Sacred Heart church listing has special meaning for Havelock agent

Trina Nichols of Harcourts has her own special link with Sacred Heart church in Havelock - her late father was baptised here.

The agent listing the deconsecrated Sacred Heart church in Havelock, Marlborough has more reason than most to feel it’s a particularly special project – her father, who died just three weeks ago, was baptised in the church, as were his siblings.

Trina Nichols, of Harcourts Marlborough Real Estate, holds the listing with Gavin Nichols. She says she was rapt to get the listing. “There is the family connection, and it’s so beautiful. We have already had lots of enquiries.

“A lot of people are keen on it from a commercial perspective. They like the idea of being able to run a café or restaurant.

“But we’ve also had many people wanting to convert it into a home. You can see a view of the water when you’re standing on the section, but if you put in a mezzanine level it would be better. I’d love to climb up into the bell tower to see the view from there, but my husband won’t let me. He said, ‘have you seen that ladder? It’s a bit rickety’.”

HARCOURTS Sacred Heart church in Havelock, Marlborough, has been deconsecrated and listed for sale. It is attracting numerous enquiries.

Nichols has just held the first open “home”, and says it was very well attended. “We’ve also had enquires from the people up north and in Australia, and lots from Marlborough.”

In just two weeks, there have been more than 6000 Trade Me Property reviews.

Sacred Heart is a victim of the falling congregations and rising costs that have sounded the death knell for churches throughout the country for many years. But, with its strong architectural appeal, double-brick construction and 1136m² site, the property is more likely than most to spell opportunity for an entrepreneur.

HARCOURTS The church has a double-brick construction and many traditional ecclesiastical features.

Architecturally, the church is a treat with plenty of historic charm. Built in 1924 in a revivalist style, it is defined by its red brick exterior and white trim, flat steeple and semi-pentagonal sanctuary.

In keeping with tradition, the church features the characteristic arched windows and steeply pitched roof, with a native timber-lined ceiling and exposed timber trusses. The faceted sanctuary is lined with a mix of timber and brickwork.

Nichols says there is a report showing the building doesn’t comply with earthquake strengthening requirements, so potential buyers are being advised to do their own due diligence.

HARCOURTS The nave and sanctuary feature native timber ceilings and exposed trusses.

HARCOURTS There are several small rooms off the nave.

The church held its last Catholic mass two years ago, following a review by the Star of the Sea Marlborough pastoral council that recommended closure. At the time, acting parish priest Father Pat McIndoe said he knew the community would feel a loss.

“Personally, I don’t like closing churches, but I’m only one piece of the community. It’s going to be painful for those that have become attached to the church; it’s part of their history and their life.”

NZ Catholic reported that memories of the role of the church were recalled at the final mass in June, 2021. Torrential rain fell during the mass, and that was taken as a sign of blessing.

HARCOURTS The five-sided sanctuary features a mix of timber and brickwork.

A second Catholic church in the region had its final mass on June 18, 2023. Parishioners had been gathering for mass at St Francis de Sales in Renwick once a month (versus three times a month for Sacred Heart). It is believed the land and building will be donated to a non-denominational trust after it has been deconsecrated.

And St Josephs Catholic Church in Picton, which has been deemed an earthquake risk, will be demolished once quotes are finalised. A final service was held in the church on January 13, 2019.

The closures follow reviews requested by the Archbishop of Wellington, cardinal John Dew, due to rising maintenance costs, high earthquake-related insurance levies, and calls from Pope Francis for Catholics to look beyond their “physical churches”.

HARCOURTS Every elevation is different.

In the meantime, Nichols is promoting the potential for tourism-related development for Sacred Heart – the listing includes numerous photos of other attractions in Havelock.

The property, at 11 Lawrence St, Havelock, is listed with a deadline sale date of July 20, 2023.