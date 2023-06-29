What market downturn? Kingsland 'Block apartment' sells again for higher sum

Ethan and Sam earned a respectable third place in kitchen week on The Block NZ. (Video first screened July 2019)

One of the original Kingsland Block NZ Firehouse apartments has been onsold for a second time during the property downturn, at a profit.

The apartment completed by Ethan Ordish and Sam Whatarangi in 2019 was originally sold at the Block live auction for $1,390,000 under the hammer. The couple sold for the reserve, which meant they didn’t get to take home any extra money, but they did win the People's Choice Award – a bright red Suzuki S-Cross Prestige.

The buyer moved into the apartment with her family for three years, before putting it back onto the market again. And it has just sold in May 2023 for $1,652,500. It had been listed for $1.695 million.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON/Stuff This was Ethan and Sam’s apartment on the Block, which originally sold for $1.39 million. It has since sold again for $1.6525 million.

The apartment was sold by Erin Whiting and Neil Dayal of Barfoot & Thompson Ponsonby, who say the owner bought her own furniture into the apartment.

When the apartment was put back on the market last December, the owner said the children were getting older, and her next move will be to a larger home. “They are ready for a backyard. The apartment is immaculate.”

The agents said in the listing there were so many great added features – “it really does stand out amongst its peers”.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The buyer who bought at auction had lived in the apartment for the past three years.

“The super sexy and light-filled floorplan is laid out to ensure a seamless connection between social zones. The super-sized kitchen is punctuated by a wide waterfall island with inset wine fridge, double-wide gas hob cooker and feature display shelving.

“The high stud offers drama and volume, where the entertaining heart of the home increases the footprint with incredible full-height glazing that makes it feel as though you're sitting up in the trees above the roof lines. Come summertime embrace open-air living and capitalise on the jaw-dropping jetliner views straight into Eden Park and beyond.”

The apartment was not sold with furniture.

Supplied Sophia and Mikaere's penthouse apartment sold for a second time, for less that the auction price.

Another Kingland Block apartment has also sold twice, but not as fortuitously. Sophia and Mikaere Gardiner’s two-bedroom penthouse sold after the auction for $1,600,000 million in September 2019. It was then onsold a year late for less, fetching $1,515,000.

In that same period Auckland house prices skyrocketed 16.3 per cent (before the slump), and the national median rose nearly 20 per cent (REINZ figures). On that basis one might have expected the penthouse to fetch $1.856 million.

Stuff went through all The Block NZ apartments in Kingsland, and could not see anything that would detract from a sale, although there was no lift.

Bayleys The Firehouse, originally the Kingsland fire station, now accommodates five apartments.

The Bayleys listing said the penthouse offered “sophisticated” living, with views that would “take your breath away”. There was an “extensive chattel and furniture list” and a single car park.

During the filming of The Block NZ, Sophia and Mikaere courted controversy by removing one of the three bedrooms, creating a two-bedroom penthouse with an extra-large master suite. Both bedrooms opened to a large deck at the front of the building.