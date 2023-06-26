Rare Auckland boatshed fetches record $2,000,050 price at auction

You may recognise this boatshed from David Lomas' Lost and Found TV show. Now it could be yours - and with a limited number of boatsheds in the bay, it's rare for one of the Ngāpipi Rd, Auckland landmarks to come on the market.

One of the iconic Ngāpipi Rd, Orākei boatsheds on Auckland’s waterfront has changed hands at auction – for a record price no-one saw coming.

The beautifully restored 1930s boatshed, which has featured on David Lomas’ Lost and Found TV series, attracted eight registered bidders at the weekend, and sold under the hammer for $2,000,050.

The previous record for one of the boatsheds was $1.35 million two-and-a-half years ago. And the last one sold by NZ Sotheby’s Real Estate in the same year fetched $1.2075 million.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Boatshed 15 in Ngapipi Rd, Orakei sold for $2,000,050 under the hammer, with eight registered bidders.

Listing agent Paul Sissons of NZ Sotheby’s Real Estate says there were eight registered bidders at this weekend’s auction for Boatshed 15, at 1 Ngapipi Road. Bidding started at $800,000, and there were six active bidders, till the last two remained. “The person who started the bidding won the bid, which is often the way – in at least two out of three auctions.”

Sissons says the owners were particularly excited. “The final bid of $2,000,050 was above the expectations of most of us, but it is a beautiful property. The new owners will enjoy spending time here, with their kayaks and paddle boards.”

The iconic conic boatsheds beside Tāmaki Drive don’t come with titles, which prevents mortgage funding: “Essentially you are paying for a licence to occupy.”

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The boatshed has the added benefit of a deck and wharf.

The boatsheds do come with a few rules, however, including the rule that you cannot sleep over, so there is no bathroom or bedroom. But there is a modern kitchen and plenty of space for dining, relaxing and entertaining. And this one comes with a long wharf as well as a deck overlooking the water.

Earlier, Sissons said the owners had the boatshed for about six or seven years, and loved it. “But their family has grown up, and the kids are moving overseas, so they decided to sell. The wharf is a real bonus – this shed is pretty special.”

He also said the boatsheds don’t come up for sale very often, which ensures they are well sought after.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Listing agent Paul Sissons expects interest before auction day - the last boatshed here sold by the agency went for $1.2075m.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The interior has been lined with white-painted tongue-and-groove boards.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty Structural beams are exposed, and decking timbers left to weather naturally.