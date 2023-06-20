'Rough as guts' ultimate do-up sees reserve set at $350,000

The Ray White agent listing this Beach Haven property pulls no punches with his marketing, saying it's not a project for the faint-hearted.

The owners of the “rough as guts” Beach Haven house featured on Stuff last week, which has an RV of $950,000 have set the reserve at $350,000.

Listing agent Charlie Brothers of Ray White Manukau initially thought it might go for around half of its RV, but expectations have been lowered following feedback.

The house has been lived in by the owner’s children, and has not been maintained. “All the doors have holes in them,” Brothers says. “The front door is broken, as are some of the windows. It’s a full renovation and not a job for the faint-hearted.”

RAY WHITE This small two-bedroom house in Beach Haven could be a bargain for someone looking to put in a lot of hard work - or for someone looking for a flat section close to amenities.

He says the property will be a bargain for someone looking to put in some serious work. The reserve indicates it will sell for less than the land value, so there will also be buyers looking to bowl the house.

Photos of the two-bedroom 75m² house show a relatively tidy front yard with a wide street frontage. However, there is broken cladding and eaves, and a lot of black mould on the exterior. Interior walls and ceilings are in a state of disrepair, and the kitchen cabinetry is missing most of its doors.

The front sliding door is covered over with cardboard, due to the broken glass, but opens onto a large sunny deck.

RAY WHITE Listing agent Charlie Brothers says the owner's kids live in the house and it has not been maintained.

Brothers says it’s not all bad news. His listing states that what the property lacks, the location makes up for. “It’s a good spot [two homes on the corner site], better than South Auckland,” he says. “Beach Haven is an underrated area that offers great value for money for a coastal location. Local amenities include coastal walks, parks, reserves, beaches and Beach Haven Wharf.”

He says there is already interest and the house, at 2 Frizell Street, Beach Haven (2/117 Lancaster Rd on the title), will be sold at the auction on July 4, 2023.

Council records show the property has been in the same ownership since 1984, when it sold for $12,000, but it is not clear if the house was on the property at that time.

RAY WHITE Cabinetry doors are missing in the kitchen. Brothers says he has already had interest in the property, which will be sold at auction.