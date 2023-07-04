'We'll never live in a house again' - We're debt-free and thriving on the road

The MacLeod family are living life on the road and have no plans to settle down.

The MacLeods were living in Invercargill when they were bitten by the van-life bug - now they reckon they’ll never live in a house again.

The reason? Quality family time.

The idea hit back in 2018. Dad, Andrew, was working as a taxi driver, while Mum, Tracey, was studying, planning a naturopathy business, and running the family home. Sons Luke, then 6, and Brodie, 4, were just starting primary school.

"I just wasn't that happy there," says Tracey, 41. "Andrew was working full-time, working the night shift, and we just didn't really have any time together as a family."

The MacLeod Family/Supplied The caravan cost them $70,000. Now they’re mortgage free and living on the road.

Added to that, Tracey’s parents lived in a house bus and would send the family pictures from their adventures all over the South Island.

"It’s funny, because Tracey's parents thought it was a silly idea at first," says Andrew, 42. But once Tracey and Andrew started researching, Tracey’s parents actually got the jump on them, hit the road first, and started singing the lifestyle’s praises.

So Tracey and Andrew put their house on the market and started making plans. But their house sold before the caravan could arrive from Australia, which meant the family ended up spending two months in a tent on land belonging to Andrew’s parents … which was then flooded out in heavy rains.

The MacLeod Family/Supplied The boys, Brodie, 9, doing his homework, and Luke, 11, are home schooled and learn at their own pace.

But when they finally got into the caravan it was the perfect fit.

“We've got a 2016 Jayco Starcraft," says Tracey. That’s an Australian-made, tandem-axle caravan, about 22 feet long. It cost them $70,000, with about $5000 extra in upgrades. They then bought a double-cab ute to tow it, for about $38,000, and hit the road.

They haven’t looked back since.

“People don’t realise how much you don’t need,” says Tracey, who reckons they have only a few boxes of stuff in storage, and even that will be pared back when they get back down south in the summer.

“[The caravan’s] got bunks for the children, a bathroom, a shower, a double bed for us,” says Andrew. "We're self-contained and self-sufficient if we want to travel somewhere remote. We can be away from civilisation to an extent.”

They tend to stay at NZ Motor Caravan Association parks, however, where you can park up for 10 days at a time. "They also have a system where there might be members that have a bit of land, and you can stay there,” says Andrew. “It's called a park over property. So that’s 99% of where we stay."

The MacLeod Family/Supplied The home has a private bedroom for Mum and Dad, with a full-sized bed.

Right now, they’re parked up in Ahuriri (Napier) for the winter.

Usually they plan journeys about two weeks in advance using NZMCA maps, and an app which shows them where all camping parks, and park-over properties are, as well as dumping and water stations.

"We wanted to find those small places, not to just stay in Wellington and Auckland,” says Tracey.

Sophie Piearcey Photographer Sophie Piearcey and her husband travel four months of the year

They factor in things to see and do in the towns they visit, as well as three days a week for the boys’ schooling, and that tells them how long they’ll usually spend in a place. There's always flexibility built into the plan, too.

"We were only planning on spending about two and a half weeks in Taupō,” says Andrew. “But we spent six weeks."

As the family is mortgage- and debt-free, Andrew no longer needs to work, and they live off what Tracey earns from her naturopathy business, which is predominantly online. It leaves them both time to devote to the boys’ education. Tracey deals with maths and science, while Andrew covers social studies, English and history.

The MacLeod Family/Supplied The boys sleep in bunks, and spend a lot of time exploring the new places they visit.

"[The boys] have gone from being quite quiet kids to being very confident," says Tracey. They help set up the stabilisers, and the dish when the family parks up, as well as looking after the dogs.

"We get a lot of compliments and people saying that they wouldn't see a lot of children their age being as responsible as they are."

It was daunting taking on the kids’ education, but they’ve connected with homeschooling groups, and now it’s one of the most enjoyable things they do as a family. Lockdown really helped, as does being able to give the boys one-on-one attention.

“[Lockdown] changed my mind about homeschooling,” says Andrew. “I knew I could do it, because we did it through lockdown.”

The MacLeod Family/Supplied Tracey says the boys have become more confident and responsible since living on the road. Here’s Luke helping to set up the dish and the stabilisers when they park up

Andrew, who has cerebral palsy, also says being able to take things at his own pace, get more exercise, and better manage his health has been a great bonus as well.

"We've really grown as a family, I think," says Tracey.

Andrew agrees. "It's also just the joy of travelling, finding somewhere new, the road trip factor, arriving somewhere new and being able to explore somewhere different together.

The MacLeod Family/Supplied There’s even room for the family’s pets. This is Abby, on the left and Riley, on the right. He’s 13 years old.

"The other big factor is the cost, it's getting a bit more expensive than when we first started – the cost of diesel and things – but we haven't got a mortgage any more, there are no rates, no power bills."

Tracey says when the boys “hit their late teens”, they might look at getting them a van of their own, so they can travel with them and have a bit of independence.

“But we always say that we'd never live in a house again. It's definitely not something on our radar."