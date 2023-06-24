Alpine base camp is a hero of NZIA architecture awards
Not everyone gets the chance to trek to an alpine base camp, but those that make it to the Great Glenorchy Alpine Base Camp are in for a real treat.
The camp, designed by RTA Studio and Bureaux in association has just won the sole Hospitality Architecture Award in the 2023 Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Southern Awards.
The base camp is the setting off point for guided tours into the UNESCO World Heritage site near Glenorchy in Otago. The architects say the 14 huts, of varying typologies, are clustered along laneways in a “village arrangement”.
The huts and lodge provide a luxurious camp environment “inspired by the back country tradition of mustering, hunting and tramping huts of the area”.
The awards jury said: “With its ethos in slow tourism, this hut-style visitor accommodation is scattered in fractured directions, like the surrounding mountains.
“Carefully and simply designed and finished, the spaces are welcoming and comfortable, with honest materials that suggest a humble hut. A beautifully understated and well-executed project that meets the intent, and more.”
The project also won a Resene Colour Award, with the with bright yellow doors and window frames that lend cheerful character”.
Low-lying forms were de rigueur in the Housing category, and secluded and private spaces were seen in both Housing and Housing–Multi-Unit categories. Colours were often muted and in keeping with their surroundings, says jury convenor Shana Payne.
“There was an abundance of natural Central Otago colour palettes in the materials and finishes, highlighting to us the desire to connect to nature. Raw steel, natural leather, blue stone and darker tones provided a sense of grounding, and timber really excelled as a material choice this year, due to the plasterboard shortage.”
Ten new houses won awards, including Closeburn Lodge by Mason & Wales Architects. The awards jury praised the “successful strategy that breaks down a substantial home into a village of four stone barns with a surprise twist”.
The architects say the client brief was for a six-bedroom lodge for family and visitors, incorporating a collection of separate stone barns. There is also a contemporary element with one steel and glass pavilion, fondly known as the “black butterfly”, which features an outward tilting roof design.
The awards jury noted that the home’s various forms, which have just the right degree of separation, are situated to address the site and its stunning mountain views.
“The outdoor areas between them provide a variety of spaces that seek protection from the elements in this exposed landscape.”
Dalefield House in Queenstown, by Anne-Marie Chin Architects, was another Housing Award winner.
The jury said the long, low, simply finished form suggests a rural character that works well in the landscape.
“The building is much more detailed than it appears at first glance, evident in the vertical timber posts that give the effect of privatising and minimising the building. The interior, which is light and slightly vernacular in its industrial references, provides a comfortable environment and contemporary canvas for the client. Beautiful in design and appearance.”
The first passive community building in the southern hemisphere, Whare Mahana/Luggate Memorial Centre, by Salmond Architecture, Hiberna Construction and WSP, won a Public Architecture award.
The humble but handsome community space south-east of Wanaka is a contemporary take on historic rural public halls and buildings.
In Dunedin, OUSA – The University Bookshop was commended for its sensitive transformation of a heritage brick building, which was once a confectionery factory, into first-floor apartments and a lovely store. It was recognised with a Heritage award for McCoy and Wixon Architects.
The full list of Southern winners:
Housing
- Dalefield House by Anne-Marie Chin Architects
- Remarbuckle Crib by Assembly Architects
- Rock Solid by Assembly Architects
- Ophir House by C Nott Architects
- Matagouri Drive by Fearon Hay Architects
- Wanaka Urban Bach by Hyndman Taylor Architects
- Maunga Ora by Mason & Wales Architects
- Closeburn Lodge by Mason & Wales Architects
- Winding Roof House by Rafe Maclean Architects
- Owens House by Rafe Maclean Architects
Housing–Alterations & Additions
- Lake House by Anne-Marie Chin Architects
- The Pool by Yoke
Housing–Multi Unit
- Toiora Cohousing Development by Architype
- Upton Street Townhouses by Condon Scott Architects
Education
- Otago Polytechnic O Block - Stage 1 & 2 by McCoy and Wixon Architects
Enduring
- Southern Aurora Substation (1972) by Allingham, Harrison & Partners
- Don Street Medical Center (1956) by Monica F. Barham & Cecil V. Barham, Barham & Barham Architects
Heritage
- OUSA - University Bookshop redevelopment by McCoy and Wixon Architects
- Bell Hill Apartments by New Heritage
Hospitality
- The Great Glenorchy Alpine Basecamp by RTA Studio and Bureaux in association
Interior Architecture
- University of Otago - Science Divisional Offices by McCoy and Wixon Architects
Public Architecture
- Te Atamira by Ignite Architects
- Whare Mahana (Luggate Memorial Centre) by Salmond Architecture, Hiberna Construction and WSP (Structural, Services)
Small Project Architecture
- Manuka Caseway by McAuliffe Stevens