Worst house, best street property sold in six days pre-auction

This Point Chevalier property has been in the same family for more than 100 years. The agent expected it to be "hot property" and it was.

Listed as the worst house in the best street in Point Chevalier, Auckland, this original bungalow was snapped up in six days by a family that will be “knocking it down to build a new house”.

Diego Traglia and Leighton Hurring of Harcourts Northwest Realty listed the property. Hurring says they received three offers after the first weekend of open homes, and the family accepted a strong offer of $2.3 million. The current RV is $2.925 million.

“We had 26 groups through in those three days, and it was absolutely mental,” Hurring says. He puts the interest down to a scarcity of available sections in Point Chevalier for new builds.

“There were so many people who missed out, I went knocking on doors in the street and ended up with another listing, number 37. It’s a similar story – a bungalow that has been in the same family for a long time. In this case, the owner died, and the two sons have inherited the house. That house is just three houses from the beach and has a view. It will be coming to market very shortly.”

Meanwhile, the 100-year-old bungalow at number 20 that has just sold will no longer grace the street. It had been in the same family since it was built in 1922, but came to market when the elderly owner was no longer able to live on his own.

Harcourts This bungalow at 20 Johnstone St, Point Chevalier was in the same family for 100 years, since it was built in 1922. It has now been sold and will be replaced with a new build.

Hurring said the first time he walked into the house, it was like walking back into a time capsule. His listing described the property as the “worst house in the best street” and the “ultimate fixer-upper”, saying it required “some elbow grease”.

Wallpapers that date back many decades still line the kitchen, dining room and entry. Other walls have been painted, and the original hardwood floors have been exposed throughout. The character is enhanced by many traditional pieces of furniture that have also been passed down through the family.

The original garage with attached shed is still in place, along with the original concrete pathway that probably once lead to a clothesline.

HARCOURTS There is a cosy sitting area at the front entry.

Darrien Cleal, the stepson of owner Johnston Cleal, spoke to Stuff and said Point Chevalier has changed dramatically from when he was a child and went to live there when he was 12. “Back then the neighbours were wharfies and fitters and turners. Now they’re developers and lawyers.”

As evidenced by the demand, the property’s real allure lies in the 696m² section and the location near the beach.

HARCOURTS The original timber architraves and floors are a key feature of the interior.

HARCOURTS The oven sits in the space once occupied by a traditional coal range.