some “serious” work.

“The RV is $950,000, and we think it might go for around half of that. We are telling people if they are wanting to spend around $350,000 to $400,000 to come and look at the property. The land value is higher than what we expect it will sell for.

“And it has to sell – it’s going to sell on the day at auction.”

RAY WHITE The exterior cladding and eaves have been extensively damaged over the years.

RAY WHITE Listing agent Charlie Brothers says the owner's kids live in the house, and it has not been maintained.

Photos of the two-bedroom 75m² house show a relatively tidy front yard with a wide street frontage. However, there is broken cladding and eaves, and a lot of black mould on the exterior. Interior walls and ceilings are in a state of disrepair, and the kitchen cabinetry is missing most of its doors.

The front sliding door is covered over with cardboard, due to the broken glass, but opens onto a large sunny deck.

Brothers says it’s not all bad news. His listing states that what the property lacks, the location makes up for.

RAY WHITE On the plus side, there is a large sunny living area.

“It’s a good spot [two homes on the corner site], better than South Auckland,” he says. “Beach Haven is an underrated area that offers great value for money for a coastal location. Local amenities include coastal walks, parks, reserves, beaches and Beach Haven Wharf.”

Council records show the property has been in the same ownership since 1984, when it sold for $12,000, but it is not clear if the house was on the property at that time.

The property, at 2 Frizell Street, Beach Haven (2/117 Lancaster Rd on the title), will be auctioned on July 4, 2023.

RAY WHITE Cabinetry doors are missing in the kitchen. Brothers says he has already had interest in the property, which will be sold at auction.