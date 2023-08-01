Flat roofs, internal gutters, no eaves: What the experts say

Contemporary architecture frequently features flat roofs, internal gutters and a lack of eaves. But should we be worried about such features when so much has changed in the building industry?

Twenty-plus years ago, we all got alarmed as 10-year-old house builds began to fail in massive numbers and the leaky home scenario hit its stride.

It soon became apparent this was down to a combination of materials, design, and construction techniques that allowed water, dampness, and eventually mould and rot to seep into homes. In the years since, we have seen thousands of these houses rebuilt at considerable expense, or demolished. And remediation work is ongoing.

But, when it comes to new houses, a lot has changed. Choosing to build a house with a flat roof, no eaves, internal gutters or loads of glazing does not automatically mean you’re headed for trouble or poor energy efficiency, as many Stuff readers assume.

The high number of negative comments we get about such projects, many of which feature in high-end houses that have won awards, including recent winners in the Master Builders House of the Year competition and ADNZ (Architectural Designers NZ), has lead us to seek advice from the “people who know”.

And Stephen McNeil, senior building physicist in the BRANZ Building Performance Research team should know – he has been working on the physics of building at BRANZ since he was a university student.

“The industry has learned a lot in the last 20 years about what can go wrong,” McNeil says. “Various standards in the building code have been upgraded and improved to minimise risk and improve energy efficiency.”

Internal gutters

McNeil says houses with flat roofs, internal gutters and no eaves are “more difficult to pull off, but they can be made to work with the right team – you need good architects and good builders”. And he says many of the high-end projects we see on Stuff do have such good teams behind them.

But there is a warning. “There is inherently more risk with an internal gutter, and we would recommend you don’t do them if you can avoid it. Collecting water over your living space is potentially a problem. If something goes wrong, you basically have to take the roof off to fix it.

“You need to be sure the gutter is not blocked with debris or overflowing. So, it becomes a question of maintenance – you can’t ignore this. And you need good access to maintain an internal gutter.”

Flat roofs

Flat roofs are something of a misnomer – they are never really flat. McNeil says the minimum slope has been increased. You can have a 2-degree pitch if you are using an acceptable solution compliance method.

R Architecture/Unsplash Despite appearances, flat roofs are never completely flat - there are regulations about the gradient to ensure adequate water run-off.

“Alternative solutions take a lot more time to get through councils,” he says. “Typically, you have to be able to demonstrate that what you are proposing will work [usually with appropriate engineering software]. But generally we would say, the greater the slope, the greater the ability of the roof to shed water. And houses do settle and move over time, and you wouldn’t want this to affect a roof with a minimal slope.”

McNeil says aesthetics often determine the choice of flat roofs, and again it’s most often the high-end homes that require this. “BRANZ suggests you make sure you have a good team on board, and do your due diligence.”

Lack of eaves

“Eaves have two really important functions. They shelter a building from a lot of rain, often preventing it from hitting the walls. They are a really good way to deflect water off other parts of the building. When the industry is responding to weathertightness issues, we frequently talk about the four Ds – deflecting, drainage, drying and durability. And the most important one is to deflect water, which is what eaves do really well.

“The second big thing eaves do is help prevent the risk of overheating inside a home. And there are changes coming in the code about this – we are heading towards better and better performing buildings, and shading with eaves can help mitigate overheating.”

McNeil says choosing to build without eaves invariably means architects and engineers need to compensate for the potential overheating risk in other ways with extra insulation, which leads us to the next topic – glass.

Large expanses of glass

Modern glass is a far cry from what we used in days gone by. Architects can now specify high-performance glass that can reject heat, blocking solar gain to prevent overheating. And the type of glass needed depends on which side of the house the glass will be (north, south, east or west) and the location.

R Architecture/Unsplash Large expanses of glass won't affect a new building's performance, because there will be ample insulation to minimise heat gain and loss. And this will have been simulated in trials.

McNeil says designers can tweak the parameters to suit conditions, for example, to allow solar heat to come in during winter.

Double-glazing can be replaced with triple-glazing if desired, and there are different gas fills that can be put into glazing units to decrease heat flow.

“BRANZ recommends using thermally broken frames or UPVC/timber windows where the whole frame has low conductivity. As we get better and better glass options, the frames become the weakest link.”

McNeil says the recent update of the H1 energy efficiency part of the code provides an upgrade for the performance standard for glass and frames.

“It’s a good thing, because it means we will be seeing more and more thermally broken joinery – where the two halves of the frame are separated by an insulating material – and that will bring costs down through economies of scale.”

But architects and engineers planning to use large expanses of glass do need to compensate elsewhere with extra insulation to meet code requirements. Which means a lot has gone on behind the scenes of those high-end, multi-million-dollar houses that win awards. The team has been able to simulate building performance meets the required standards.

“It is always possible to do this,” McNeil. “It just comes down to the size of the chequebook, and a lot of these big projects do have big budgets.”

Materials

Material choices should not be such a problem today. BRANZ recommends choosing tested materials, and being sure to use the right materials in the right locations. For example, don’t expose a material to UV rays, if it is not suited to that use.

“Registered architects will be aware of what’s required.” McNeil says.

Cathedral ceilings – ‘warm’ and ‘cool’ roofs

McNeil says despite the fact that warm air rises, it doesn’t take much additional energy to heat a room with a cathedral ceiling, providing the house is well insulated.

“A typical skillion roof (also called a “cool roof”) above a cathedral ceiling will have insulation between the rafters, and no roof void. But from a moisture perspective, it is a bit more difficult to avoid moist air from the room below entering the space, reducing the effectiveness of the insulation, and the recently updated H1 recognises this.”

McNeil says the alternative is a “warm roof” whereby a layer of plywood or other rigid material sits on top of the framing, and the insulation is placed on top of that. In other words the insulation is on the “outside” of the framing (albeit covered over with the roof). This solution is growing in popularity, and it is easier to build in a lot more insulation.

“When you have a warm roof, you have dry storage available within the roof space. And another major benefit, is that you don’t have a hot attic, making your home less at risk of overheating. It also significantly improves the performance of heat recovery ventilation systems.”

“As the building code evolves we will see more of these innovations become mainstream and costs come down.”

While the schedule method (which determines the R-value of insulation required for each climate zone) is the most common means to show compliance with H1, there are two other methods designers can use.

One is the calculation method, whereby designers can demonstrate a proposed building will qualify with a moderate percentage of glazing, because insulation levels have been increased in other areas of the building. The other method is the verification method whereby computer software can demonstrate building performance via simulation, which is likely to become mainstream.

“Energy simulations are more and more likely to be included in the building code in future,” McNeil says. “This is part of the work undertaken by the Building for Climate Change Programme at MBIE.”

“In the not-too-distant future, people will need to simulate their building performance to prove it meets required standards. The challenge will be to ensure it doesn’t cost too much money to do this. Incorporating this into good work flow practice is the way you get good outcomes. This is a key focus of some of the research and testing underway at BRANZ.”