Coastal architecture for the next generation from ADNZ Bay of Plenty winners

Capturing the sun - these ADNZ Bay of Plenty homes are all award-winners for 2023.

From Modernist architecture to rustic simplicity, this year’s Bay of Plenty winners in the 2023 ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards include stand-out new homes and renovation projects.

Jason Macdonald of JMac Architecture took out three awards – the Regional Award for a New Home over 300m², the Regional Award for a New Home up to 150m², and a regional Highly Commended for a New Home over 300m².

His Ulster Street Cottage project in Mount Maunganui, which won the Regional Award for a New Home up to 150m², was designed for a couple who embrace small-space living. The brief was to respectfully evolve their single-bedroom bach, with engaging expanded living spaces for alfresco entertainment all year round.

Amanda Aitken Ulster Street Cottage by JMac Architecture is a rebuilt single-bedroom bach in Mount Maunganui. The project won the ADNZ Bay of Plenty award for a New Home up to 150sqm.

The Kiwi bach vernacular was embraced with the original mono pitch roof thoughtfully extended to form a seamless alfresco living area where swathes of playful light flood in via translucent battened ceilings and walls.

Multiple sliding screens and over-wall glazed sliders ensures a natural flow for expanded living.

The judges noted the old bach was effectively rebuilt from scratch. “Although only a single-bedroom dwelling by night, during the daytime this cottage feels like it will appeal to a multitude of friends and family wanting to share in its charms. Tight, careful detailing and a great fun atmosphere combine to create a winner.”

Amanda Aitken Translucent battened ceilings and walls extend the living area of the Ulster Street Cottage by Jason Macdonald of JMac Architecture.

Macdonald’s Stones Throw project, a Mount Maunganui Mid-century Modernist family home, was highly praised by the judging panel.

“Snow white and crystal clear, this Maunganui home refers back to the Modernist architecture of Palm Springs with a relaxed poolside vibe,” the judges noted.

“Clad largely in white with a mixture of thin louvred slats, Te Kūiti limestone, vertical shiplap weatherboards and expansive walls of glass, this in an unabashedly hedonistic home that deserves to have poolside swimmers bathing all year round.

“Timber decking floats off the ground courtesy of subtle recessed LED light strips, while louvred roofs open up to the sky, or close off as required.”

Diego Marangoni of Arkhé Architecture won three awards for two projects – the Regional Award for New Home between 150m² and 300m², the Regional Award for Home Interiors and a Highly Commended for New Home up to 150m².

Diego’s Te Puna Shed is a 60m² house that celebrates the rustic simplicity of New Zealand's rural sheds. With Zincalume cladding, concrete floors, timber weatherboards and exposed steelwork, the dwelling expresses the rugged and robust qualities that define those structures.

Diego Marangoni Te Puna Shed by Diego Marangoni, ArkhÃ© Architecture won the Highly Commended award for a New Home up to 150sqm. The "shed" has two bedrooms with a small kitchen and living area between.

Diego Marangoni The rustic "farm" references in Te Puna Shed extend to the materials used indoors.

Another significant feature is the way the house is semi-embedded in the hillside to minimise its presence in the landscape, taking cues from the site's topography.

Judges celebrated the design, saying good things come in small packages, and this is no exception.

“The sophisticated feel of this sleepout achieves applause for the way it nestles into the hillside with a clear simple design and well-insulated walls. Good sleep is almost guaranteed in this Te Puna shed, with the two bedrooms bookending a small, well-planned kitchen. Colours are dark and moody inside, bright and reflective on the outside.”

Darryl Church received kudos for his culturally significant delivery of a new kura (school) on the East Coast 1km east of Te Kaha.

Craig Brown Te Kura o Te Whanau-a-Apanui, a new kura near Te Kaha, by DCA Architects in association with MOAA Architects, along with cultural advisors Rau Hoskins and Dean Whiting, took out the ADNZ Bay of Plenty award for Commercial Architecture and the Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

DCA Architects in association with MOAA Architects along with cultural advisors Rau Hoskins and Dean Whiting collaborated on the Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanui project. The design team approach was to have the upmost respect for Tikanga Māori and understanding of te Ao Kaupapa Māori framework. This involved the development of a framework to express the design drivers of the kura.

ADNZ judges praised the strongly narrative-driven approach, delivered successfully through a truly collaborative process, including cultural adviser expertise.

“The resulting multi-dimensional kura complex manages to simplify and solidify the layers of geographical references, historical context, and contemporary educational needs,” the judges said. “This scheme is applauded for its careful consideration of the full range of stakeholder needs. The resulting built forms and landscape design create a future-proofed living taonga for the thirteen hapū in the surrounding area.”

There are nine housing winners altogether, plus Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanu, and Umami by Insight Architecture, which is a restaurant in Tauranga.

Simon Devitt Pitau in Mount Maunganui, by Adam Taylor, ata won the Regional Award for a New Home over 300sqm.

Simon Devitt Judges praised the Pitau project for its "bold yet simple plan form, split diagonally across the site and shifted into two separate defining volumes".

The full list of Bay of Plenty winners:

Whare Iti Pukehina by Rachel Cleverly, C2 Design

Harrison by Kane de Raat, davista architecture ltd.

Toronia Court House by Diego Marangoni, Arkhé Architecture

Te Puna Shed by Diego Marangoni, Arkhé Architecture

Ulster Street Cottage by Jason Macdonald, JMac Architecture

Oceanbeach Townhouses by Jason Macdonald, JMac Architecture

Stones Throw by Jason Macdonald, JMac Architecture

The 15° House by Hannah Armstrong, Studio H Design

Pitau by Adam Taylor, ata

Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanui by Darryl Church, DCA Architects of Transformation

Umami by Richard Hale, Insight Architecture Ltd

Jerusha Razey/Oliver Road Whare Iti Pukehina by Rachel Cleverly, C2 Design won the Highly Commended award for a New Home up to 150sqm. This two-bedroom, container-style dwelling, which appears single level from the street, sits above a two-bay basement.

Richard Hale Umami restaurant in Tauranga, by Insight Architecture won the Regional Award for Resene Colour in Design.