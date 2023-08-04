Sought-after for years: One of last big estates on Mt Victoria finally sold

This grand old villa has now been sold by Everard and Antonella Aspell. Nearly two years ago, former listing agent Craig Lowe took a tour through 43 Austin Street in Mt Victoria, Wellington. (Video first screened in November 2021).

There has been a huge question mark over the future of one of the last three remaining large properties on Mt Victoria, Wellington, and that hasn’t changed following a sale after nearly two years on the market.

Everard and Antonella Aspell of Ray White Wellington have sold the 1472m2 west-facing property at 43 Austin St for $2.6 million. But they say the buyers are “very private people” who have not disclosed their plans.

Westbourne, as the house is named, had been in the same family for nearly 70 years, and is believed to have started life in 1878 as a boarding house. It has since become one of the most admired villas in Mt Victoria.

Are the days still numbered for this beautiful 1800s double bay villa in Austin Street, Mount Victoria? The villa, which had been in the same family for nearly 70 years, became an estate sale. It has sold for $2.6 million through Ray White Wellington.

Built in the late 1800s, the double-bay villa has a grand entry up a long flight of steps, with huge views back over the city. Right beside the town belt, the house is surrounded by trees and bush, with secret paths and sheds tucked around the property.

The property was first listed by Lowe & Co in 2021. At that time one of the agents said: “Land of this size is practically unheard of. The owners have been batting away developers and house hunters for years.”

Another agent said the family selling the property grew up in the house and used to run through a gate at the back of the property and up through the town belt to play in the park.

The house is well positioned for both the sun and the views.

“Many of the trees were planted in the 1960s and ‘60s, including sycamores, peach trees, rhododendrons and camelias. There’s also a huge amount of bird life.”

Prior to 1954, however, it is believed the house was owned by a town clerk who built three villas along the driveway in the early 1900s – one for each of his daughters. It is also believed the double bay frontage was added a few years after the house was built.

And while developers looked at its undoubted potential, there were others interested in restoring the villa, which has two lounges, two dining rooms and two kitchens, plus a sunroom.

The house sits on a massive 1472m2 site adjoining the town belt.

The house is in need of refurbishment, but character features remain, including the double bay windows, timber floors and stained glass entry.

The property has an RV of $2.72 million, but that was not considered indicative of its value.

There are two living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, four bedrooms and three bathrooms in the house, which is believed to have started life as a boarding house.

The interior has had alterations over the years, with many of the original features still in place.

Sunlight floods into this large bedroom.