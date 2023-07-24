Supreme House of the Year builder wins trifecta in BOP

Everything about this large house captured the attention of judges in the regional Master Builders House of the Year competition. It won five awards.

One builder took three of the top awards in the 2023 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition this weekend, including the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award.

Belco Homes won that award for a large house in Bethlehem, with the judges saying they were “captivated by the remarkable use of locally sourced Hinuera stone, which was skilfully paired with ironbark hardwood lintels and expressive structural timbers”.

The Bethlehem house also won the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

Supplied This Bethlehem house, built using locally sourced Hinuera stone, was one of three winning projects for builder Belco Homes at the 2023 Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

The judges of the Kitchen Excellence Award praised the “exemplary attention to detail and impeccable material selections” of the large galley-style kitchen. They also commented on the flexibility, the generous size, and the seamless flow from the front counter to the scullery, other workstations and freezer rooms, which ensures a seamless culinary experience.

“From the moment you step foot into this kitchen, you can feel the passion and dedication that went into its creation.”

Supplied Operable overhead louvres feature in the large outdoor entertaining area.

Supplied The Bethlehem project by Belco Homes also won the Kitchen Excellence Award.

Another home built by Belco Homes in Omokoroa, Tauranga won the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million award.

The house was singled out for the way it maximises every inch of its compact site. This project also took out the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award.

“Belco Homes has skilfully integrated elements such as a lofty ceiling height in strategic areas, thoughtful and interesting materials and finishes, and an inviting private outdoor shower,” the judges said. “From the moment you enter, this home exudes attentive design. Every corner of this compact site has been utilised to its fullest potential, delivering a comfortable living experience for its fortunate owners.”

Supplied Another home built by Belco Homes in Omokoroa, Tauranga won the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million award.

Supreme Renovation of the Year for 1990s bach project

And to complete the trifecta, Belco Homes also took out the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Supreme Renovation of the Year for the restoration of a 1990s bach in Wahi Beach. This entry was also awarded the Renovation Over $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award.

Belco Homes says the sleek lines demanded complex work, from customised flashings and cladding corners, to secret screwed exterior weatherboards, and curtain tracks individually recessed into the angled ceiling.

Supplied The renovation of this 1990s bach at Waihi Beach gave Belco Homes its third win - it won the Bay of Plenty & Central Plateau Supreme Renovation of the Year, Renovation Over $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award.

Supplied The house has been reclad in durable Abodo cladding.

“Belco worked alongside the owners on every detail, to meet their vision of a highly functional, aesthetically pleasing abode that sits lightly within the landscape while running a little wild inside,” the company says.

“Few traces of the original dwelling remain beyond the concrete floor and basement block wall. It is a home designed to face forward, capitalising on magnificent sea views and looking to the future, with sea spray-resistant upgraded aluminium roof and handsome, durable Abodo cladding.

“This family home and entertaining base has plenty of room for extras or the next generation, but also transforms into a ‘lock-up-and-go’ retreat for two.”

Supplied Few traces remain of the original bach, Belco Homes says, apart from the concrete floor and basement block wall.

Nine other local companies won awards, which can be seen on the Registered Master Builders website.

They include Landmark Homes Taupō, Winner of the Master Build 10 Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Wharewaka, Taupō .

Located on the edge of Lake Taupō, this duplex is part of a six-unit development designed as resort-style holiday accommodation. The spacious three-bedroom units provide many options for the owners, from permanent residences to holiday homes and holiday rentals. Designed to be low-maintenance, the duplex features painted brickwork and vertical shiplap boarding with the chosen colour palette enhancing the architectural design.

Supplied/Stuff Landmark Homes Taupo won the Master Build 10-Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) category, and a Gold Award, for this project Wharewaka, Taupo.

The first-floor living areas open out onto the covered balcony area, providing ample space for entertaining or relaxing while taking in the view. The units are future-proofed with internal lifts, while the double garage has room for outdoor and water toys.

Other winners include Stroud Homes, winner of the Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Te Puna, Tauranga.

Despite a generous clearing of land, the building site faced its challenges. Limited to a ledge midway down a steep bank, the bank above demanded serious retaining – the cost of which was necessary but ate into the modest budget.

Supplied Stroud Homes won the Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $500,000 category, and a Gold Award, for this home in Te Puna, Tauranga.

However, the judges said they were thoroughly impressed with the final result – “an impeccably executed and neatly finished home”.

“The raking ceilings in the living spaces gave the simple plan-form building a real lift, elevating the overall design.”

