Isolated Ophir rammed-earth house with quirky features is a winner

Back to basics - Ophir House by C Nott Architects sits in a remote, desert-like landscape, which influenced the architecture of the simple building.

A new rammed-earth house in one of the most isolated areas of the country has caught the eye of the judges in the 2023 Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Southern Awards.

Ophir House by C Nott Architects is on a rural site just above the remote, one-pub-one-shop town of Ophir in Central Otago, between Alexander and Ranfurly. The architects say the house has a “hero” view and a northern aspect across to the Hawkdun Range and Mount St Bathans, and a westerly outlook to the Dunstan range beyond.

The NIZA jury described the house as a “humble 120m² abode made with earth from its local surroundings”.

Simon Devitt Made from local materials, the rammed-earth walls are 450mm thick.

“The clients actively engaged with the raw environment in every aspect of this design, from the framed views, breezeway and earthen floors. This is an honest and responsive design, elevated by playful accessories, such as toggle switches and a winding handwheel.

“The client chose raw materials for their low carbon impact, and the result is a well-executed, sustainable dwelling sitting beautifully within the landscape.”

The architects say the site is ex-farmland, which had not been grazed in years, so it was dotted with schist, dry grasses and low vegetation. “The location, being one of the most stark and desert-like in New Zealand became the key driver to the design outcomes.

Simon Devitt The house is built to withstand anything the weather can throw at it.

‘Strong, but simple in form’

“As the house is situated at the front on top of the hill, it needed to blend into its background. The brief was to form a house that was strong but simple in form; merged with the landscape, with a sustainable story.”

The house needed to be contemporary but not ostentatious, fitting into its surrounds, and respectful to its environment. And it needed to capture the expansive views.

Inspired by the arid, desert-like conditions, the architects looked to similar landscapes around the world. They made comparisons to the deserts of America, Mojave and the Sonoran, and looked to Arizonan architect Rick Joy who was a catalyst for much of the design. Joy is known for his sophisticated desert architecture and often works in rammed earth.

The choice of building in rammed earth was also determined by ease of supply, and the fact it is long-lasting and requires no maintenance.

“Thermally, it is cool in summer and stays warm with a little constant heat in winter.”

A perimeter concrete foundation wall with bond beams supports the shuttered, then rammed earth walls, which are a massive 450mm thick.

The clay and sand mix was taken from the local area. The flooring is also rammed earth - 200mm deep, laid over rigid insulation. The floor is made up of a mix of sand, clay and gravel, finished with beeswax and linseed oil.

Simon Devitt Simple furniture-style cabinetry and shelving serve a purpose in the kitchen-living area.

Simon Devitt Simplicity rules throughout the house.