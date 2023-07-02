Former All Black Mils Muliaina bought his first house at 21, and now helps others

Mils Muliaina helped many of his teammates into property while in his early 20s. Now he's a mortgage manager helping others get onto the property ladder.

Former All Black Mils Muliaina bought his first property at the age of 21, but he says he can’t credit his family for sparking his interest: “My parents never knew how to purchase a home,” he says. “They emigrated from Samoa to New Zealand in 1983 when I was just three, settling in Invercargill.”

Rather, his foray into property happened because he was already earning money from rugby – he was playing for the New Zealand Sevens at the time, then the Auckland Blues, and his All Blacks debut occurred not much later in 2003.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing buying a house,” says Muliaina, 42. “I was brought up in Housing New Zealand houses, and renting. But it seemed to make sense to put money into property. That first house was in New Lynn, and it cost me $250,000. It was an old villa, and I later purchased the two flats in front of it. I sold the house at the back in 2017 for $1.2 million.”

He went on to build a portfolio of about eight properties, but capped that when he was divorced.

“In the early days, I ended up helping a lot of my teammates do the same, particularly guys of Polynesian background. We really didn’t know how to do it at such a young age. At that age, it’s easy to spend a bit of money on dumb things.”

And now, Muliaina is using those very same skills, albeit more polished, to help others onto the property ladder, notably first home buyers, many of whom are Polynesian. A qualified financial adviser, Muliaina is a director at The Mortgage Hub in Avondale, Auckland, with business partner Vinnie McClafferty.

“My Samoan background helps,” he says “We have a wide range of first-home buyers, and we have a good understanding of ethnic backgrounds. And there is some really good ‘product’ out there for them, with Kāinga Ora first home loans, and [government] grants.

“I know the challenges people face, and this is the right time for first time buyers to sit down and have a chat, even if they’re not quite ready. The housing crisis has prompted people to have a conversation about saving a deposit, and many people may find they are in a position to buy now.

“At the height of the market, demand was pushing prices up, especially at auction. A lot of people felt they needed to get more money before they bid again, and in the meantime prices went up even higher. Now they are dropping back, but the cost of living is going up, and people have other priorities, like food.”

Muliaina knows what it is the banks are looking for, and helps clients keep an eye on their spending. “Every month we look at their bank statements to see they are on task and not going into overdraught. And we always tell them the bank is looking for your ‘behaviour’ not, the specifics of what you're spending your money on.

“Having a set plan in place can help reduce debt – we help determine what you can achieve.”

Muliaina says lending criteria are constantly changing, and hopefully for the better now the recession has been called. “It’s crazy, but exciting at the same time, just getting people on that journey. You ride the wave with them, making sure they have a clear pathway to focus on.

“And it’s great to sit down with people and hear them say, ‘I didn’t realise I was in a position to do that’. But you don’t know till you ask. So we highly recommend people come and talk about their situation. It doesn’t cost you anything, we tell them – we get paid by the banks. We’re telling your story to the banks, and that’s why the relationship is so important.”

Muliaina says he has also helped families come together to raise funds, and this is often for a second investment property, whereby they use equity from the first. “We have had some real success stories with clients who have gone in with their parents.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Muliaina maintains a keen interest in rugby - this photo was taken in 2017 when he talked to the Southland Stags backs during a training session in Invercargill.

He also has stories about clients now coming off fixed interest rates, and being hit with higher rates. “Banks are willing to look at interest-only payments and refinancing opportunities that might get you through the transition. Or maybe a loan can be pushed out to 30 years.”

Rugby mates on the property ladder

And Muliaina, who played 100 tests for the All Blacks, has not neglected rugby – he is a mentor for a sports management company, and is still helping young rugby players into property.

“Rugby players are often on very high incomes, and if they don’t have an asset when they come into heaps of super money at the age of 31 or 32, they will be spending it. In the last 12 months we’ve probably helped about 20 to 30 players. The biggest challenge is still their deposit. The NZRPA (NZ Rugby Players’ Association) has been really supportive as we have accessed funds around their super schemes, and that has helped immensely.

“We tell them there has to be life after rugby, and property is a big asset. If they can pay it down, there will be less stress in the future. They may even be able to have a few investment properties.”

Muliaina is always on hand to help his own family as well. He is “really proud” of his siblings (six brothers and one sister), and says six of them already have their own homes. They have come a long way from expecting they would rent for life.