Boatie family selling Devonport Power Station apartment after nearly 20 years

The boatie family that has used this character apartment in Devonport as a home base for nearly two decades is moving on, and has listed the property for sale.

It was a family tragedy that lead the O’Loughlin family to this unique apartment in the former Devonport Power Station almost 20 years ago.

Claire O’Loughlin, one of three daughters, says her family had been sailing the world since the early ‘90s and were headed back to New Zealand: “I grew up on a boat – Mum, Dad, three kids and a cat. We lived in different countries and sailed constantly. We had just begun the journey back to New Zealand near the end of 2002 when my dad [Glenn] died suddenly, on the boat when we were near the Canary Islands.

“My mum [Bridget] decided to keep sailing without Dad, back to New Zealand. It was just my mum, me and my two sisters, with various crew helping out at different times.”

The family finally arrived here at the end of 2003, and briefly lived in a house the parents owned in Milford. But O’Loughlin says her mum didn’t feel it was the right place to live, so she set about looking for somewhere else.

“That’s when Mum found the Power Station. She saw it just once and made a snap decision to buy it, and we’ve had it ever since.”

Now, however, all three daughters, Claire, Emma and Christie, have gone their own ways, living in different parts of the world. And O’Loughlin says her mum is sailing again, with her second husband – they are currently in Fiji. And, consequently, it is time to sell the apartment.

Supplied The O'Loughlin family at sea. The photo at left was taken in 2003 and shows Mum Bridget, Christie, Emma and Claire, with crew member Roy in the cockpit. Claire believes Contour of Cuthill is still sailing around Auckland. At right is the family under full sail in the 1990s with Dad Glenn in the cockpit.

O’Loughlin says Devonport was a great place to live as a teenager, and the apartment made the family recall a similar old brick farmhouse where they lived for a while in France.

“People always talk about the New York-loft style of the apartment, but the Power Station has always reminded me of Europe and our life there, and there is that link to Dad.

“We had it filled with various things we had picked up on our travels around the world, and they all meant something to us – like Moroccan rugs from Morocco. It was genuinely a really good family home.”

Bayleys Stairs lead up to the split-level, open-plan living area.

Bayleys Large doors open up to a large deck providing ample space for outdoor living.

At 270m², the three-bedroom, three-storey apartment is not small. Built in 1915, the old brick building, which was converted into three apartments in the ‘80s, retains all its original character.

It has the added bonus of a street-level studio that could be used to generate income.

Special features include a split-level open-plan family living space, high vaulted ceiling, and an appealing terrace where the original roof has been removed to provide an outdoor living area. Windows in the brick walls allow views across Devonport.

Bayleys The original vaulted ceiling remains, and brickwork is exposed, reinforcing the loft character.

Bayleys Fittings are also in character with the building, which is 108 years old.

The neighbouring apartment, number 2, was sold at the end of 2021 by a couple who had been there 16 years. It sold for $2.34 million.

Helen Michell of Bayleys Devonport, who sold that apartment, also holds the listing for this apartment, at 1/47 Church Street, Devonport.

The apartment has been listed for sale by tender, with a closing date of August 16, 2023.

Bayleys Windows in the old brick walls around the terrace allow views.

Bayleys Claire O'Loughlin, one of the three daughters who lived here, says the apartment made them recall an old farmhouse in France where they lived for a while with their late father.