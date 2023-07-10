Side hustle: Setting up Airbnb room on the cheap can be fun

Ron Goh, aka Mr Cigar, is an Airbnb host in Auckland who has fitted out his apartment with vintage furniture finds online and from op shops.

Cost-of-living and interest-rate increases have put the pressure on homeowners, with many looking for a side hustle that may provide some extra income.

Many people are looking twice at their spare rooms and wondering if they could take paying guests. It’s a trend that soared last year, with Airbnb reporting a 40% increase in the number of guests staying in private room listings in New Zealand, with an average rate of $107 per night.

But just what costs are involved in setting yourself up as an Airbnb host? Does it have to break the bank?

Airbnb says no, it doesn’t. And just to prove it, the company has come up with a Savvy Host Starter Kit. The business has even pulled in the services of Auckland interior designer Ron Goh, aka Mr Cigar, who is himself an Airbnb host. He offers tips and tricks to maximise styling, while not spending much.

And one of the key ways Goh says you can prep your home is to go down the secondhand route – don’t buy anything new. By repurposing existing items, you are saving money, and you are also benefitting the circular economy by saving furniture and goods that would have otherwise become landfill.

“Incorporating secondhand items into a space is one of my favourite ways to infuse character and quirk without breaking the bank,” Goh says. And he should know. He has done this himself with his own Airbnb.

And quite frankly, his finds are extraordinary, as you can see from these photos and the Insta post above. He paid a mere $20 for a beautiful Art Deco-style table lamp, $20 for a rectangular white coffee table, $80 for a stunning modern electric blue sofa, $50 for the sculptural red chairs, which must be the find of the century, $60 for a similar moulded plastic chair in caramel, $20 for a wall unit, and next-to-nothing for all the other lighting, including the stunning pendant in his living area.

Goh says 80% of his Airbnb is furnished with second-hand gems that he has found from local vintage and op shops, and online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace and Trade Me.

“Creating an unforgettable Airbnb stay doesn’t have to be a huge investment. Small touches make a big difference to your guest experience and ultimately bookings.”

Another small tip from Goh: “Lighting is everything. It sets the mood, right at home. There are no filters or edits on any photo, only the lights switched on.”

Anna Laskaris Most of these items in Ron Goh's Airbnb have been found secondhand. The bedlinen is from Bed Threads.

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand says, in contrast, buying new items from a retailer when you’re setting up an Airbnb can cost thousands of dollars.There is also the potential delivery delay for buying new items, whereas if people are buying secondhand, they can take the items with them straight away and don’t have to worry about all the superfluous packaging.

‘Don’t be intimidated by trends’

Being prepared to do a little DIY also helps. Airbnb host Sheree Commerford has also shared some of her tricks – she has a clear talent for repurposing furniture. And she says it’s important not to be intimidated by trends.

“Give yourself freedom to try something knowing that you can always change things. Explore what you think might be the craziest of ideas and I promise it will lead you somewhere special.”

Commerford suggests taking your lead from the space itself, the location and surrounding landscape, be it urban or country. For her, history and tradition within a place are important foundations. And she says any one thing could trigger a design.

She quotes the example of her friend with a river house. The location has inspired the tone and feel of her Airbnb, with fishing nets, boats, hardware pictures and lights all sourced locally.

“I do interiors the way I style and dress,” Commerford says. “Old with the new, light with dark, masculine and feminine. I love contrast and the unexpected, yet am drawn to elegance and the classics. Creating your own rules is essential.”

Anna Laskaris Sheree Commerford loves to source vintage items for her Airbnb.

And one of the key things to save money is to take a look at the things you have, which may include inherited treasures. “With a lick of paint, or a new handle or fitting, it will be as good as new.”

Commerford shows many examples of her projects in the Savvy Host Starter Kit, including an 80s outdoor sofa she inherited free, which she repainted and recovered. (You can see her working on this project in the Insta post below.)

Her Mid-century bucket wicker chair was not so cheap at $300, but she says it was “a fabulous price compared to international sellers online”.

And, she shows that secondhand glassware and cutlery can be a very cheap way to add essentials. “You will be surprised at what is already in front of you and what can be achieved with minimal spend (sometimes none at all), spare paint, a good playlist, a little muscle and the desire to want to make those soon-to-be guests feel welcome.”

Anna Laskaris All these furniture items are secondhand - the wicket bucket chair is a designer piece, while the inherited sofa was upcycled by Commerford.