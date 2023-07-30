Wellington's White Treasure Box is region's Supreme House of the Year

The White Treasure Box, built by Planit Construction, also known as the White House, won several awards in the the Wellington and Wairarapa Master Builders awards, including the Supreme House of the Year over $1 million award.

It’s a house that’s already sparked plenty of interest from locals and the media – an all-white house in the Brooklyn Hills in Wellington. And now it has taken out the Wellington & Wairarapa Supreme House of the Year over $1 million award.

The White House, as it is known, was designed by Andrew Sexton Architecture and built by Planit Construction, which is how it came to the attention of judges in the 2023 Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

Planit Construction refers to the project as The White Treasure Box, and has shown Master Builders judges that it is so much more than just a white house on a hill.

Supplied White-framed doors open out to a white terrace.

“The custom bricks, bespoke floorboards, thermally broken steel windows, and an exquisite, perforated metal stair left a lasting impression on the judging panel,” the judges said. “These carefully chosen features culminate in a pristine living environment that perfectly frames the breathtaking views.”

The entry also won the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

In judging the bathroom award, the judges described it as “a remarkable essay in white, which takes us way beyond the porcelain”.

Supplied White floors, walls and curtains are the perfect foil for the owners' designer furniture pieces.

Supplied The White Treasure Box house also won the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award.

“The selection of white tiles, joinery, steel taps, lights, heated towel rails, and tub showcases a true respect to the colour. The commitment to a monochromatic palette demonstrates a keen eye for detail and a clear vision in creating a breathtaking bathroom.”

David Reid Homes (Kāpiti), won the region’s Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million award, Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Waikanae Beach.

The judges said the home effortlessly blends the captivating environment of Waikanae Beach, showcasing an exceptional design that perfectly complements its surroundings.

Supplied David Reid Homes (Kapiti), won the Wellington and Wairarapa Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million award, Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category, and a Gold Award, for this home in Waikanae Beach.

“Its casual elegance creates an inviting haven for the owners, offering a lovely retreat to enjoy beach life.

“The careful attention to detail showcased throughout the property is admirable. Notably, the custom kitchen with its wonderful timber tops and well-integrated pantry exemplifies the refined quality that this prestigious award acknowledges.

“The combination of thoughtful design elements and exceptional craftsmanship makes this home a true standout in the competition.”

Supreme Renovation of the Year

A beautiful home in Woburn, Lower Hutt, rebuilt by Hutt City Builders won the Wellington & Wairarapa Supreme Renovation of the Year, Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, Harvey Norman Commercial Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

Supplied/Stuff Hutt City Builders, Winner of the Wellington & Wairarapa Supreme Renovation of the Year, Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category, PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award, Harvey Norman Commercial Kitchen Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Woburn, Lower Hutt

Remarkably, this house previously won a House of the Year renovation award, showcasing the owner's continued stewardship. The judges noted that a PDL Wiser smart home solution “has been integrated flawlessly into this well-crafted renovation, creating a modern and savvy home worthy of this supreme recognition”.

The judges also made special mention of the “beautifully laid herringbone timber flooring that takes full advantage of the newly re-levelled floor.”

The huge award-winning kitchen, designed by Lume Design, was described as perfect for entertaining.

Supplied The kitchen in the Woburn house by Hutt City Builders won the Harvey Norman Commercial Kitchen Excellence Award. It incorporates an extensive climate-controlled wine cellar.

“It boasts extensive sealed limestone surfaces, adding a touch of luxury. The centrepiece is a grand island that creates a strong focal point, boldly anchoring the room. Built to exude elegance and durability, Hutt City Builders have showcased thorough attention to detail in this significant renovation.”

Other winners included Spice Build. The company won the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Category, and a Gold Award, for a home in Eastbourne, Lower Hutt.

Supplied Spice Build won the Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Category, and a Gold Award, for this contemporary home in Eastbourne.

Supplied The interior of the Spice Build Eastbourne home is just as exciting as the exterior.

The judges said “this exceptional home, just across from the beach, impresses with its skilled craftsmanship. At first glance, the pop-up windows and portholes in the street wall may seem simple, but they disguise the intricate and complex workmanship behind them”.

“The extremely exposed location required the utmost attention to detail, and Spice Build have provided a masterclass in this regard. The thoughtful planning allows for flexibility in how spaces are used, seamlessly connecting the indoors with the surrounding environment. The upper floor living area and main bedroom provide stunning views of the harbour.”

Supplied David Reid Homes (Kapiti) had another winner in Waikanae. This project won of the GIB Show home Award, and a Gold Award.

Mid and South Canterbury Master Builders awards

Winners of the 2023 Mid and South Canterbury Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition were also announced this weekend.

LOC Construction won the South Canterbury Supreme House of the Year award, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Carters New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category, APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award, for a home in Prebbleton, Canterbury.

The judges praised the “striking combination of a flat roof effortlessly gliding over the stone walls and rich red hardwood timbers, and said the project showcases house building at its best.

Supplied LOC Construction won several awards for this Prebbleton home this weekend, including the South Canterbury Supreme House of the Year award.

Supplied The Prebbleton home also won the Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award.

Sustainability features that prompted the APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award include well-insulated under-slab and edge-slabs on the floor, and ceilings and walls insulated above building code standards.

Additionally, the house features an ethanol-powered heat pump, promoting renewable energy use. The use of low-E argon gas-filled double glazing enhances energy efficiency and reduces heat loss.

“This home implements effective waste management systems, further contributing to its sustainable design.”

To see all winners of both regions, visit the Registered Master Builders House of the Year site.