Need extra room? Consider the not-so-humble-any-more caravan

This is a state-of-the-art road home, designed and built here in NZ.

Seeking a way to get a little extra space – and a little more bang for your buck – out of your property?

Building a sleep-out can cost anywhere from $26,000 for a basic, pre-fab pod, to $100,000 or more for something bespoke, and the building process can be as convoluted as any other building project. But what if you could get the extra space at home, and also take it on holiday with you?

In other words, consider the not-so-humble-any-more caravan...

Inspired by the classic teardrop shaped caravans of the 50s and 60s, the SMARTCamper started life as a chalk drawing on Craig Price’s Tauranga driveway. Price and his wife left the corporate engineering world in Auckland to follow their caravan-creating dreams in the Bay of Plenty a few years back.

The neat-as-a-pin SMARTCamper is the result.

“Initially, we thought it was going to appeal to a young demographic," says Price “It turned out to be a much older crowd that these really appeal to.”

supplied/Supplied The Romotow is a top of the range land yacht, built for the luxury market.

SMARTcamper/Supplied Designs with the 50s and 60s style teardrop campers in mind, these caravans come with a toilet and lots of headroom.

They’re folks who might have loved camping in their younger days, but now want it with a little luxury and simplicity.

This smarty can be uncoupled from the car, and manoeuvred into place with a remote control under its own power. It also has a full-sized shower and loo in it, as well as a queen bed and kitchenette, all for about $60,000 for the standard model.

As a sleep-out, Price reckons it’s “perfect”. It has solar panels, but can also plug into a power adaptor. “Plug it into your water tap, and it makes a perfect extra room.”

Ebay/Supplied The classic Airstream camper like this one on Ebay is the vintage dream. But they are prohibitively expensive.

Of course, the vintage-inspired road home dream is the Airstream, the classic US caravan with a gleaming aluminium body that you might have seen decorating instagram’s #Caravanlife tag like tinsel.

While you can find them in New Zealand sometimes, they are often prohibitively expensive, and even more expensive to import. But there is still an option for Kiwi fans of futuristic land yachts.

Christchurch’s Rocket Caravans started importing five sizes of aluminium shells and steel chassis from the UK about six months ago. They fit them out as either food trucks, coffee carts or caravans right here in Aotearoa-New Zealand.

Rocket Caravans/Supplied A Rocket Caravan on the road in Taupō. This is the 26ft biggun.

"They [the UK firm] said, 'well, customers want the retro look. So, we'll just start making them," says Rocket Caravans (NZ) spokesperson Robbie Young. "They picked a 1959 design, and that's the one that ours are modelled on."

They really do look like they flew in from 1950s Arizona, rather than 2020s Christchurch, with the sleek aluminium design.

It’s hard to put a definitive price on the caravans, because they are made to order, but as a guide, the 14.5ft “mini” is about $120,000, and the 26ft road home with the full monty inside can be anywhere up to about $220,000.

supplied/Supplied The interior of a Rocket Camper can be as simple or as luxe as you like.

While that is expensive, Young says clients who have set their caravans up as holiday homes or Airbnbs, have managed to pay that off with lets in as little as three to four years.

“As a business model it’s really great,” says Young. “How many other sleep-outs can you take on the road that pay for themselves in four years?”

If you really want to push the space age-design boat out, then another Christchurch-built caravan launched onto the market this year might be for you.

The Romotow caravan, designed and built in Christchurch, has more in common with a luxury yacht than a 50s caravan. That’s because co-owner Matt Wilkie’s day job is designing luxury yacht interiors.

“It was a bit of a design challenge we set ourselves, says co-owner Stuart Winterbourn. “Initially, it looked something like a Swiss Army Knife, but it quickly evolved into what we've ended up with.”

“There’s an art deco element to it. We just tried to keep it simple and elegant and therefor hopefully timeless.”

supplied/Supplied The bedroom has a luxe, Japanese garden feel.

Like the Rocket campers, the Romotow is made to order, so the basic camper comes in at around $350,000, while the top price, with all the luxury bells and whistles is an eye-watering $529,000. But you really are buying a home for that price.

"The interest we're getting is pretty widespread in terms of the type of person who like it, says Winterbourne. “In terms of who's buying it, it seems to be people who want it set up as semi-permanent holiday home, like a tiny house.

“They might have a piece of land somewhere which they haven't built on, or struggling to build on, or it's about remote or a bit difficult, and the Romotow looks like an easy temporary solution."

Still, at that price, not one would fault you for asking if the Romotow has an act. It does. It unfolds like a wine knife, to creat a covered deck space, complete with outdoor grill.

If the Romotow price point is a bit rich for you, don’t despair.

Funky options on Trade Me vary in price, depending on age, rarity and the state of the camper. But you can find something small and sweet, like this 10ft, 1960s Pixie caravan, which comes with an up-to-date WOF, registration and electrical registration, for $23,000 ono.

TRADE ME/Supplied These little caravans from the 60s are cute as.

Or, for the full sci-fi experience, there’s a fully refurbished 2017-built Arrow caravan, named Colin, who could be yours for $55,000. According to the listing, “You could live comfortably in Colin. He is stylish but also extremely practical and easy to use.”