Coastal architecture for the next generation from ADNZ Bay of Plenty winners
From Modernist architecture to rustic simplicity, this year’s Bay of Plenty winners in the 2023 ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards include stand-out new homes and renovation projects.
Jason Macdonald of JMac Architecture took out three awards – the Regional Award for a New Home over 300m², the Regional Award for a New Home up to 150m², and a regional Highly Commended for a New Home over 300m².
His Ulster Street Cottage project in Mount Maunganui, which won the Regional Award for a New Home up to 150m², was designed for a couple who embrace small-space living. The brief was to respectfully evolve their single-bedroom bach, with engaging expanded living spaces for alfresco entertainment all year round.
The Kiwi bach vernacular was embraced with the original mono pitch roof thoughtfully extended to form a seamless alfresco living area where swathes of playful light flood in via translucent battened ceilings and walls.
Multiple sliding screens and over-wall glazed sliders ensures a natural flow for expanded living.
The judges noted the old bach was effectively rebuilt from scratch. “Although only a single-bedroom dwelling by night, during the daytime this cottage feels like it will appeal to a multitude of friends and family wanting to share in its charms. Tight, careful detailing and a great fun atmosphere combine to create a winner.”
Macdonald’s Stones Throw project, a Mount Maunganui Mid-century Modernist family home, was highly praised by the judging panel.
“Snow white and crystal clear, this Maunganui home refers back to the Modernist architecture of Palm Springs with a relaxed poolside vibe,” the judges noted.
“Clad largely in white with a mixture of thin louvred slats, Te Kūiti limestone, vertical shiplap weatherboards and expansive walls of glass, this in an unabashedly hedonistic home that deserves to have poolside swimmers bathing all year round.
“Timber decking floats off the ground courtesy of subtle recessed LED light strips, while louvred roofs open up to the sky, or close off as required.”
Diego Marangoni of Arkhé Architecture won three awards for two projects – the Regional Award for New Home between 150m² and 300m², the Regional Award for Home Interiors and a Highly Commended for New Home up to 150m².
Diego’s Te Puna Shed is a 60m² house that celebrates the rustic simplicity of New Zealand's rural sheds. With Zincalume cladding, concrete floors, timber weatherboards and exposed steelwork, the dwelling expresses the rugged and robust qualities that define those structures.
Another significant feature is the way the house is semi-embedded in the hillside to minimise its presence in the landscape, taking cues from the site's topography.
Judges celebrated the design, saying good things come in small packages, and this is no exception.
“The sophisticated feel of this sleepout achieves applause for the way it nestles into the hillside with a clear simple design and well-insulated walls. Good sleep is almost guaranteed in this Te Puna shed, with the two bedrooms bookending a small, well-planned kitchen. Colours are dark and moody inside, bright and reflective on the outside.”
Darryl Church received kudos for his culturally significant delivery of a new kura (school) on the East Coast 1km east of Te Kaha.
DCA Architects in association with MOAA Architects along with cultural advisors Rau Hoskins and Dean Whiting collaborated on the Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanui project. The design team approach was to have the upmost respect for Tikanga Māori and understanding of te Ao Kaupapa Māori framework. This involved the development of a framework to express the design drivers of the kura.
ADNZ judges praised the strongly narrative-driven approach, delivered successfully through a truly collaborative process, including cultural adviser expertise.
“The resulting multi-dimensional kura complex manages to simplify and solidify the layers of geographical references, historical context, and contemporary educational needs,” the judges said. “This scheme is applauded for its careful consideration of the full range of stakeholder needs. The resulting built forms and landscape design create a future-proofed living taonga for the thirteen hapū in the surrounding area.”
There are nine housing winners altogether, plus Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanu, and Umami by Insight Architecture, which is a restaurant in Tauranga.
The full list of Bay of Plenty winners:
- Whare Iti Pukehina by Rachel Cleverly, C2 Design
- Harrison by Kane de Raat, davista architecture ltd.
- Toronia Court House by Diego Marangoni, Arkhé Architecture
- Te Puna Shed by Diego Marangoni, Arkhé Architecture
- Ulster Street Cottage by Jason Macdonald, JMac Architecture
- Oceanbeach Townhouses by Jason Macdonald, JMac Architecture
- Stones Throw by Jason Macdonald, JMac Architecture
- The 15° House by Hannah Armstrong, Studio H Design
- Pitau by Adam Taylor, ata
- Te Kura o Te Whānau-a-Apanui by Darryl Church, DCA Architects of Transformation
- Umami by Richard Hale, Insight Architecture Ltd