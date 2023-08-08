Burning Man inspired tiny home-dweller to 'live a life that’s a bit different'

Auckland couple Fabian Low and Stephanie Saillour are enjoying an expansive life on a smaller scale.

Fabian Low’s dream of living smaller started more than two decades ago when he did an undergraduate project on container homes while studying landscape architecture at Lincoln University.

Fast forward 22 years, and Low, now 43 and a mental health support worker and counselling student, is living in the compact home of his dreams, alongside partner Stephanie Saillour​, 34.

Low and Saillour, a holistic body worker, live on leased land in Swanson in a two-storey, 10m by 3m tiny home, which overlooks “green pastures and open skies”, as Low describes it. “The scenery is breathtaking.”

Low says that all those years ago, the sustainability rationale behind container house living “got me thinking about living in a more efficient way”.

LIVING BIG IN A TINY HOUSE Stephanie Saillour and Fabian Low are thinking beyond ‘traditional styles of living’ in their Swanson tiny home.

“The re-using of containers was quite inspiring. It’s a nice way of thinking beyond the idea of traditional styles of living.”

But in the years between 2001 and now Low has mostly rented.

It took overseas travel, including living in Vancouver, Canada in the quest for a new life after a break-up for him to get back around to the idea.

SOUL SISTERS PHOTOGRAPHY Low finds the rural scenery breathtaking.

LIVING BIG IN A TINY HOUSE The home is 10m by 3m but gives a feeling of space.

“I was left in a space where I was going: It’s time to start a new life - getting rid of the old stuff, previous relationship, and previous life, so I decided to go overseas.”

He became involved in Nevada, US’s week-long Burning Man festival, including living in community for several weeks before the annual event took place helping to prepare.

“Being around the community, the environment for that was inspiring. Sometimes it’s better to experience that than to read it in a book.”

He says the experience made him realise: “we can live a life that’s a bit different from the usual”.

Initially the mobility of tiny home living also appealed, but its importance has diminished since he actually moved in.

“Part of the idea was I could park in different spots. But actually when it comes down to it, the logistics are quite involved. (Also) I’ve been here a year and a half, and haven't stayed long enough to get tired of it. It’s an amazing spot.”

LIVING BIG IN A TINY HOUSE The home is a design from Shaye’s Tiny Homes.

At $220,000, their build was not what Low would call cheap. He also did much of the finishing work himself, which included painting the exterior, sheeting the walls and wallpapering.

The couple pay $220 a week to lease the land, and pay separately for power.

Saillour joined Low in the tiny home at the start of this year, although she gave up her one-bedroom apartment in Mt Eden only last month.

SOUL SISTERS PHOTOGRAPHY Low and Saillour have about 50 houseplants in their tiny home.

She says downsizing to go tiny has been “a journey”.

“Having to choose each item with a lot of thought and intention, to give most of my furniture away, downsize my wardrobe... It does feel good. I feel like I have only my sacred things.”

They have both kept a lot of books and plants, both outdoor plants, and houseplants: They estimate they have as many as 50 indoor plants.

Living together in a small area is easy, Saillour says.

“We love cooking together. We have made some changes to the design, and to the deck, to make a bit of a wardrobe. We turned the mezzanine into a library to read books and meditate.

“It’s a perfect spot to watch the sun rise. The first rays shine on the day bed.”

SUPPLIED The couple find living together in a small space easy.

Saillour helps with the property’s animals, which includes goats, alpacas, dogs, cats, and hens.

“I love gardening too, the vege garden and flower bed. We share the garden, the beauties of planting, caring, harvesting.

“I like to look after the chickens, and two baby goats were born just last week. There are always things to do around here. And sometimes we have some nice surprises. Sean [the landowner] made goat cheese last week and we tried it.”

LIVING BIG IN A TINY HOUSE There is plenty to do around the tiny home and the 4ha it sits on, shared with a couple in a house bus and the landowners in a regular house.

Low says tiny house living “is not for everyone”. “But there are a lot of advantages once if it’s a lifestyle. You can get used to it too. There’s something freeing about having less things.”

The couple’s ultimate dream is to have their own land to place their home on.

“I would love to keep this one,” Low says. “We can connect it to another one,” Saillour adds. “We can even extend the deck, have a little bathtub.”