Long live the A-frame - Adventure Whare bach is ADNZ award winner

Baches, cribs and holiday homes that capture a spirit of the outdoors and adventure have to be the best. And this week we’ve found a beauty at Castle Hill in Canterbury.

Adventure Whare, designed by Ben Comber and Josh Newsome-White of Studio Well in Christchurch has taken out the Regional Award for New Home between 150m² and 300m² in the ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards for the Canterbury region.

The designers say the exterior form is a reinterpretation of traditional A-Frame huts that are renowned for their alpine aesthetic.

Stephen Goodenough Cut-away sections of the roof at the front expose glazing that maximises the picturesque views.

“Nestled between two established trees, the cloaked form provides shelter from the elements and privacy to the south. In dramatic contrast, the roof peels up revealing the exposed rafters and expansive timber framed glazing that provides an intimate connection with the native bush reserve to the north.”

The form creates a large, voluminous living area that maximises the country views, while flat-roofed bedroom wings spill off the central space, providing quiet and private areas that can be used for relaxing at night.

The designers added a loft perched over the service areas, which provides room for spillover guests.

And aesthetics weren’t compromised. The designers chose to “enrich the interior with the warmth of the exposed timber roof panels, plywood wall linings and renewably grown cork flooring”.

“These are playfully accented with pops of colourful joinery, natural slate surfaces and brass light fittings.”

Stephen Goodenough A woodburner provides plenty of cosy heat. Hooks for hats and gloves and a place for boots beside the fire help dry off these clothing items.

Stephen Goodenough The same materials and colours feature throughout the house.

In announcing the award the ADNZ judges said: “The well-loved A-frame is given an elegant twist with this exercise in confident planning. The dominant symmetry is both respected and offset by the relaxed extensions either side, which provide a compact range of bedrooms and bunkrooms.

“The consistent detailing prevents the awkward junctions often seen with extensions to the dominant A. Laminated frames partnered with PLT mass timber panels provide a convincing sustainable outcome, with warm generous and cosy interiors appropriate to the alpine village context.”

The project was also a Highly Commended award for Home Interiors, and a Highly Commended award for Resene Colour in Design. See other ADNZ Canterbury winners here.

Stephen Goodenough A simple colour palette helped the project get a Highly Commended Award for Resene Colour in Design.

Stephen Goodenough Plywood lines the bedrooms, creating a visually warm space conducive to relaxation.

Stephen Goodenough A single-storey bedroom wing pops out the side of the house, which is clad in timber, with the planks running vertically in contrast to the main volume.