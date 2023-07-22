Architecture winners shine in ADNZ regional awards

The best houses in the 2023 ADNZ Wellington awards include stunning holiday retreats.

Architecture awards give us the opportunity to see just what’s changing for the better in home design – and also how our community buildings reflect a much more holistic design approach.

And the winners in the first of the 2023 regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards don’t disappoint. The first of these to be announced this weekend are from Wellington, Taranaki/Manawatū/Whanganui, and Hawke’s Bay.

There are eight winners from the greater Wellington region, seven of them residential projects (see video). But there’s also an intriguing shelter on Kāpiti Island, designed by multi-award winner Ben Gilpin of Gil-plans Architecture that caught the eye of the judges.

Helen Gwyther/Stuff Karaka Heights House in Masterton, by Mike Holmes of Holmes Architecture, won the ADNZ regional award for a New Home over 300m2.

Island Shelter, which won the regional award for Architectural Spaces and Structures, was the upgrade of an existing shelter structure to provide better protection from the elements, a better briefing arrangement and a new interpretation station for education on Kāpiti Island’s flora and fauna.

Macrocarpa walls, with louvres above, were designed to age and settle the building into the landscape, bringing in light and retaining a connection to the bush. A new matching toilet block was also constructed.

Ben Gilpin Island Shelter on Kapiti Island, designed by Ben Gilpin of Gil-plans Architecture,won the ADNZ regional award for Architectural Spaces and Structure.

The ADNZ judges said the Kāpiti Island shelter upgrade effectively turned an open structure into a hard-working versatile visitor space.

“The seamless integration of roofing, screening, wall, seating, and decking elements keeps to a tight material palette. It is in absolute keeping with the original partial structure and the commanding site.

“And it is both a fitting landing and farewelling space to a special and sacred island sanctuary experience.”

Paul McCredie The Nest by Ben Gilpin is an award-winning new build at Waikanae Beach.

Gilpin took out three other awards at the same time, all for new home projects of differing sizes.

The Nest at Waikanae Beach won the Regional Award for a New Home between 150m² and 300m². A sanctuary feel was required as the house is in an intensified neighbourhood. With privacy a concern, the layout centres on an existing pohutukawa tree. Limited windows face the neighbouring houses and so clerestory windows are introduced to allow light deep into the living areas.

The judges said despite the restrictions of its site, this house appears to meander softly from the road to the private sun-filled rear garden, as it emerges from a cloak of existing trees to take advantage of horizon views.

“Clever incorporation of partial mono-pitches and clerestory windows introduce sun and light, without compromising privacy from the neighbours.”

Big Sky is a Kāpiti Coast weekend retreat that was Highly Commended for the same award – the house is arranged in two wings between two courtyards, with living areas and the main bedroom to the north and bedrooms and garage to the south.

The house was designed so it appears to be floating and cantilevered over the dunes, like a gull hovering on a windy day. A simple and refined palette of natural hues and materials were selected to integrate the house sympathetically with the landscape.

The judges praised the way the deep outdoor courtyards between the parallel wings provide shelter from prevailing winds on the exposed site.

Paul McCredie Big Sky in Peka Peka, Wellington, designed by Ben Gilpin of Gil-plans Architecture was praised for the way it appears to float on the dunes.

Paul McCredie The interior of the Big Sky bach by Ben Gilpin, reflects the beach environment.

“The H plan allows the house to be reduced to one wing for sole use by the owners enabling efficient heating, or when entertaining the home can be opened up for visitors. As the name suggests, the house watches over wide expanses of land and sky. It does so with a self-assurance appropriate to the grandeur of its location.”

Another residential winner in the Wellington awards was Waimea Coastal Studio by Robyn De La Haye of Essence Architectural Design Ltd.

The brief for this project was for a simple, relaxed space as an addition to the family bach at Waikanae. De La Haye designed a contemporary studio with a light, airy, peaceful vibe – a coastal getaway.

Soulhaven Creative Productions Waimea Coastal Studio by Robyn De La Haye of Essence Architectural Design Ltd won the regional award for Residential Alterations and Additions.

A private courtyard cleverly joins the studio with the bach making for the ultimate outdoor entertainment space.

The ADNZ judges said the nonchalant and unassuming exterior of the evocative kiwi bach belies the sophistication of the interior scheme within. “The studio contains beautifully executed joinery with seamless plywood lining and integrated storage solutions that are fitting for the beach location.

“Glazed bifolding doors open up to flexible indoor and outdoor spaces for family use and enjoyment. The result is both sympathetic to the original bach, while utilising the garage footprint to its best functional end.”

Soulhaven Creative Productions Ply walls, shelving and cabinetry lend an appropriately casual air to the Waimean Coastal Studio.

The full list of Wellington-Wairarapa winners are:

Big Sky by Ben Gilpin of Gil-plans Architecture

The Nest by Ben Gilpin of Gil-plans Architecture

Braised Brick by Ben Gilpin of Gil-plans Architecture

Island Shelter by Ben Gilpin of Gil-plans Architecture

Karaka Heights House by Mike Holmes of Holmes Architecture

Waimea Coastal Studio by Robyn De La Haye of Essence Architectural Design Ltd

Waimea Kitchen by Robyn De La Haye of Essence Architectural Design Ltd

Sanctum by Tim Wernham of Constructive Architecture

The sole Hawke’s Bay winner this year was Heretaunga Intermediate School in Hastings, by Darryl Church of DCA Architects of Transformation.

Andrew Caldwell Darryl Church of DCA Architects of Transformation won an award for the design of Heretaunga Intermediate School.

The ADNZ judging panel proclaimed the project as an exercise in balance, of exterior and interior colour symbolism, of busyness and tranquillity and of elegance and robustness in both form and materiality.

In Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū, there were two winners this year – an outstanding New Plymouth family home and a chic Asian fusion restaurant in Palmerston North.

Kyle Ramsay of Kyle Ramsay Architecture won the 2023 Regional Award for a New Home over 300m². The project is titled Whare Niwa and is a new build in a suburb of already well-established housing.

Gina Fabish/Stuff Kyle Ramsay won an ADNZ 2023 Regional Award for a New Home over 300mÂ² in New Plymouth. The project is titled Whare Niwa.

Gina Fabish Whare Niwa flows seamlessly between inside and out.

The overarching premise of the design was to create a contemporary and relaxed coastal resort like oasis to provide the homeowners with a desirable holiday home feel. The cladding is a mixture of vertical weatherboard, Rockcote Integra, stack-bonded bricks and vertical aluminium battens, all coloured in white.

To blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors, the cladding materials have been used as internal linings throughout much of the interior.

Sarah Cheetham of Emma Brown Design won two awards for Misoi, the Asian-fusion restaurant – she won a 2023 Regional Commended for Commercial Interiors and Fitouts and a Regional Award for Resene Colour in Design.

Avodah Commercial Sarah Cheetham of Emma Brown Design caught the judges’ attention with Misoi, an Asian-fusion restaurant in Palmerston North.

The clients wanted a friendly, energetic, and dynamic restaurant fit-out. Cheetham was tasked with designing the branding, interior design, as well as the architectural design for consent of a commercial kitchen. The project was achieved on a small budget, utilising a creative use of colour and budget-friendly materials to achieve the noodle aesthetic interiors.

Judges said the result was vibrant, youthful, and exuberant.