Central Otago landscape shines in Master Builders' House of the Year awards

This stunning house by John Gavin Construction is the Master Builders Southern region Supreme House of the Year.

If it was a contest it would be hard to pick a winner – the fantastic Central Otago landscape or the houses that nestle into it. Of course, the landscape is always the hero, but these houses make the most of it.

Schist, dark-stained cedar and black standing seam cladding typify much of the architecture seen in the winning projects in the 2023 Southern Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

But there are many unique design responses that required considerable construction ingenuity.

Supplied John Gavin Construction won the Master Builders Southern Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million, the New Home over $4 million Category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award for this home in Queenstown.

This year’s winners include a striking home in Queenstown built by John Gavin Construction, which has taken out the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million Award (see video).

Unsurprisingly, the judges remarked on the excellent craftsmanship and design, from the “exceptionally constructed standing seam and stone cladding, to the flawless negative detailing and flush skirtings throughout”.

Supplied This is the formal living area in the John Gavin $4m-plus home.

The project also won the New Home over $4 million Category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

Another significant winner was a Bannockburn, Cromwell house that was required to be concealed from certain vantage points, so as not to detract visually from the landscape. The project, by Hunter & Craig Building & Design won the Southern Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million.

Supplied Hunter and Craig Building and Design won the Southern Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million award for this Cromwell house that needed to be designed to be invisible from certain vantage points.

Supplied The Cromwell house by Hunter and Craig is tucked into the rocky landscape - the builder says the glazed shower enclosure was a pet project.

The judges said this stunning home stood out to the judges for several reasons, including the challenge of the difficult resource consenting. “The Hunter & Craig team successfully addressed this by undertaking significant excavation work. Beautiful carved rock steps provide access to a sentimental picnic area within a natural rocky basin.”

Other special features include a fully glazed shower enclosure nudged into the rocky hillside.

The project also won the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million Category, Special Award, and a Gold Award.

Builder’s own home is a winner

Supplied The Builder's Own Home category was won by Form Construction (Lake Hayes) for the builder's home in Queenstown.

Form Construction (Lake Hayes) was lauded for the craftsmanship for the builder’s own stunning home in Queenstown. The project won the Winner of the Southern Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, the Builder’s Own Home Category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

The judges noted the “exquisitely crafted family home showcases an array of custom-made features and finishes, all skilfully designed and constructed by the builder”.

“Every aspect of the house, from its architectural design to the smallest detail like the kitchen joinery handles, demonstrates a commitment to precision and completion.

Supplied Form Construction (Lake Hayes) won the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award for this loft bathroom in the builder’s own home.

“The luxury loft bathroom showcases a brilliant incorporation of an open-floor plan, offering both functionality and privacy within its annex. The clever use of space provides breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountain range through the clerestory windows.

“The bold choice of tiles, carefully selected joinery materials, exquisite fittings and fixtures, and subtle lighting all contribute to the overall design and enhance the luxurious appeal of this bathroom.”

Other Southern winners include A J Saville Builder, winner of the Southern Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million, and a Gold Award, for a holiday home in Arrowtown.

Supplied A J Saville Builder won the Southern Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million, and a Gold Award for this holiday home in Arrowtown.

Supplied An outdoor living area maximises the views from the Arrowtown house by A J Saville Builder.

The judges described the home as a “masterpiece” constructed with an abundance of unique custom finishes and features. “The flawless external cladding, precise window installations, and integration of rustic timber beams and posts demonstrate detailed construction planning.”

Winner of the Kitchen Excellence Award and a Gold Award was a kitchen in a house in Wanaka built by Archi Build.

Supplied Archi Build won the Kitchen Excellence Award and a Gold Award for this Wanaka home.

Supplied W Hamilton Building won the PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, the McKenzie and Willis Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award for this home in Dunedin.