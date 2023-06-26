Old scout hut in Puhoi bush has been ultimate retreat for family for 30 years
What do you really need to get it away from it all?
The family that owns this tiny old scout hut on 116ha in the Puhoi bush know what it takes – isolation with lots of bush and bubbling streams, native wildlife including kiwi, eels, and rare black robins, koura (freshwater cray), and roaring campfires. There’s even whispers of mythical trout.
The family has been coming here for 30 years, enjoying the accommodation provided by an old scouting hut. And, for now, that has been enough. It accommodates a couple of bunk beds, a small table and chairs, one lounge chair and a shelf with some enamel mugs and bowls.
There’s also a large woodburning stove to heat the billy, with a chimney out the top of the hut. Yes, it’s back to basics, and dinners are invariably around the campfire outside, but it’s as close to nature as you can get.
There are three freshwater streams on the hilly block, and loads of native trees. And listing agent Kathy Walker of Barfoot & Thompson Coatesville says there are three flat areas that would make suitable building platforms.
“Fallow Flat boasts spectacular views far and wide; Billy Goats Flat is elevated with privacy and breathtaking views, then there is Hut Valley, where you're enveloped within nature itself. Hut Valley includes the old scout cabin with solar power.”
It is of course, the ultimate off-grid lifestyle at present, and could potentially stay that way. Walker believes the land lends itself to many schemes, including environmental education or tourism, filming, camping, or a nature retreat.
It could also be a personal retreat, perhaps a honey farm.
“There is nothing to compare it to,” Walker says. “It is 90% bush, and an incredibly rare opportunity for a family that really values ecology like this one has. David Attenborough or Bear Grylls wouldn’t be out of place.
“When we began to look at comparable properties and sales – put simply there were simply none quite like this one. It offers the future owners a rare opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds – whether that is city work and rural play, a completely off grid lifestyle or a retreat style development.”
Walker says that despite being less than an hour’s drive from the central city, and just 15mins from the local motorway on-ramp, being on the block feels a like a “world away”.
Bird life includes feisty tūī, swooping kererū and inquisitive pīwakawaka, and those rare black robin. Kiwi are regularly heard overnight.
“There is always some member of the local wildlife ready to greet you, and it’s something the vendors have really cherished over their years here.”
Walker, who has listed the property with Tracy Smytheman, says the family is selling as they are planning other adventures. She says it is difficult to put a price on the property, hence the decision to sell it by tender, with a closing date of July 20, 2023.