Changing face of Addington: From gang houses to Superhomes under $1 million

The Christchurch suburb judged the most livable in Stuff's Sweet Spot contest is leading the way with Superhome housing.

Back in 1999, landscape designer Simon Fenwick arrived back in Christchurch from a stint in Europe full of great ideas for improving housing.

He chose Addington as the best suburb to buy into for what seemed like pretty good reasons at the time: “I knew the prison had just closed and there was a railway station,” he says. “And it was close to Hagley Park. Homes were under 100k, and I thought ‘yes this is going to be great’. Boy, was I wrong.

“I was burgled on the first night, and with regular tagging and police activity it became a bit of a joke around the office, as I was always pushing Addington, despite it being a regular on Police Ten 7. There were still quite a few crime families around, and a gang house on Lincoln Rd under the overpass.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Passive House benefits for under $1 million: Addington developer Simon Fenwick, who runs a small business with Mark Teesdale, is pictured outside three new townhouses in Poulson Street that target the Low Energy Build standard from Passive House NZ. (The security camera on the pole is temporary.)

“Not only that, no-one gave a shit about being close to the railway station. It was more of a negative. I particularly enjoyed coming home to find the AOS in my backyard preparing to raid my skinhead neighbours.”

Things changed for Fenwick when he met Mark Teesdale while working in the Boffa Miskell office in the mid 2000s – Teesdale also bought into Addington. The pair had similar backgrounds of working in Europe and seeing much higher performing homes, and they recognised just how far behind New Zealand lagged.

And that’s how they started Nest Residential, but they took a hit with the Canterbury earthquakes, which then turned into an opportunity. “Because we were rebuilding our own investment stock we built them closer to standards that we had seen in Europe. And, because people liked it, and wanted to buy investments like this, we did it again, then again.”

Alden Williams/Stuff The historically working-class suburb of Addington was crowned Stuff's national Sweet Spots winner in 2021.

Fenwick requalified as an architectural designer and Teesdale moved into project management. Addington was also changing.

“As luck would have it, Addington had good stable soil and minimal damage. And, for some reason a lot of cafés and bars opened up. So now we had a funky suburb, good coffee/food/bars and a great location. Not only that, the rugby stadium and court theatre moved in, and Tower Junction was developed.”

Fenwick admits it wasn’t exactly the next Ponsonby, and he says being a small developer has been difficult “with varying lending conditions, Covid, interest rates and a constantly changing tax environment”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Simon Fenwick has remained "true" to Addington for more than 20 years, first moving in when the suburb was plagued by crime.

“Not to mention people setting fire to our sites, or thieves raiding every building job.”

But the pair have persisted, with the aim to preserve the character of the suburb while simultaneously improving its housing stock. “We like suburbs with a bit of history and character, and we are trying to be respectful to the street,” Fenwick says. “Wherever possible we leave the old housing and renovate, upgrading them with in-wall insulation and double glazing, for example. I do think these homes will be valued more like they are in Auckland in the future.”

That’s just one aim, however. When architect Bob Burnett’s Superhome Movement started in Addington in 2015 with New Zealand’s first 10 Homestar home, the pair joined immediately. (That house became Addington's first million dollar sale in 2022). And they have opted for high-performance Superhome builds ever since.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff 31072023 Nest Developmentâs new passive homes in Addington, Christchurch.

Nest’s latest development, three houses in PoulsonStreet is the most energy-efficient yet. These townhouses are built to the Low Energy Build standard pioneered by Passive House NZ.

In other words, the homes have all the latest energy-saving technology, yet the pair have been able to keep the cost under $1 million, with the homes selling for $975,000 (one has already gone).

“We are such a small company, in order to be profitable, we need a point of difference. And we have always been conscious of the economics, aiming to build semi-affordable, much higher performance homes that will cost very little to heat. This is how we stay way ahead of the market.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Fenwick's team extensively upgraded this villa on land they bought for development. Their upgrade of the villa, which had been poorly renovated following a fire, included the addition of new uPVC high-performance windows with double glazing, and the temporary removal of all the weatherboards to add in-wall insulation.

“These houses have been built to a standard European/German house, which is streets above the New Zealand Building Code. Although the code is catching up – they just can’t raise all standards instantly.”

What this means is that the three houses have tripled-glazed windows with thermally broken frames, superior insulation, 185mm-thick framing (the norm is 90mm), and airtightness. A constantly running heat recovery system (MVHR) supplies filtered fresh air at room temperature into bedrooms and living areas.

A heat pump water heating system is 50% more efficient that any other system, and there are 5Kw of solar panels generating power.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Windows are triple glazed and thermally broken, so no air leaks out. As well as keeping heat inside the house in winter, and outside in summer, they prevent most sound from coming into the house.

Foundation insulation rigid polystyrene is 75mm thick on the sides, and 100mm thick under the houses. “Most new homes have only 50mm underneath at best, and nothing at the sides. Which means they have a steady loss of heat out the side of the slab,” Fenwick says.

“Power bills will be at a minimum. And despite the fact that this is chilly Christchurch, the homes will likely not require any heating all year round. We know this from our experience of building a similar home in Totara Steet.

Security – ‘no-one likes being robbed’

Fenwick also points out the extra-secure front doors. “Someone tried to break in with a crow bar [while this was still a building site], but they couldn’t manage it.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Open-plan kitchen-living areas that open outdoors are well equipped for entertaining.

“The higher performing doors and windows feature up to 6 locking points (to lock tight and create an airtight environment) so our security is a lot higher,” he says. “No-one likes being robbed; it's just a super annoying invasion of your privacy and breach of trust.

“Compared to Europe, we are super lax when it comes to security, so this was a welcome but initially unintended consequence. The other really important thing, as density increases, was that all these features make the homes are a lot quieter. I have come out and seen the results of car crashes or fire engines attending fires and realised I heard nothing.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/The Press The Addington Coffee Co-op in a converted garage typifies the surge in trendy coffee shops and bars that are helping transform the suburb with changing its character.

The company says it is always balancing the need to provide superior energy efficiency, with the desire to “not sink the buyer”. “This means trying to stay no more than 10% above standard build costs.”

In the meantime, the founders will keep promoting the coolest suburb in Christchurch.

“Addington was voted NZ's sweetest suburb in 2021, and we like to think we played a small part in this,” Fenwick says.