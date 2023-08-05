Stunning Canterbury homes in city and country wow ADNZ judges

The Perfect Blend in Ashburton, designed by David Chilton of Chilton Mayne is a large family home on the Lake Hood waterfront. It won the Regional award for a New Home over 300m2.

As the name suggests, this is a house with everything. Designed by David Chilton of Chilton + Mayne, the lakeside family home needed to cater to the owner’s passion for water sports and entertaining.

“The primary goal was to create a bespoke living space that made the most of the stunning site while meeting the needs of a dynamic family,” Chilton says.

Lightforge The Perfect Blend house steps downtothe waterfront, making it ideal for the family to participate in watersports.

The judges described the house as a “sumptuous and expansive house that sits in a fantastic location on the shore of Lake Hood. Several levels of cascading steps and decks lead down towards the water’s edge, offering the family unparalleled access to the water.

“Big, gutsy and bold structural moves with the dark metal-clad portals are offset with the staunch concrete panels that frame the house and the entry. This is a strong house that stands proud against a sometimes cold and windswept location, yet shelters and nurtures inside with welcoming spaces.

Lightforge Expansive glazing provides views right through the house.

Spotswood Shed in Cheviot, Canterbury, by Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural won a Regional Award for New Home between 150m² and 300m².

When the Kaikoura Quakes damaged the original 1980s farmhouse beyond repair, the clients needed a replacement. The home is designed to emulate the seemingly unintentional, yet somehow successful, ad-hoc iterations of agricultural vernacular littered in the landscape.

The judges noted the house was located in an idyllic rural situation.”This T-shaped plan resolves itself into an elegant linear wing overlooking rolling country to the north. Archetypal shed architecture is elevated to create a sense of simplicity that belies the form of the plan.

Dennis Radermacher/Stuff Designer Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural Design won the Regional Award for a New Home between 150m2 and 300m2 with Spotswood Shed in Cheviot.

“Deep overhangs along the north façade provide solar protection, and an eastern deck extends the living space out to a sheltered porch.”

They also commented on the “nicely articulated with screens and light steel bracing”.

A second project also won a Regional Award for a New Home between 150m² and 300m². That was a re-imagined A-frame bach in Castle Hill (see separate story). Adventure Whare, designed by Ben Comber and Josh Newsome-White of Studio Well in Christchurch is wrapped in timber inside and out.

Dennis Radermacher Spotswood Shed: Family living areas open onto the porch and out to the lawn beyond.

Dennis Radermacher Spotwood Shed features delicate shade screens along the porch areas.

The designers says traditional A-frame huts are renowned for their alpine aesthetic.

Peep House in Christchurch Central, designed by Mitchell Coll of Fabric won the Regional Award for a New Home between 150m² and 300m², and the Regional ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

Due to its location down a long narrow driveway, the house came with the potential to exclude itself and the owners from the community. Peeping out from behind the front building, the house provides character and connection to its neighbourhood, and privacy from within, thanks to its main design feature – a fully glazed polycarbonate gable.

Stephen Goodenough Peep House in Christchurch Central, designed by Mitchell Coll of Fabric won the Regional Award for a New Home between 150mÂ² and 300mÂ², and the Regional ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

The lightweight nature of this feature is further accentuated by light at night, and the heavy ground-floor plinth.

The judges said the Peep House is characterised by its elegantly playful façade, with a polycarbonate-clad upper level and a recessed entry below.

“The indented plan, sheltered courtyards, and use of natural skylights all work hard to make the most of this constrained rear site. Thermal modelling and careful selection of natural materials demonstrate an emphasis on sustainability considerations.

Stephen Goodenough Look what's under the stairs - a safe place for the dogs to stay out of trouble.

“This was the only entry that detailed its carbon footprint calculations. The judges see this as exemplary and a nod towards future Awards’ expectations.”

Another winner was Whare Paetara by designer Bob Burnett and Shizuka Yasui of Bob Burnett Architecture. This Prebbleton house is a single-story, three-bedroom Superhome, and it’s a striking contrast to the traditional neighbouring properties in the small town. (see video below). It won a Regional Highly Commended award for a New Home up to 150m² and ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

Measuring a modest 134m², the project is a testament to what can be achieved when favouring performance and quality over size. Such priorities align well with the Superhome ethos, allowing the clients to enjoy long-term health and comfort with low energy use.

HOMED This 10 Homestar Superhome in Prebbleton by Bob Burnett Architecture won the Regional Highly Commended for New Home up to 150m² award and ADNZ Resene Kaitiakitanga Award.

The judges said the “boldly innovative Homestar 10-star dwelling stands out from its drab sea of urban neighbours by virtue not just from its eco-credentials, but from the bold architecture of its passive design”.

A massive stone-clad spine wall cuts through the centre of the house, containing service areas, including kitchen alcoves and wardrobes.

The same designers also won an award for another Superhome – Hilltop Haven in Mt Pleasant, Christchurch.

Aaron Jones of Urbanfunction won three awards for his work on three projects. His design titled 129 High won the Regional Award for Residential Alterations and Additions.

Steve Entwisle Timber panelling features in the large kitchen that overlooks the street.

The restoration of 129 High, a historical corner site, prioritised heritage value and sustainability. The building underwent structural re-strengthening, restoration and alterations to preserve its history while commercial tenancies and modern apartments including a penthouse roof terrace were added.

Jones’ other award were a Commended award for Wiggins, a new home in Sumner, and another Commended award for Castle Hill III in Castle Hill.

Gareth Ritchie of Archco Architecture won six awards for three projects. His design Lake Ōhau Retreat won the Regional Award for New Home up to 150m² and the Regional Award for Home Interiors.

Stephen Goodenough Gareth Ritchie of Archco Architecture designed Lake Ohau Retreat, which won the Regional Award for New Home up to 150m2 and the Regional Award for Home Interiors.

A retreat amongst the untouched wild landscape of the Waitaki District, this bach was designed to reflect its surroundings with sustainable principles at the forefront. Tthe 149m² space is dressed in a diverse range of natural materials, including larch, gaboon plywood and volcanic rock, helping it to amalgamate into the dramatic scenery.

Ritchie’s other wins were a Highly Commended for a home in Belmont, and a Highly Commended Commercial Architecture award and Regional Resene Colour in Design Award for Cafe Olympia in Merivale.

Jamie Armstrong Fendalton Home by Craig South, South Architects won a Highly Commended award for a New Home between 150m² and 300m².

The Dorset Street Flats were recognised, with Greg Young of Young Architects receiving a Highly Commended award for Residential Alterations and Additions.

The full list of winners:

Aaron Jones of Urbanfunction

Gareth Ritchie of Archco Architecture

Bob Burnett and Shizuka Yasui of Bob Burnett Architecture

Garry Mayne of Chilton + Mayne Architecture Ltd

David Chilton of Chilton + Mayne Architecture

Craig South of South Architects

Mitchell Coll of Fabric

Ben Brady of Linetype Architectural

Marcus Stufkens of Stufkens+Chambers Architects

Ben Comber and Josh Newsome-White of Studio Well

Kelly Rush of Krush Architecture

Greg Young of Young Architects

Barry Connor of Barry Connor Design

Belfiore Bologna of Design Factum Limited