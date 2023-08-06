Supreme House of the Year regional winners' standout kitchens and outdoor living areas

This large semi-rural home in New Plymouth built by Gareth Collins Building has taken out numerous regional Master Builders awards, including Supreme House of the Year and the Kitchen and Outdoor Excellence Awards.

Stunning new builds from Kaiteriteri and New Plymouth have wowed judges in this weekend's Master Builders regional House of the Year awards.

It’s hard not to be impressed with some of the eye-catching rural and semi-rural builds that are taking centre stage in this year’s awards. These are large houses on big tracts of land – the very opposite of the densification we are seeing in our cities.

The latest is this new build by Gareth Collins Building on a windswept coastal farm estate in New Plymouth, which has won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award at the 2023 Central North Island & East Coast/Hawke's Bay Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

Supplied This coastal New Plymouth home by Gareth Collins Building won the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million award at the 2023 Central North Island & East Coast/Hawke's Bay Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

But what is even more astounding – this house also took out a swathe of additional awards, namely, the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million Category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, The Gas Hub Kitchen Excellence Award, Outdoor Living Excellence Award and a Gold Award.

The judges said they were captivated by the way this home effortlessly blends with its surroundings through the use of simple forms and greyed cedar cladding.

“Every junction, whether visible to the public or less obvious, is treated with the same demanding standards of excellence,” they said.

Supplied Timber sarking in the New Plymouth house extends outdoors to form the eaves, providing a seamless connection that draws the eye out to the view.

Supplied The New Plymouth house also won the Gas Hub Kitchen Excellence Award.

“Its H-shaped design cleverly offers multiple options for outdoor living, sheltered by the house itself and the numerous rolling timber screens. The extensive use of vertical cedar shiplap cladding creates a calm and tranquil atmosphere.

“Presented with significant challenges, a high degree of architectural sophistication and intricate detailing, the Gareth Collins Building team’ has skilfully overcome these, delivering an impressive result.”

In announcing the Kitchen Excellence Award, the judges noted the kitchen showcases New Zealand manufacturer IMO’s KXN steel cabinetry, complemented by engineered stone and timber benchtops. “The elegance and refined nature of these products sit perfectly within this sophisticated home.”

Supplied And the Outdoor Excellence Living Award was another win for Gareth Collins Building.

Further down the country, another regional Supreme House of the Year winner was announced –Contemporary Homes won the Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast Supreme House of the Year for a beautiful home in Kaiteriteri, Tasman.

Again, this house is so impressive, there were multi awards. The project also won the Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million Category, Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Kitchen Excellence Award, Higgins Concrete Outdoor Living Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

“Nestled into native bush and overlooking the coastline this superbly built home oozes quality,” the judges said. “From first glance the detail is evident, with the exposed timber rafters, soffits, counter-levered front deck, glazed garage doors, and complex concrete and stonework among the standout features.

Supplied Contemporary Homes won the Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast Supreme House of the Year for this beautiful home in Kaiteriteri, Tasman.

Supplied Contemporary Homes also won the Kitchen Excellence Award.

“Once inside the quality continues with an impressive oak stairway – leading up to the main level, boasting beautifully crafted oak-framed glass stacker doors, exposed rafters, built-in cabinetry, and generous, well-proportioned rooms.

“The master suite is cleverly designed and separated from the guest rooms by the spacious, centrally located kitchen, dining, and living rooms which capture the essence of this retreat-like home.”

In announcing the Kitchen Excellence Award the judges said: “The traditional island and appliance wall in the main space are complemented by a hidden gem: the galley-style scullery. With borrowed light through an internal glazed panel and a seamless connection to the outdoor kitchen, it creates a light-filled and highly functional area.

Supplied The large, functional scullery in the Kaiteriteri house was called out for attention.

“The two-tone colour palette, mirrored splashbacks, and excellent lighting design exemplify a stylish modern kitchen. High-end appliances, including a steam oven, integrated dishwashers, a fabulous wine fridge, and a coffee machine for the fussiest connoisseur, add the perfect finishing touches.”

And the judges of the Higgins Concrete Outdoor Living Excellence Award praised the way the views were not compromised, thanks to extensive glazing. The also said: “The hardwood decks create an intimate area, flowing harmoniously with the home. Glazed panels, a detailed ceiling, and skylights enhance the space’s appeal.

“The well-equipped outdoor kitchen cleverly links to the main kitchen and features a built-in hooded BBQ and commercial rangehood. Marine-grade electric heaters provide warmth, and amenities like the large TV and outdoor speakers near the pool, outdoor shower, and spa make it an entertainer’s dream. A remarkable outdoor oasis in every sense.”

Supplied This beautiful deck with overhead roofing and skylights helped Contemorary Homes win the Outdoor Living Excellence Award.

Supplied There is a full outdoor kitchen on hand.

Supplied Redmond Builders won the Central North Island & East Coast / Hawke's Bay Supreme House of the Year - under $1 million award for this boutique country lodge in Hastings. The build also won the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million Category, Resene Eco Decorator Interior Design Award, and a Gold Award.