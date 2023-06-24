Alpine base camp is a hero of NZIA architecture awards

The Great Glenorchy Alpine Base Camp by RTA Studio and Bureaux in association takes its design cue from local mustering and tramping huts in the area. Photos by Patrick Reynolds

Not everyone gets the chance to trek to an alpine base camp, but those that make it to the Great Glenorchy Alpine Base Camp are in for a real treat.

The camp, designed by RTA Studio and Bureaux in association has just won the sole Hospitality Architecture Award in the 2023 Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Southern Awards.

The base camp is the setting off point for guided tours into the UNESCO World Heritage site near Glenorchy in Otago. The architects say the 14 huts, of varying typologies, are clustered along laneways in a “village arrangement”.

Patrick Reynolds Apres-hike: Trampers relax outdoors at the Great Glenorchy Base Camp designed by RTA Studio and Bureaux in association. The camp has won a regional architecture award.

The huts and lodge provide a luxurious camp environment “inspired by the back country tradition of mustering, hunting and tramping huts of the area”.

The awards jury said: “With its ethos in slow tourism, this hut-style visitor accommodation is scattered in fractured directions, like the surrounding mountains.

“Carefully and simply designed and finished, the spaces are welcoming and comfortable, with honest materials that suggest a humble hut. A beautifully understated and well-executed project that meets the intent, and more.”

Patrick Reynolds Both the lodge and huts at the base camp feature yellow frames around doors and windows - the project also won a Resene Colour Award.

The project also won a Resene Colour Award, with the with bright yellow doors and window frames that lend cheerful character”.

Low-lying forms were de rigueur in the Housing category, and secluded and private spaces were seen in both Housing and Housing–Multi-Unit categories. Colours were often muted and in keeping with their surroundings, says jury convenor Shana Payne.

“There was an abundance of natural Central Otago colour palettes in the materials and finishes, highlighting to us the desire to connect to nature. Raw steel, natural leather, blue stone and darker tones provided a sense of grounding, and timber really excelled as a material choice this year, due to the plasterboard shortage.”

Simon Devitt Closeburn Lodge by Mason & Wales won an NZIA Southern Housing Award.

Ten new houses won awards, including Closeburn Lodge by Mason & Wales Architects. The awards jury praised the “successful strategy that breaks down a substantial home into a village of four stone barns with a surprise twist”.

The architects say the client brief was for a six-bedroom lodge for family and visitors, incorporating a collection of separate stone barns. There is also a contemporary element with one steel and glass pavilion, fondly known as the “black butterfly”, which features an outward tilting roof design.

The awards jury noted that the home’s various forms, which have just the right degree of separation, are situated to address the site and its stunning mountain views.

Simon Larkin Maunga Ora by Mason & Wales Architects won an NZIA Housing Award.

“The outdoor areas between them provide a variety of spaces that seek protection from the elements in this exposed landscape.”

Dalefield House in Queenstown, by Anne-Marie Chin Architects, was another Housing Award winner.

The jury said the long, low, simply finished form suggests a rural character that works well in the landscape.

“The building is much more detailed than it appears at first glance, evident in the vertical timber posts that give the effect of privatising and minimising the building. The interior, which is light and slightly vernacular in its industrial references, provides a comfortable environment and contemporary canvas for the client. Beautiful in design and appearance.”

Simon Devitt Dalefield House in Queenstown, by Anne-Marie Chin Architect is another Housing Award winner.

Simon Devitt Window seats wrap around the living area in the Dalefield House.

The first passive community building in the southern hemisphere, Whare Mahana/Luggate Memorial Centre, by Salmond Architecture, Hiberna Construction and WSP, won a Public Architecture award.

The humble but handsome community space south-east of Wanaka is a contemporary take on historic rural public halls and buildings.

In Dunedin, OUSA – The University Bookshop was commended for its sensitive transformation of a heritage brick building, which was once a confectionery factory, into first-floor apartments and a lovely store. It was recognised with a Heritage award for McCoy and Wixon Architects.

The full list of Southern winners:

Simon Devitt Back to basics - Ophir House by C Nott Architects sits in a remote, desert-like landscape, which influenced the architecture of the simple building. Made from local materials, the rammed-earth walls are 450mm thick.

Housing

Dalefield House by Anne-Marie Chin Architects

Remarbuckle Crib by Assembly Architects

Rock Solid by Assembly Architects

Ophir House by C Nott Architects

Matagouri Drive by Fearon Hay Architects

Wanaka Urban Bach by Hyndman Taylor Architects

Maunga Ora by Mason & Wales Architects

Closeburn Lodge by Mason & Wales Architects

Winding Roof House by Rafe Maclean Architects

Owens House by Rafe Maclean Architects

Simon Devitt Made from local materials, the rammed-earth walls are 450mm thick.

Housing–Alterations & Additions

Lake House by Anne-Marie Chin Architects

The Pool by Yoke

Housing–Multi Unit

Toiora Cohousing Development by Architype

Upton Street Townhouses by Condon Scott Architects

Education

Otago Polytechnic O Block - Stage 1 & 2 by McCoy and Wixon Architects

Enduring

Southern Aurora Substation (1972) by Allingham, Harrison & Partners

Don Street Medical Center (1956) by Monica F. Barham & Cecil V. Barham, Barham & Barham Architects

Nick Beadle The OUSA - University Bookshop redevelopment in Dunedin by McCoy and Wixon Architects won a Heritage Award.

Nick Beadle This is the interior of one of the apartments in the University Bookshop redevelopment.

Heritage

OUSA - University Bookshop redevelopment by McCoy and Wixon Architects

Bell Hill Apartments by New Heritage

Hospitality

The Great Glenorchy Alpine Basecamp by RTA Studio and Bureaux in association

Interior Architecture

University of Otago - Science Divisional Offices by McCoy and Wixon Architects

Public Architecture

Te Atamira by Ignite Architects

Whare Mahana (Luggate Memorial Centre) by Salmond Architecture, Hiberna Construction and WSP (Structural, Services)

Small Project Architecture

Manuka Caseway by McAuliffe Stevens