'Soaring Box' house one of three ADNZ Waikato winners

Soaring Box House in Whatawhata, designed by Lee Turner of Turner Road Architecture won an ADNZ Waikato Award for Resene Colour in Design.

Just three Waikato projects won awards in this year’s Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards – two new homes and a horticulture research and development centre.

Soaring Box House in Whatawhata, designed by Lee Turner of Turner Road Architecture, turns heads for its sprawling, contemporary architecture.

The project won the Regional Award for Resene Colour in Design, with the judges praising the way the house captured the essence of a rural Waikato lifestyle.

Amanda Aitken/Stuff The ADNZ judges complemented Soaring Box House for the neutral colour palette that "effortlessly complements the natural environment".

“Providing a place of tranquillity with its warm and welcoming mix of raw textures and materials, the house has a neutral colour palette that effortlessly complements the natural environment and creates a fresh and inviting atmosphere inside and out.”

Inviting open and airy living spaces seamlessly connect the interior with the exterior and provide picturesque views of the surrounding environment.

Amanda Aitken LED lighting is integrated within the raked timber battens in the living area of Soaring Box House.

Carl Hemmingson of Evoke Architectural Designers won the Regional – Highly Commended for a New Home between 150m² and 300m² Award for River Road in Fairfield, Hamilton

Evoke says River Road was designed to reflect the unique shape of its site, maximising north-facing outdoor living area as the focal point. Careful design and room placement reduce noise levels and increase privacy from the busy road, while enhancing functionality and creating a pleasant atmosphere within the home.

Low-pitched roofs, concealed by cedar and Hinuera stone parapets add visual appeal.

The ADNZ judging panel said River Road takes best advantage of its irregular site to maximise solar access and outdoor spaces.

The Official Photographers/Stuff River Road in Hamilgon, by Carl Hemmingson, Evoke Architectural Designers won the Highly Commended award for a New Home between 150m2 and 300m2.

The Official Photographers Sliding doors peel back from the corner of the open-plan family living area to provide a near-seamless transition to the deck.

“The cranked plan offers a sense of intrigue as one moves through the spaces, and covered outdoor areas expand the apparent size. Skylights introduce natural lights at key points, and the simple palette of materials allows the forms to read with gentle intensity.”

TOMRA by Daniel Cullen won the Regional – Highly Commended award for Commercial Architecture. A food field research centre in Hamilton, this project needed to be a hub for science, research, product development and manufacturing. The centre features a large warehouse space, and state-of-the-art offices that enable TOMRA to continue pushing the limits of horticulture tech innovation for the benefit of their customers.

The judges said Cullen approached the project with a mature response to the commercial reception building typology.

Craig Brown TOMRA in Hamilton, by Daniel Cullen, Cullen Keiser Architecture is a food research centre that won a Highly Commended award for Commercial Architecture.

Craig Brown Large skylights let natural light flood the communal space in the centre of the TOMRA building.

“This project is more than the usual expected response, and is applauded for its use of form-making with colourful box-shape projections, an elegant floating roof plane, and a double-height central atrium space. Natural light, carefully crafted junctions, and a lively colour palette bring the built form to life.”

Architectural Designers New Zealand CEO, Keryn Davis said the Waikato projects were innovative and bold.

“Each of these award-winning projects are worthy of high praise. They all reflect the incredible talent of the Waikato region and demonstrate creativity, innovation and outstanding skill.”